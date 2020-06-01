Should I Allow My Fiancée's Family To Listen To Us Consummate Our Marriage, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Get Rid Of All Her Books And Art?

I've been dating "Emma" for six months. It's not serious yet, but I can see us heading that way. We're very compatible in most ways, except that Emma has way too much stuff. Her place isn't messy and she's not a hoarder, but she has several bookshelves just loaded with books. It's got to be hundreds and they're nothing special, just old paperbacks. She collects art glass, and it's on her coffee table, hanging in her windows and on those already overloaded bookshelves. She has dozens of wall hangings, too, and her sofa is piled with throws, her floor with floor pillows, everywhere you look there's "stuff." I was once like her but learned how freeing it is to get rid of the extraneous junk. Now I'm very much a minimalist and could never live in a jumble like that again. I suggested KonMari and gave her the book, but she hasn't done anything about it. I know how hard it is to start, but I also know how much happier and more carefree she would be if she'd only get rid of the junk. Also, we've talked about our relationship progressing and moving in together, but this is close to a showstopper for me. Should I make this clear to her? I'm wary of coming off as controlling, but I also want to be honest.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax points out that just because the letter writer is happier without a lot of stuff doesn't mean the same will be true for Emma. "The way to not be controlling is to recognize the way you feel about a certain experience represents you and only you," she writes. "And so you can't project your feelings/experience onto anyone else, much less plan or decide things for others based on your projections." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Allow My Fiancée's Family To Stand Outside The Door And Listen When We Have Sex On Our Wedding Night?

So I'm (23M) getting married to my GF (23F) early next year if all goes to plan. I don't have a lot of family (I'm no contact with my dad for several years now.) She, however, has a huge extended family... Something weird I've noticed since we got engaged is that my GF's cousins sometimes make jokes about our wedding night. It's weird for them to joke about it since I'm pretty sure her family is aware we've slept together before since we share a bed at holiday gatherings and vacations... A few nights ago we were discussing wedding plans and thinking about places to go on our honeymoon (if COVID-19 clears up and we can travel by then). My GF and I were brainstorming ideas when she tells me that we won't need a bridal suite right away. Obviously I ask why (we're getting married at a pretty nice hotel) and she says that she'd like for us to stay at her parent's house... She tells me that there's a really old tradition in her family on the wedding night. The husband and wife go into the master bedroom together and they are supposed to "consummate" the marriage. The rest of the family are waiting outside the door so they can applaud them and cheer when they come out. Then a piece of the bed sheet is cut off and sewn into a big tapestry my GF's mother owns. I think my GF saw I wasn't happy because she quickly told me that we wouldn't have to actually consummate the marriage if I felt uncomfortable and we could just pretend. I don't want anything to do with this. I absolutely freaked and told her under no circumstances will I be doing that kind of thing in front of her whole family. When I came back from taking a walk to clear my head, she was now noticeably acting down and still is... I don't know how I'm meant to go on from here. I really love my GF and she is the woman I want to spend my life with. I'm freaked out of course but she is my whole world. But how should I handle her family and navigate [t]his "tradition"?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit agree that this custom is patriarchal and unreasonable. "I would talk about boundaries, and how you and your fiancé are to be a team of two, not minority members of a committee," one of them writes. "Don't go to the family and say you will not do it — SHE needs to be the one to do that." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Tell My Boss I Don't Want Them Coming Over To Work From My House During Quarantine?

