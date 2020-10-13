We love our pets. We'd do anything for them, right? We'd sell our souls and live in our cars if necessary to do right by them and protect them, wouldn't we, folks? Okay, I'll just speak for myself on that one. But if you feel for your pets anything like I do for my cat, it's always a good time to replace their worn-out accessories, upgrade their dishes and furniture, and give those well-loved (read: thoroughly shredded and/or extremely stinky) toys a break.

Every pet needs a comfy place to call their own. I recently got my cat one of these, and now if I don't throw her catnip mouse within paw's reach of her when she's nestled in her bed, she will refuse to chase it and instead look at me like I'm an idiot. Which, to be fair, I am. Anyway, let your pet rest on a cloud like the angel it is.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I've never seen a cat sleep so deeply. There have been a few times my cat was so sound asleep that I thought he was dead! I woke him up and he'd been so asleep his eyes were crossed and he was drooling. It took him a day or two to find the bed, but once he did, he was hooked. Highly recommend! — MB

Get one on Amazon for $21.66 in size medium or large.

If you've ever bought these for your dog, you know that they stink to high heaven and make your dog's breath smell just as bad — but you also know that your dog will be absolutely obsessed with it until it's down to a drooly nub. Make your dog happy and buy yourself some quiet time all in one.

I bought this product on a lightning deal, and I am very impressed with the quality and durability. My dog is definitely a "power chewer," and she has destroyed many toys within the first 10 minutes of having them. I'm always looking for products that will last, and I was very impressed with these cow hooves. So far, she has been chewing on one hoof for approximately two months. She chews on it every night before bed, and while it's definitely worn down some, she isn't anywhere close to needing a new one. I'm highly impressed and will continue to purchase, although I probably won't need to for quite a while. — happyfeet

Get a pack of 10 on Amazon for $15.29.

Just as the circle of life turns, pets shed… a lot. And sure, you can run around picking up hairballs or vacuuming the carpet every few days — or you can brush them, pet them and collect their loose hair all at once. (Plus, gloves like these can be useful when you're trying to do things like brush your pet's teeth, if you would like to keep your fingers intact.)

Great product for my cat who hates to be brushed. These gloves make it easy to stroke my cat and remove excess hair. Highly recommended! — clb

Get one on Amazon for $7.99 in one of three colors.

Not only is it nice to have matching bowls that can both be housed in the same place, side by side, but the angle that these bowls are tilted and the fact that they lock into place make it easier for your pet to eat and minimize messes. No longer will your pet knock the entire bowl on its side as they sprint around the house/apartment in a Satanic burst of energy.

Have bought a fountain, shallow and deep bowls, and every type of mat, tray, etc. to sit under the water bowls. One of our cats paws the water bowl daily. Spills it on everything. This is the best product we have found yet. Bowls can tilt or be upright. They aren't deep, but hold a good amount of food and water. Small overall set up. Fits well in our laundry room. — Steve

Get them on Amazon for $19.54.

Even for the most housebound of pets, a good, comfortable, sturdy carrier is a must-have, if only for trips to the vet. But with a comfortable carrier, why not take your pet… everywhere? On a stroll, to a movie, to a black-tie dinner? The possibilities are endless. This carrier has multiple zip-openings and vents so your pet can feel comfortably ensconced but still see you and breathe easy, and it's especially easy to carry.

I was really pleased when I opened the package and delighted with the quality of this carrier. Used it for the first time a couple of days ago to take my kitty to the vet, and getting him in through the top was easy and stress-free. The size is good for my 14-pound cat. He seemed quite comfortable and calm and had room to turn around. Even my vet was impressed with it! Very nice! — Elaine

Get one on Amazon for $17.84 in one of six colors.

Editor's note: some reviews have been edited for length and clarity.