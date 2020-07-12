Should I Confess I'm Not Jewish After Letting My Girlfriend Think I'm Jewish For Three Years, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Confess I'm Not Jewish After Letting My Girlfriend Think I'm Jewish For Three Years?

My girlfriend [F24] of 3 years thinks I'm [M23] Jewish. We met our junior year of college at a Hillel (Jewish Student Center) event that my actual Jewish friend brought me along to. We really hit it off when we met and I was able to get her number, leading to us hanging out several times and starting to date. I have a vaguely Jewish sounding last name and I've been mistaken for one before based on that and my appearance, so I'm guessing that combined with the fact that we met at a Hillel never really led her to question me about my actual religion (raised catholic but agnostic now). In the few times she's asked me about common Jewish experiences growing up I usually just respond that my parents weren't that interested in religion and we didn't live near many other Jews, which are technically both true statements. Fast forward to now — we both graduated and are living in the same city, building our careers. We both want to progress our relationship further and I really love her, but based on what conversations I've had with her about the future it seems marrying a Jewish man is really important to her and her family. I have no qualms about converting to be with her, and I've thought about doing it secretly to be able to say truthfully that I am Jewish. I'm not sure how she'd react to finding out I'm not Jewish, but I'm willing to bet she'd break up with me. Asking for guidance in navigating this situation, and whether to convert or come clean.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationships subreddit overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer needs to come clean. "Converting in secret is not going to solve your problem, because it doesn't address the fact that from the moment you met your fiance, you misled her into believing that you were Jewish," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Will I Get In Trouble If State Officials Find Out My Boss Is Forcing Me To Collect Unemployment While Working For No Pay?

Covid has hit the tiny company I work for hard. The owner, my boss, has made terrible decisions at every turn, but somehow we were able to keep going. When I arrived at work yesterday, the other four employees, who report to me, had been sent home. The owner sat across from me and told me to go to our state's unemployment website, and he would "guide me" through filing a claim… He told me that the company cannot survive without me, and if I have any hope of returning to work normally (both me and my coworkers), I have to continue to work as normal while collecting unemployment. He will not be paying me, needless to say, but I am still expected to work full-time. If I did not agree, he will tell unemployment I quit, so I have no way to collect unemployment benefits… At least until unemployment is straightened out, I feel like I have to go along with this so he can't screw with my benefits. After that, I am fairly sure I will just stop showing up, but that could be months from now. Don't misunderstand me, I know the owner is an absolute shitgoblin and I need to be preparing myself to look for a new job. But in the interim, if we get caught, who is legally responsible? I am not getting wages from my work, so I am not double-dipping, but it still feels super illegal on my end.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green reassures the letter writer that they are not liable for the boss's fraudulent scheme. "It's illegal for him not to pay you," she writes. "Track your hours and keep whatever documentation you can that proves you've been working during this time, and whenever you're ready you can file a wage claim with your state department of labor." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Fly To My Ex's Town To Tell Him I Love Him Even Though He No Longer Shows Any Interest In Me?

My boyfriend and I were long distance for about a year. We met online and only spent a handful of days together in person during our relationship. Eventually, it became too much for him, and he broke up with me last year because of the distance. I still have intense feelings for him. And I'm flying to his town later this year to tell him that I still love him, but I am afraid that he will reject me. Even though we never spent much time together in person, we had talked about our relationship being serious and committed. But by the end of our relationship, he just didn't show any interest in me. He wouldn't text me or return my texts. I know that he still loves me, but I'm wondering if he might be embarrassed to see me if I show up in his town unannounced. Please tell me what to do.

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to accept that the relationship is over. "Spare yourself the airfare and additional heartache: He's not interested — or at least, not interested enough to make this work, and that's what counts," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Friend I Don't Want To Help Him With All His Grad School Papers After I Had To Drop Out Of Grad School?

