While we're all indoors watching Netflix more than ever these days, the best offerings on the streaming service vary widely based on your location.

Surfshark crunched the data on 70 countries, using data from Flixwatch and put together an infographic displaying which countries have access to the highest rated content.

The United States might have the largest library available with 5,879 titles, but with the lowest IMDb rating (6.95) on average. Meanwhile, South Korea has a world-leading 109 Oscar-winning films at their disposal to stream. Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore also lead the world with the highest number of Emmy-winning titles available, offering 35.

Here is the breakdown of the quality of Netflix libraries in 70 countries, embedded below:



