The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Honorable Mention: AI-Generated Memes

Imgflip's AI Meme Generator has been around for a bit, but caught fire on social media this week. Read our write-up here, and enjoy a few weird-as-heck memes:

4. Or Are You Normal?

The meme: What is normal or feels normal these days, really? We're currently going through a weird time right now, but if it's any consolation, as these "or are you normal" tweets remind us, what counts as normal or functional in this society has always been very fluid. I mean, haven't you experienced any of these things mentioned below in the examples, or are you normal?

Did your parents scream at you when you couldn't translate a legal document or are you normal — mar (@fyeahmar) April 26, 2020

did you go through a phase when you were obsessed with at least one show on the cw or are you normal — n☆n (@sapphicrue) April 27, 2020

were your parents the last ones to pick you up from school or are you normal — aaron (@aaronneedshelp) April 24, 2020

are you on good terms w your exes or are you normal — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) April 22, 2020

Are your parents still together or are you normal — donny (@_donnydrama) April 25, 2020

The Clapping Royals

The UK's nightly applause for the NHS (#clapforourcarers) as the country battles COVID-19 recently got a royal assist, with Charles and Camilla — the Duke and Duchess of, uh, Rothesay — joining the tribute. It was... very awkward:

👏👏👏 #ClapForOurCarers



The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OECWvtSyWo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

To be fair to the Duke and Duchess, performatively clapping on camera does seem like it would be exceedingly uncomfortable, but you'd also expect royalty to be accustomed to it. In any case, jokes were made:

my animal crossing villagers every time i catch fish pic.twitter.com/uXMCVOhuy1 — Gene Park (@GenePark) April 24, 2020

my parents coming to my dressing room after watching me die on stage pic.twitter.com/74CAPPkvHX — lolly (@lollyadefope) April 24, 2020

Me trying to be supportive at stage door after my friends shit play

pic.twitter.com/uR7iHL7WTS — Steven Kavuma (@_StevenKavuma) April 24, 2020

me liking a tweet pic.twitter.com/mZ2IoKFke2 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 24, 2020

So into Charles & Camilla learning to clap for what appears to be the first time ever in their lives 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/siMgBjxZmq — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) April 23, 2020

Reacting Jordan

The meme: ESPN's documentary miniseries "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls dynasty team in the 1990s included a scene where His Airness is reacting to Isiah Thomas defending the Detroit Pistons for walking off the court without shaking hands after a loss. According to the Daily Dot's Bryan Rolli, "Director Jason Hehir hands Jordan an iPad to watch footage of Thomas explaining his decision—and Jordan is not having it."



Former baller Dwyane Wade keenly spotted the moment and predicted it would take off.

Mike has successfully become another MeMe https://t.co/ihrBBKpP1L — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

A very astute prediction as legions of fans captioned the screenshot of Jordan looking at the iPad with other humorous examples of incredulity.

When the Pentagon just casually released UFO videos during an national emergency. #aliensarereal pic.twitter.com/gsyazmKICG — Thiago Pickles (@Ajax_1223) April 28, 2020

When people start beefing in the group chat pic.twitter.com/A1KxLkyEse — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 27, 2020

Food on Ubereats $21.48

Delivery Fee $0.99

Tip $3

————————————-



Total $98.49 pic.twitter.com/BOGqun0nuG — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) April 27, 2020

When MJ see Lebron James version of Space Jam #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Bd7XRqRqSL — Prince Blue (@realprinceblue) April 27, 2020

Did It Work?

The meme: It is once again an unhinged week on the internet. Last week, the South Korean group BLACKPINK released a music video featuring one of its members, Lisa, dancing in thigh-high boots against a pale background.

The choreography and dancing are mesmerizing, and caught the attention of more than just BLACKPINK fans — though we can't really say it was with good reason.

So in the past week, there's been an explosion of extremely cursed pairings of photos of the upper halves of people/characters(/creatures) with Lisa's legs. And folks, it gets so much better/worse, depending on how you look at it.

Examples:

did it work pic.twitter.com/b6STOmUrxm — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 26, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/iNvDLiGZsu — sarah thee tonin 🖤 (@sarahndipity18) April 27, 2020

All I want is him. pic.twitter.com/nbOR94bSPW — matt (@FlimfloomVEVO) April 28, 2020

A meme as creative as it is upsetting, this one ticks all the boxes. Good luck getting these images out of your head.

am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/fMWEnjcHOW — Jay Winkworth (@DarthReygueis) April 30, 2020

