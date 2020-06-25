The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Trump's walk of shame, Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and the Donald Trump one-arm water drinking challenge.

4. What's Your Main Circle Discussing?

The meme

Amid a lot of much more important news in the past week or so, one particularly exasperating tweet made its way onto the timeline:

If you're 25-30, and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



~ Stocks

~ Real Estate

~ Opening businesses

~ Committed relationships

~ Fitness



And is instead discussing:



~ Getting high/drunk

~ 1 night stands

~ The "good ol'e days"



Then it's time to elevate your circle — The Wealth Dad 💰📈 (@thewealthdad) June 17, 2020

Aside from its blatant tone-deafness, the tweet also captured a particular je ne sais quoi that was extremely easy to dunk on.



Examples



If you're 25-30 and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



– mutual aid

– community defense

– stomping fascism

– ending capitalism



And is instead discussing:



– stocks

– real estate

– opening businesses



Then it's time to elevate your circle. — Hampton Institute (@HamptonThink) June 22, 2020

If you're 25-30, and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



~ Abolition

~ Black feminism

~ Community healing

~ The revolution

~ Dat ass



And is instead discussing:



~ Stocks

~ Real Estate

~ Something else yawn yawn yawn



Then it's time to elevate your circle, sweatie. https://t.co/9hOuEpreaq — *self-soothing* (@itsjacksonbbz) June 21, 2020

If you're 25-30, and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



~ Bigfoot

~ Reptilians

~ The Loch Ness Monster

~ Bermuda Triangle

~ The Post-Apocalypse



And is instead discussing:



~ Work

~ Netflix

~ Their innermost hopes and dreams



Then it's time to elevate your circle — Seafood Stewie (@DanDaprile) June 22, 2020

If you're 5-10 years old and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



~ PWA vs Native app

~ TypeScript vs JavaScript

~ Flutter vs React Native



And are instead discussing:



~ Playdough

~ LEGOs

~ Goldfish



Then it's time to elevate your circle — Ben Awad (@benawad) June 23, 2020

if you're 30-35, and your main circle isn't frequently discussing:



~moving to philly

~buying a loft

~starting a noise band

~getting six or seven roommates

~eating hummus with them



then it's time to elevate your circle pic.twitter.com/91Wl0VYHZn — brian (@brianthehuman) June 21, 2020



It's always nice to see someone absolutely boneheaded get dragged on Twitter. The only way this could have been more satisfying would have been if the original tweet had never been tweeted in the first place.

if you're 25-30 and your main circle isn't frequently discussing these things, congratulations on knowing actual people with interests that extend beyond fitting some twitter grifter's definition of success pic.twitter.com/piRiZsvk0U — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 21, 2020

Molly Bradley

3. The One Hand Water Challenge

The meme

Trump's Tulsa rally was a disaster by many regards, from his weird, rambling speech to the extremely low turnout of his mass rally. Let's also not forget that the rally led to this bizarre moment of Trump drinking water with one hand to the cheers of the crowds, a seeming rebuke of a moment that had happened a week earlier when he was unable to and had to do it with two hands.

Trump's one-hand drinking triumph soon became a meme on the internet, with many people, including actor Henry Winkler, parodying Trump with videos of them also drinking a glass of water with one hand.



Examples



Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it.https://t.co/OeXvghcnGv pic.twitter.com/CuFKMzdrZB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 21, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Dear Men, What's Preventing You From Looking Like This?

The meme

As most of the world continues under some kind of lockdown, three months since everything turned upside down, a seemingly innocuous tweet about body expectations turned into a quick, one-image jab at what we as a society consider the "ideal body image." It presents an opportunity to poke fun at cult characters, eccentric dressers and overall internet goofballs. A light chuckle while browsing the timeline — why not?



Examples

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? 😍 pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey 😘 (@katiey_KE) May 25, 2020

why did we stop dressing like this pic.twitter.com/ppnkJguvJe — Men For Fielder (@MenForFieIder) June 24, 2020

why did men stop dressing properly? i just want to go back pic.twitter.com/R9aAMugQ1z — the titular "nobody" in the mitski song "nobody" (@notstupidgaycat) June 22, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/iyQfzLfnkJ — Wombie 🕒🕖 (@wombat37) May 27, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/mdjw6iL6ZT — george katstanza (@katlauv) May 27, 2020

Adwait Patil

Trump's Walk Of Shame

The meme

After his lackluster rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, Donald Trump was seen returning in an apparently disheveled state with his tie undone and clutching a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives at the White House from Joint Base Andrews. He is holding a 'Make America Great Again' hat. pic.twitter.com/e94ILNFP44 — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2020

Detractors of the president took shots at Trump's seemingly sad walk from Marine One to the White House with gleeful schadenfreude and dubbed the moment as his "walk of shame," adding snarky captions and soundtracking the moment with appropriately melancholy music.



Examples



People heading for the 7 Train after a 12-1 loss at citi field pic.twitter.com/03DwK2Hv9U — Richard Staff (@Staff7998) June 21, 2020

This turned out almost too tragic to post. I'm very very sorry @realDonaldTrump #EverybodyHurts pic.twitter.com/d3nlAL1WAT — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) June 21, 2020

I added the sad Charlie Brown Christmas music to Trump's Defeated walk from Marine One pic.twitter.com/Am3DUlNNHv — Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020

This song has so many uses pic.twitter.com/PkfG80CaYL — Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) June 21, 2020

It wouldve never occurred to me to use Foreigner's "I want to know what love is" as a soundtrack for the video of a post-rally President Trump tiredly walking, tie undone and MAGA-hat-in-hand, at the White Housepic.twitter.com/ltACg09zfn — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 21, 2020

This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/GfoZGkn7pY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 21, 2020

James Crugnale