I am trying to figure out how to still be supportive of my friend continuing on to grad school when I recently had to dropout of my own program due to a lot of different reasons (COVID striking my family, online course-work not being a good avenue for me, extra course-work due to transferring that I didn't know about due to poor advising, my own mental health struggles). My friend (let's go with Matt), frequently taps me to look over his assignments, 99% of the time, these assignments are always fine and any input I have is not useful to him — but he needs someone to check his work to feel okay… I never asked him for much of the same while I was in school… I don't mind helping him with the odd important assignment but I feel like it's too much for every single one and he gets put out when I say no (understandably). Is it wrong not wanting to help with every assignment? I do want him to succeed but at the same time I'm bitter and probably just... jealous. Things seem so much easier for him… When I was struggling under the term paper that led me to drop out, I mentioned how I didn't have anything written and I was struggling and he didn't have much of a reaction at all. When I did share the occasional paper after he asked, he seemed pretty unimpressed. While I don't think it explains everything I do believe it matters that he's white and I am black. I'm not sure what to do.

[Captain Awkward]

Jennifer Peepas encourages the letter writer to set some boundaries with Matt and see how he reacts. "A real friend, even a friend who may have been oblivious in the past but who does really value you and not just what he thinks you can provide for him, is going to feel bad that he was overburdening you with this, glad that you told him and gave him a chance to fix it, and possibly even apologize for stressing you out and taking you for granted," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Stay Married To My Husband After Finding Out He's Slept With 100 To 150 Other People During Our Marriage?

I found out recently that my husband of many years has been having sex with men for the last 52 years… He says he never cheated on me with another woman, and that he would like to stay married. He offered to give me equal time to the time he spends with these men, but I know he has never been that attached to our sexual life… I feel this marriage is done. We both got tested and we are okay, but he is not only a regular at a couple of (senior) gay clubs, but also has put himself out on three internet sites, asking to hook up with anyone who would like to have some fun. He will be 74 and I will be 80 next month. Over the years, he went from seeing men two to three times a year — to two to three times a week. We are talking about 100 to 150 different partners over the years. He is not willing to give any of this up. He says he will be honest with me about what he is doing when he goes out. Am I supposed to believe that? What is your opinion? Do marriages survive this?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to make the choice that is best for her and not to feel pressured into accepting her husband's definition of fidelity. "[M]arriage is supposed to be the embodiment of mutuality: I elevate you, you elevate me," she writes. "Not: I do what I want and you either tolerate it... or leave the marriage." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Cut Off My Children Financially After They Sided With My Ex-Wife, Even Though I Am Responsible For Their Successes?

In my past, I was happily married, a stay-at-home father, and a part-time professional. I invested everything in my children. As a result, they all flourished, won countless awards, and are in top-ranking public universities. My wife on the other hand thought all of the children's achievements happened due to "natural selection," and eventually her narcissism meant I was no longer good enough and my inability to "feed her" resulted in a triad of affairs. I, knowing this, upgraded my skills with an advanced degree. I am now back in the professional world and make a handsome salary. This complements my strong attitude toward savings, investing, and happiness that resulted in a now-multimillionaire status. Since I have divorced my wife, two of my children have become engrossed in my ex's narcissistic lifestyle. Though I was the one who was cheated on and who endured a wide variety of abuse, both blame me for the divorce on "biblical grounds." Neither speak to me. They have trashed me in our community, on social media, and to their friends. On each of the past two Father's Days neither has texted, called, sent a card, or spent time with me. Though I sympathize that they have fallen prey to their mother, both will be expecting about $25,000 each for next year's college costs. I would not even notice this amount being gone. My impulse is "don't put your hands out for charity if you cannot speak to me." I have paid cash for 100 percent of their college costs and both refuse to work in jobs. I understand if I do not pay for their school it will further cause a rift, but I also feel relationships should be on a "two-way street." As it stands now, I get nothing but heartache from them. What are your thoughts on me withholding money?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery rules that it's fine for the letter writer to stop paying for college but not to use money as emotional leverage. "I wonder why you think these two young adults have 'fallen prey' to their mother, rather than simply deciding for themselves that they don't like you," he writes. "Even if you think they dislike you for the wrong reasons, it sounds like they've known you long enough to make up their own minds on the subject." Read the rest of his answer.