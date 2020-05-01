The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. The internet meme factories have managed to start branch beyond coronavirus and quarantine-related memes again, so we're broadening our weekly roundup back to it's old form. Enjoy.
Honorable Mention: AI-Generated Memes
Imgflip's AI Meme Generator has been around for a bit, but caught fire on social media this week. Read our write-up here, and enjoy a few weird-as-heck memes:
4. Or Are You Normal?
The meme: What is normal or feels normal these days, really? We're currently going through a weird time right now, but if it's any consolation, as these "or are you normal" tweets remind us, what counts as normal or functional in this society has always been very fluid. I mean, haven't you experienced any of these things mentioned below in the examples, or are you normal?
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
The Clapping Royals
The UK's nightly applause for the NHS (#clapforourcarers) as the country battles COVID-19 recently got a royal assist, with Charles and Camilla — the Duke and Duchess of, uh, Rothesay — joining the tribute. It was... very awkward:
To be fair to the Duke and Duchess, performatively clapping on camera does seem like it would be exceedingly uncomfortable, but you'd also expect royalty to be accustomed to it. In any case, jokes were made:
Examples:
Dan Fallon
Reacting Jordan
The meme: ESPN's documentary miniseries "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls dynasty team in the 1990s included a scene where His Airness is reacting to Isiah Thomas defending the Detroit Pistons for walking off the court without shaking hands after a loss. According to the Daily Dot's Bryan Rolli, "Director Jason Hehir hands Jordan an iPad to watch footage of Thomas explaining his decision—and Jordan is not having it."
Former baller Dwyane Wade keenly spotted the moment and predicted it would take off.
A very astute prediction as legions of fans captioned the screenshot of Jordan looking at the iPad with other humorous examples of incredulity.
Examples
James Crugnale
Did It Work?
The meme: It is once again an unhinged week on the internet. Last week, the South Korean group BLACKPINK released a music video featuring one of its members, Lisa, dancing in thigh-high boots against a pale background.
The choreography and dancing are mesmerizing, and caught the attention of more than just BLACKPINK fans — though we can't really say it was with good reason.
So in the past week, there's been an explosion of extremely cursed pairings of photos of the upper halves of people/characters(/creatures) with Lisa's legs. And folks, it gets so much better/worse, depending on how you look at it.
Examples:
A meme as creative as it is upsetting, this one ticks all the boxes. Good luck getting these images out of your head.
Molly Bradley