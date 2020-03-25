Just when you start to feel like older internet culture has either aged poorly or just isn't that funny, you rediscover some old content that knocks the wind out of you.

What's a rly old meme that made u laugh so fucking hard when you first saw it. I remember being 16 and like crying at this pic.twitter.com/Jz4Mm3j8Os — Sophie (@jil_slander) March 24, 2020



Yesterday Twitter user @jil_slander kicked off a nostalgia thread for old memes — and some of the responses are still legitimately wonderful.



Never forget the famous "No Cheese, Left Beef" pizza order of yore:

There has never been anything on the internet funnier to me than None Pizza Left Beef pic.twitter.com/SXZopcW5zb — Adam Bell (@ladambell) March 25, 2020



There's also this most delightful of "wrong number" texts:

Have this saved on my camera roll it makes me laugh every single time pic.twitter.com/8mNFqYFaCl — Bunnicula (@coyote_time) March 25, 2020



And truly, weren't we all obsessed with this damn owl.

used to be absolutely Obsessed with this damn owl pic.twitter.com/czWiTbjuQI — quarantined for having klonoavirus 😓 (@hightempomidi) March 24, 2020



You may have come across the photo of this man in the midst of a challenge:



Or this cat's moment of revelation:

This meme still kills me pic.twitter.com/ktFWxyyM18 — Tecate Papi (@LifeTecate) March 25, 2020



Reminisce and enjoy. You deserve it.



