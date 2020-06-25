The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Trump's walk of shame, Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and the Donald Trump one-arm water drinking challenge.
4. What's Your Main Circle Discussing?
The meme
Amid a lot of much more important news in the past week or so, one particularly exasperating tweet made its way onto the timeline:
Aside from its blatant tone-deafness, the tweet also captured a particular je ne sais quoi that was extremely easy to dunk on.
Examples
It's always nice to see someone absolutely boneheaded get dragged on Twitter. The only way this could have been more satisfying would have been if the original tweet had never been tweeted in the first place.
Molly Bradley
3. The One Hand Water Challenge
The meme
Trump's Tulsa rally was a disaster by many regards, from his weird, rambling speech to the extremely low turnout of his mass rally. Let's also not forget that the rally led to this bizarre moment of Trump drinking water with one hand to the cheers of the crowds, a seeming rebuke of a moment that had happened a week earlier when he was unable to and had to do it with two hands.
Trump's one-hand drinking triumph soon became a meme on the internet, with many people, including actor Henry Winkler, parodying Trump with videos of them also drinking a glass of water with one hand.
Examples
@mcilcol
Can you drink a glass of water with one hand? Extra challenge in the middle of night##glassofwaterchallenge##midnightthirst##voteforme##challenge ##thirsty♬ original sound – mcilcol
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Dear Men, What's Preventing You From Looking Like This?
The meme
As most of the world continues under some kind of lockdown, three months since everything turned upside down, a seemingly innocuous tweet about body expectations turned into a quick, one-image jab at what we as a society consider the "ideal body image." It presents an opportunity to poke fun at cult characters, eccentric dressers and overall internet goofballs. A light chuckle while browsing the timeline — why not?
Examples
Adwait Patil
Trump's Walk Of Shame
The meme
After his lackluster rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, Donald Trump was seen returning in an apparently disheveled state with his tie undone and clutching a red "Make America Great Again" hat.
Detractors of the president took shots at Trump's seemingly sad walk from Marine One to the White House with gleeful schadenfreude and dubbed the moment as his "walk of shame," adding snarky captions and soundtracking the moment with appropriately melancholy music.
Examples
James Crugnale