Can My Company Take Away All Our Vacation Days Because We Had To Work From Home During The Pandemic, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Can My Company Take Away All Our Vacation Days Because They Told Us To Work From Home During The Pandemic?

As an HR person for a small employer, I take to heart a lot of your advice and work hard to push the management here to do better. They had plenty of issues before all this, but I truly believed they were trying to change. But with COVID-19, things went downhill fast and the management team has shown they are all talk when it comes to a positive culture... We are essential so our plant and warehouse have been operating, but we've sent our office staff to work from home, per the direction from public health officials. The management team told me today that they want to have anyone who worked from home during our state shutdown forfeit their remaining vacation days for 2020. Their rationale is that working from home is like being on vacation. I understand they have issues with certain people's performance/productivity, but there were no new performance issues that showed up during this time… It's also true during "normal" times we don't allow people to work from home — which is fine! I understand people have Opinions about working from home — but these were not normal times, obviously. Anyway ... this affects me but I am *trying* to separate out my personal feelings about this. Even so, it feels very unfair to our staff. Am I wrong? After all, WE sent our office staff home! And they did what we asked them to do workwise — nothing that I know of fell through the cracks, and when I try to ask if there was anything that did, the management team can't give me an answer.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green points out that this decision could be a violation of state law and encourages the letter writer to push back. "If your company does this, the effect on productivity, morale, and retention will be significant," she writes. "People need time off from work to avoid burn out, especially this year." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Refrain From Telling People I Scored Higher Than My Husband On An IQ Test Because It Would Make Him 'Look Bad'?

I know it's a petty, marriage-killing thing to dwell on ... but I'm smarter than my husband. How do I know this? Because he insisted we both get IQ tests. It turns out I qualify for MENSA and he just does not. Except now he's telling our friends his fairly impressive IQ and when they ask about me, he says: "Oh well, it doesn't really matter. What's important is how you use what God gave you." So they all think I scored badly or something, and I'm furious. I just don't know why, despite the IQ test. It's stupid to care what a very narrow test of intelligence says about your brains. I didn't care before we were tested, but maybe that's because I thought I was dumb. I definitely care now. My husband works in academia, so he says it would "look bad" if people knew his car-mechanic partner was smarter than him. Which just aggravates me more, because I thought we were partners. If I'd known I was just arm candy I'd have expected better birthday presents. Am I being unreasonable? It feels ridiculous to care this much over something I didn't care at all about before. Yet now everything he says to me sounds like condescension, or even contempt.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery notes IQ tests' eugenicist history and validates the letter writer's sense that their husband's behavior is laced with condescension and contempt. "It's gross, it's dehumanizing, it's dishonest, it's the opposite of petty, and it's worth seriously fighting with him about," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Are My Children Violating My Freedom Of Speech By Calling Me A Racist When I Express Fondness For Confederate Symbols?

Thanks to political correctness, I can no longer converse freely with my three adult children. I live in the South; they've scattered across the country. I think I'm a good person. No one has ever called me racist — except my children. When I was young, my parents hung a Confederate flag in our home. I remember it fondly because I remember them fondly. Recently, our town removed a Confederate statue from our cemetery. When I lament these changes, my children get furious with me. But it's my opinion. I also believe black people deserve equal rights. Doesn't freedom of speech exist anymore?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes rules that the letter writer's rights have not been violated. "I suspect your children are frustrated with you for prioritizing fuzzy nostalgia over racial atrocity," he writes. "They would probably like you to be more sensitive to the pain Confederate symbols can trigger in others." Read the rest of his answer.

Am I A Jerk For Telling My Roommate To Treat My Dog Like A Respected Adult?

I have a canary mastiff, Tubs. He's a big guy, and I got him because he fits me. I want a dog that will be a guard dog, intimidating to protect against intruders. He's not a puppy and he's not a lap dog. I don't baby talk him or treat him like a little child. I feed him home cooked meals with fresh meat every day, take him on walks and runs all the time, give him toys to play with for designated play times, but it's usually a practical toy. Not a teddy bear. Point is I take care of him and treat him like a respected adult, like I'm hanging out with another man. But my roommate Anne thinks he's just a big teddy bear. She's always petting him and giving him kisses, baby talking him, getting him stuffed animals, etc. I've asked her to stop, I don't want Tubs becoming so friendly that he will be nullified as a guard dog. That if she wants to baby talk a dog, get her own, I want mine treated like he's competent. Anne agreed but I still would catch her baby talking him. The other day I went to get some groceries, came back and saw she had him on her bed watching movies like they were having some sleepover. I called Tubs to me and told Anne to leave him alone, he's not her dog, and she needs to get her own. She started crying, and for the last couple days she doesn't talk to me. He's my dog and I want him raised my way. Is this such a terrible request?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit vote that the letter writer is being a jerk and that he doesn't seem to understand dogs very well. "Even police dogs get cuddles and recreation time and it sure as hell doesn't make them go any easier on the bad guys," one of them writes. "Your 'training' method is garbage and all you're doing is teaching him to like and trust your roommate more because you deny needed affection." Read the rest of their answers.

Do I Have To Vote For My Brother, Who's Running For State Office, Even Though He's A Terrible Person Who Hurts Animals?

My oldest brother is running for a state office. Unlike me, he does not like animals. He has "hauled" litters of puppies off and shot at cats. In addition, he refuses to help our elderly parents. Family or not, I don't want someone to be a leader in our state capital who exhibits such poor moral and unethical behavior. He has been married several times, and I know for a fact he cheated on one of his wives. I avoid attending his fundraisers and asking for votes, but other family members keep telling me that "blood is thicker than water," and that I "must" vote for him regardless of his behavior. Of course, behind the curtain I can vote for whoever I want, but should I cave to the pressure to show up in support of him at public events? Even my husband said I should donate money to his campaign because he is family. What is your opinion?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren affirms the letter writer's right not to endorse or vote for their brother. "If your husband wants to donate to your morally degenerate brother's campaign, it is his choice, and he has a right to it just as you have a right to yours," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Okay To Add Red Wine To Someone Else's Pot Of Tomato Sauce Without Asking?

I am a woman in her 60s and pride myself on my cooking. My sons and friends will vouch for my ability. I am also not above learning from others or taking suggestions. That being said, the other night I was cooking some stuffed peppers in the oven. When I went to check on them, the tomato sauce looked very dark. When I told my husband what I noticed, he said he had added some red wine. I was livid. It's one thing to come to me and say "Hey, how about adding …" but to add it without me knowing was unacceptable. He seemed to think it was no big deal. We are both in the wine and food industry. Do you think it is OK to alter someone else's cooking while it is being cooked, and without asking or telling?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, who jointly write the Miss Manners column, side with the letter writer. "Miss Manners suggests you emphasize that point to your husband and make a deal going forward: No one may alter any food or drink in preparation without warning and explicit and verbal consent," they write. Read the rest of their answer.