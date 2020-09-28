Should I Spread The Word That My Sister Is Faking Cancer To Scam People On GoFundMe, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Spread The Word That My Sister Is Faking Cancer To Scam People On GoFundMe?

When I was a kid, a family we knew had a daughter with Leukemia. She had chemo, lost her hair and got an exception to the school's no-hat policy so she could cover her head. Everyone at the school was supportive and there were a couple of fund-raiser things that other parents organized for their benefit… Fast forward, I'm at college and living in a different city than my family. Sister had graduated high school but I guess didn't want to go to college and still lives with my (now divorced) mom. Last Christmas I came home for a visit, and was surprised to see that my sister had shaved her head… Mom, sis and I went out for dinner one night. Sat in a booth, a little kid in the next booth poked her head over and said "Why don't you have any hair?" Her parents immediately grabbed her, but my sister said it was ok, and then went on to explain that people who are being treated for cancer lose all of their hair because of chemo. The kid's parents apologized and offered to buy our dinner. Then the kid pipes up again "Why do you still have eyebows?" (meaning eyebrows). The parents apologize again and gtfo, but not before they pay for our food. Meanwhile, mom is pretending she hasn't heard any of this. So I ask my sister if she has cancer and she starts going on about how she wants to support people with cancer. But when I point blank asked her if she herself has cancer, the answer was no. That night, she shaved off her eyebrows. OK, she can shave off her hair if she wants, I don't care. But yesterday, I was chatting on Discord with an old friend from my hometown and he asked me how my sister was doing. I gave some snarky answer, my friend came back with "how can you be so mean when she has cancer?" Apparently she has been telling people that she has cancer and asking for donations to her go fund me. I told him that can't be true, he sent me a link to the go fund me. She raised about $500 so far. I called my mom, she confirmed that my sister does not have cancer, but she does talk about it all the time. I guess my mom just ignores it somehow. I don't want people in my hometown getting scammed, so WIBTA if told everyone not to donate?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit encourage the letter writer to warn people about their sister's scam. "This is fraud. And possibly a deep [seated] psychological issue she needs help with," one of them writes. "Protect people, do not enable this." Read the rest of their answers (and an update from the letter writer).

How Can I Tell My Boss I Don't Want To Spend Literally The Entire Workday On Zoom?

My boss has announced that while we're all working from home, the entire company will now be spending the whole work day on a Zoom call with video. He framed it as being for our benefit: useful for "establishing a work-life balance" and so we can "see our co-workers and feel like we're back in the office." Plus, it's supposedly so we can "ask questions without having to take meetings." While we are a small company, most of the people I work with already worked in another location before we went remote, and none of us do similar work. I can think of no world where this is helpful or anything but highly distracting. But don't worry, we are still allowed to have bathroom breaks and get snacks (wow, thanks so much!), though the majority of our work day should be spent in this weird online room with video and we are supposed to be "dressed for work." It is obviously insulting and a poorly disguised attempt to micromanage. It's especially frustrating because during this time I have taken on additional responsibilities and my output has increased. I find this demoralizing to the point that I've started job hunting. However, my last job was short and I don't want to look flighty and am also aware getting a job during a pandemic might be hard. Can this be resolved?

[The Cut]

Alison Green urges the letter writer to ask the boss to reconsider or push back as a group with their colleagues — or, as a last resort, to feign technical issues. "This is an awful way to manage anyone, but it's even more bizarre to do it to long-time employees who have always been conscientious and responsible ... but who now, just because they're at home, apparently can't be trusted to focus on work without constant scrutiny," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Friends Their Public Displays Of Affection Should Be Classy, Not Gross And Slutty?

