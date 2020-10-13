Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and once again the massive sale — exclusively for Prime members — spans two full days, October 13 and 14.

We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you have a hard time keeping your brushes and sponges in one place, this silicone organizer is a great addition to your sink. It's easy to clean and can double as a drying mat.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

It's perfect for my new kitchen and easily holds 3-4 bottles of soaps, lotions or whatever you need. It cleans up just as easily too. I would definitely recommend this if you have a pump bottle that drips or kids that don't quite get all the soap onto their hands. — PhillyPD3557

Get it on Amazon for $10.99.

This is a great space saver for a compact kitchen. Hang it from the side of your fridge for easy access to your go-to spices and cooking oil.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I'm pleasantly surprised with this product. The magnet is very strong. It is able to hold various "heavy" items like medium-sized bottles of olive oil and nonstick spray without the magnet slipping. The paper towel holder fits paper towel rolls perfectly. — Danielle

Get it on Amazon for $15.74.

If you like to grind your own spices, there's nothing better than an old fashioned mortar and pestle. This granite set will take care of your flavoring needs and help you break in spice mixes with ease.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

The best. I love this mortar and pestle. I've always had ceramic mortars and pestles of various smoothnesses. I decided to try the unpolished (rough surface) granite, and love it. The roughness helps mash and grind whatever I'm preparing without forcing me to use a lot of pressure, so I like the unpolished granite. It's heavy, solid and attractive. I love it on my kitchen counter. — Roger Gadley

Get it on Amazon for $24.87.

For every amateur chef, there is life before Santoku and life after. This classic Japanese knife is an alternative to the everyday chef's knife. The steep beveling makes these knives super sharp and a delight to work with.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

This is my second Imarku knife. I was amazed at the quality of this knife that should cost much more. The flat edge of the blade makes chopping vegetables very easy. I keep my knives stored in the original box to protect them, and the box looks great. I have never seen a company that goes so far out of the way to make sure their customers are satisfied with their products. — J. Killmar

Get it on Amazon for $23.55.

If you, like me, are a novice baker and cook, this kitchen scale is for you. It is slick and easy to clean, doesn't take up too much space, and will ensure you never miss those measurements again.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Good compact scale. Gets the job done. No need for anything more expensive. I meal prep and use this bad boy a ton and I love it. — Samantha

Get it on Amazon for $19.99.

Editor's note: some reviews have been edited for length and clarity.