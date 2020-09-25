Homeless Shelters In Rich People's Living Rooms, And Other Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

This photo series is in honor of my ancestors who smiled when they were not happy, laughed when nothing was funny and cried when they were not sad so that I could be here today. This is for the time we cut or straighten our hair to be "professional." For the times we pretend to be happy around our managers after seeing photos of them in Blackface. For the days we show up to work and smile after watching our brothers and sisters lynched on live stream. For the times we change our voices and profile pics to make hotel and dinner reservations. For the times we pretend to be strong when we are dying from the weight of racism.

The photographs from Living Room document a series of temporary homeless shelters erected in various wealthy living rooms in San Francisco using materials found on the street.



For the project, Jana Sophia Nolle established access to both worlds — the world of the rich, with stable homes, and the world of the homeless, living in improvised dwellings on the streets of San Francisco. She approached living room owners and homeless people and asked them for access to their private spaces. Homeless people were asked to share their construction plans or lists of materials, while wealthy people where asked to open their living rooms.

The candy-coloured images are the result of five years of work by the Australian artist who moved to the City of Angels in 2014 […] You could say the series is also a document of George getting to know his new surroundings. Of falling in love with a city and its low-slung structures that hail from Southern California's automobile culture, or perhaps its distinctive light, iconic flora and its bleached facades.