My wife and I have been happily married for over 20 years. We have a question about how to handle an issue with some friends of ours. "Jake" is 56 and "Lucy" is 52… Both Jake and Lucy are getting divorced after having been married to their exes for over 25 years each. (Jake had a very poor sex life during his marriage.) Jake and Lucy have been dating for a couple of months now. They are very into each other. My wife and I think this is great, but we are both uncomfortable with their behavior. Lucy shares far too many intimate details with my wife about her sex life. My wife says it makes her feel uneasy. Jake does the same thing with me, but to a much lesser degree. Another problem is that they are all over each other like slutty teenagers in public. It gets even worse when the four of us are hanging out in our backyard. We totally support public displays of affection when done with class, but we draw the line at borderline sex acts in our kitchen right in front of us — when the four of us are conversing over a bottle of wine. PDAs should always be classy, and not gross and slutty. Do you have any advice on how to politely ask Jake and Lucy to cut out the pornography and set some limits on what are appropriate actions when they are together in our presence?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson says she doesn't know what the letter writer means by "classy" versus "slutty" PDA but agrees that excessive displays of affection are rude. "If pornographic displays have erupted in your backyard, your kitchen, or elsewhere on your property, you can good-naturedly say a version of: 'Hey, don't make me get out the hose,' or 'Whoa, get a room, you two,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Threaten To Break Up With My Boyfriend Even Though I Rely On Him Financially To Avoid Working?

My boyfriend and I have been together for nine years and engaged for four. I had to beg him to propose, but he seemed happy about it. But any time I bring up wedding planning, he brushes me off and says we'll talk about it later. (He's been doing this for four years.) Now he's saying he doesn't see the point in getting married because we've been together for so long. I'm dying to get married. I've tried to express this, and he says he understands but he's just not ready. I think the next step is an ultimatum, because I'm pretty sure he'll choose marriage over breaking up (this is how he proposed). Part of the problem is that his best friend, Matt, is constantly in his ear telling him not to marry me so they can stay bachelors. Another issue is that I rely on my boyfriend financially. I would be homeless if I left him, and I don't want to work. Do I stick around and wait for him to decide he wants to get married, or do I force him to get rid of Matt and take me to the altar?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery discourages the letter writer from issuing an ultimatum they don't intend to follow through on. "I'd also encourage you to look for part-time or freelance work so you can start building a more robust cushion — not because you're planning on dumping your boyfriend tomorrow, but because you should know that you can keep a roof over your head no matter how your romantic relationship is doing," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Give Into My Husband's Constant Demands For Gifts When I Already Pay Most Bills And Do Most Chores?

I feel uncomfortable receiving gifts, and I find it hard to meet my husband's requests for constant gifts, especially when I feel I already give so much. He constantly asks me to buy him things, some of which are very expensive. I'm a saver, not a spender, and I try to watch my budget. I already pay all the household bills, even though we make the same amount of money. I owned my house before we met, and he chips in with occasional upgrades and maintenance or takes me out to dinner once in a while. But I pay for the vast majority of expenses, as well as perform the majority of chores. I have sacrificed and paid for all our vacations because I wanted the experience, and I accept that. The problem is, he seems to feel unappreciated, suggesting that if I gifted him more often, he would know he was constantly thought of. He says he buys me random gifts — usually small items to which there are strings attached or implied reciprocity. These requests, especially when he buys for himself quite a bit, seem like a smack in the face to me. I feel he's impulsive with purchases, and won't be happy until I have nothing left. How do I handle meeting my husband's need for constant validation without going bankrupt or having all the love sucked out from resentment? Mentioning my financial limitations doesn't seem to quench his thirst for more.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren recommends therapy, either individual or couples. "Whether your husband is greedy, selfish or extremely needy, I can't guess, but the balance is off in your marriage," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Adult Daughter To Forgive Me For Declining To Store Her Furniture But Offering To Pay Her Storage Fees?

My 24-year-old daughter lives with three roommates. She asked if she could store some furniture at my apartment because she didn't have room for it. I am already overwhelmed with her belongings at my place, so I said no — which I shouldn't have done. She told me she could get a storage locker for $40 a month. Now, it turns out the storage locker is $200 a month, and she signed a five-month contract. I wrote her a check for $1,000, but she refuses to accept it and remains furious at me. I feel terrible! What can I do to repair this situation?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter writer to stop treating their daughter like a child. "Now that you know she misreported the cost of the storage locker, your offer to pay the entire expense seems downright generous to me," he writes. "If your daughter prefers to nurse a childish grudge, though, there's not much you can do to stop her." Read the rest of his answer.