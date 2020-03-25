Take A Stroll Down Meme-ory Lane With These Very Old But Still Very Good Internet Gems
Just when you start to feel like older internet culture has either aged poorly or just isn't that funny, you rediscover some old content that knocks the wind out of you.
Yesterday Twitter user @jil_slander kicked off a nostalgia thread for old memes — and some of the responses are still legitimately wonderful.
Never forget the famous "No Cheese, Left Beef" pizza order of yore:
There's also this most delightful of "wrong number" texts:
And truly, weren't we all obsessed with this damn owl.
You may have come across the photo of this man in the midst of a challenge:
Or this cat's moment of revelation:
Reminisce and enjoy. You deserve it.
[Via Twitter]