I was hoping you could help me address a request from my manager. I work on a small team (five of us altogether) where we are all the same gender, around the same age, and have a lot of similar interests — the perfect makings for a traditional "friend group." Except that, of course, one of us is a manager ("Jordan") so there needs to be some level of distance between us. The trouble is, Jordan has a hard time with this. In some cases, Jordan is able to maintain professional boundaries, but in others, they will join us for happy hours, get tipsy, and start telling us about problems in their marriage... We have all been working remotely for a while now. Jordan recently asked "Alex" if they could both spend the day working from Alex's house. Jordan "needed to get out of the house" and "spend a few hours away from [spouse]." We are in a state with a lot of COVID-19 cases and our stay-at-home order is still in effect. We're supposed to be quarantined, full stop. Alex was flustered but ultimately agreed to it. Jordan later said it was okay because they were "socially distanced from each other in the house" and then made a comment that maybe they would give us all a visit at some point because it might help boost everyone's mood during a difficult time. We all sort of hemmed and hawed and Jordan moved onto something else, but I feel like it's still hanging in the air. The more Jordan is cooped up with their spouse, the more I feel it's likely more of these requests will be coming... What is the best way to handle this if Jordan suggests working from my house? I don't want anyone coming into my home who doesn't live here. But I'm not sure how to phrase that without Jordan taking offense.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green suggests that the letter writer tell Jordan that they're not having visitors due to the stay-at-home order. "Maybe Jordan will get upset!" she writes. "You have to be okay with that possibility — because otherwise you are choosing to give into an unreasonable demand (and frankly, emotional manipulation) over your own health and safety." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Best Friend Falsely Accused Me And My Husband Of Asking Her For A Threesome?

Out of the blue, my best friend of 45 years called to tell me something "uncomfortable" that had been bothering her for about 20 years... She declared that over the past 20 years or so, my husband and I had asked her to join us in a "threesome" multiple times. I was stunned, and asked her what she was talking about. She said that many times over dinner, we had been whispering together and then made suggestions to her that we wanted to have sex with her. She said she couldn't remember any specifics. My husband and I are very flirty together, but I can't imagine we ever said or did anything untoward... I told her I understood that she was feeling very upset, but what she was suggesting never happened. She then insisted that I take responsibility... I'm reluctant to write her off completely due to our very long history, but I'm shocked and angry, and I'll never allow her in my house again. My husband is done with her. Can this friendship be saved?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson expresses pessimism about the friendship but urges compassion. "Because this accusation seems so out of bounds, you might assume that she is experiencing some cognitive changes that have brought on emotional instability and this strange accusation," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Confront The Woman Who Let Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Drive A Car With My Daughter As A Passenger?

I found out that my 11-year-old child was pressured into riding in a car being driven by one of her friends, "Maria." Apparently, Maria's mother was not only aware of this but sent these two sixth graders in the car by themselves to run an errand for her while she was watching TV. I found all this out when I saw Maria driving down the road with my 10-year-old neighbor in the passenger seat, and my daughter confessed. I'm glad that my daughter told me what happened, but now I'm not sure what to do. I've sent a text to my neighbor to see if she knew what her daughter was doing, but she hasn't answered. The neighbor and Maria's mother have been close friends for years, and I suspect that my neighbor knew what was going on. I have fairly severe social anxiety, which is warring with my sick horror that my child was put in this situation, that Maria is being left to do such things, and anger that someone I entrusted my child to failed her so spectacularly. Should I raise the subject with these parents? Or just settle for keeping my daughter and Maria at my house when they want to get together (after the virus has lifted)? I do not blame Maria since she is a child, but I am very concerned about her. I don't think people will change their behavior because of my disapproval, but I want to do the right thing, and there is no way my child can be left there again.

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux strongly encourages the letter writer to confront Maria's mom. "This is capital WTF behavior, and you'd have every right not only to keep your child away from these people but to report her to the authorities," she writes. "There is an underage child driving in your community, which is a danger to everyone." Read the rest of her answer.

Does Sexting With My Wife's Aunt For A Year Count As Cheating?

I'm a married man, and I have been sexting with my wife's aunt for about a year now. We have never sent pictures or done any type of video chat — it's all been hot and heavy texts. She wants to start video chatting, but I am totally against it. I feel like texting is not cheating because it's just text and not sex. But as soon as pictures and videos and live sessions start, then I am cheating on my wife. My question for you is, am I already cheating just by texting? I'm sure my wife would think so, but in my heart of hearts I disagree, yet I do think videos and live sessions would be crossing the line. Have I crossed that line already? Should I just do it?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery confirms that the letter writer has indeed been cheating this whole time. "You have definitely crossed that line, and you've crossed it in a monumentally unwise fashion," he writes. "I'm not sure what good you think it will do to disagree in your 'heart of hearts' when — not if — your wife finds out." Read the rest of his answer.