The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.

4. Grimes' Facebook Meme

The meme: Earlier this week, Grimes tweeted a picture that juxtaposed a piece of artwork of "My Neighbor Totoro" that had only received 15 Facebook likes with a hot woman taking a selfie, which had gotten 600 likes.

Grimes's tweet, which seems to comment on how the content that gets most circulated on social media are not necessarily works that are superior in quality, has since inspired many Twitter users to provide their edits of the photo. Most of these memes poke fun at Grimes' social media presence and her boyfriend Elon Musk, whom she is expecting a child with, or are just plain having fun providing new twists to the original picture.



Examples: This one, for instance, switches out the Totoro painting for Grimes's previous album and replaces the attractive woman with a photo of Grimes's Instagram post of her pregnancy.

While this one has Elon Musk on one side and on the other side, a picture of a vehicle catching fire.



And there are some that are just having fun switching things up with the original picture:

I prefer them as girlfriends so I did my version pic.twitter.com/zBY8CC1pRK — Lotus (@cmlotus) February 18, 2020

Verdict: A pretty good meme considering its simple binary structure provides fertile ground for people to skewer internet culture. And while we may never understand the union of Grimes and Elon Musk, we appreciate memes that give us an opportunity to roast both.

Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Fake Keanu / Real Keanu

The meme: Over the weekend, a Twitter user dug up a Facebook post from that purported to show actor Keanu Reeves attending a motorcycle show and praising President Trump. There was one problem:

Lol pic.twitter.com/QX5hwBi80C — guy who is still hype for Winds of Winter (@ogrods) February 15, 2020

And thus, a comparison meme was born.

Examples:

And we thought Rob Lowe with cable was bad…. pic.twitter.com/DWDPVpCwNw — Wallace Ritchie (@WallaceRitchie) February 15, 2020

Mom can we get Keanu Reeves?



Mom: We have Keanu Reeves at home



The Keanu Reeves at home: pic.twitter.com/vUGXCdsaqI — Jessie Roman (@FroyoBaggins) February 16, 2020

The Verdict: The comparison between fake Keanu and real Keanu is undeniably funny — even fake Keanu's expression closely mirrors the real Keanu's. We expect fake Keanu's face will soon become part of the mainstream meme lexicon and we'll see it popping up for a while. With that said, we feel a bit bad for the guy who has become fake Keanu, who just wanted to go see some motorcycles and ended up becoming visual shorthand for "the crap version of something."

Dan Fallon

2. 'I Can't'

The meme: Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel "Little Women" features a heart-wrenching scene where Timothée Chalamet proposes marriage to Saoirse Ronan's character Jo March and she turns him down, exclaiming, "I can't, I can't, I've tried it and I've failed."

The short, Vine-like snippet from the film proved to have extremely versatile appeal on social media and made a great companion to captions for the sundry things that people declare they can't do.

The examples:

trying to write a sentence without an em dash pic.twitter.com/hWhsOsJlN3 — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) February 17, 2020

me trying to think of other adverbs besides "literally" pic.twitter.com/81jUWsMm8U — bella (@cerseironan) February 17, 2020

When people ask me to write a song without the lyric "She said…"

pic.twitter.com/gB05mJAPPL — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) February 17, 2020

me when someone suggests i simply take coffee cups out of my car when i'm done drinking them instead of letting my car become a giant trash can



pic.twitter.com/eQJ8iHKPoe — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 17, 2020

"Why don't you just delete twitter?" pic.twitter.com/gIBaRMn7I7 — Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) February 17, 2020

The verdict: An excellent use of the over-the-top maudlin clip from the movie that is easily adaptable for a variety of witty tweets. It's sometimes hard to admit your foibles, but Saoirse's passionate rejection has made it so much easier to express them to the masses.

James Crugnale

1. The Range

The meme: Last weekend, a certain meme started circulating on Twitter that may or may not have been kicked off by this particular iteration:

i don't know who needs to hear this, but no one has this range pic.twitter.com/5bVOb2m3iP — Snolly (@snollygoster123) February 17, 2020

The tweet seems to suggest that the actor Noah Centineo, in the various roles these images depict, has incredible acting range — which means that this Twitter user is either a Noah Centineo fan with terrible taste in movies or an excellent troll.

Regardless, the tweet kicked off a series of tweetalikes — some earnest rebuttals to the (maybe-serious, maybe-satire) assertion that Centineo is an actor with impressive range, and some... less earnest.

Examples:

i don't know who needs to hear this, but no one has this range pic.twitter.com/GqXujvwV8x — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 18, 2020

I don't know who needs to hear this but no one has this range pic.twitter.com/Go2ECpreCM — siân (@sharnacious) February 18, 2020

i don't know who needs to hear this, but no one has this range pic.twitter.com/BFiukYzcgg — gina (@eyesvvideshut) February 17, 2020

Not actors, but still, undeniable range:

i don't know who needs to hear this but no one has this range pic.twitter.com/7cVQ0dKgh8 — abi ✨ (@dragonqueer) February 18, 2020

No one has this range pic.twitter.com/P2a11u2Cmv — badassbrownactivist 🌻🌈 (@badassflowerbby) February 19, 2020

And a personal favorite:

Since yall wanna talk abt range so bad

Lets talk abt ACTUAL range pic.twitter.com/4e2PRTfH1x — 𝕵𝖔 UNSUSP£NDED ERA (@Jo_croftt) February 20, 2020

Verdict: Still stumped as to whether or not the tweeter of the Noah Centineo version was serious, but regardless, almost every single iteration it spawned is much better than the original. Here's to a culture that can appreciate versatility when they see it — even in the most unlikely places.

Molly Bradley

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Baby Yoda's dominance is assured, as Baby Nut is no more: