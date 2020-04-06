There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Roommate To Pull Up Her Pants So I Don't Have To See Her Butt All The Time?

My 50+ y/o housemate has a problem, and I don't know how to help. Sounds stupid but her pants are always falling down. At any given moment inch(es) of her rear crack are exposed. It started years ago, most often when she would bend over, but it has progressively gotten worse — any time she stands up or walks about. I'm not sure of the cause. She does wear a belt. I can only guess that her pants — jeans 90% of the time — and skivvies are the wrong size or cut… The real problem is that she is hypersensitive about it, and any attempt to bring it to her attention, either subtly or more directly, elicits only an angry response as if it's a disability that she can't do anything about. She'll bark "I know!" when either she really didn't know or doesn't know the extent of it. At one point, long ago, I even took a few pictures when she wasn't looking, so she could see what the rest of us have to see, but, of course, she got really angry and missed the point entirely… Lest you think it's some kind of weird quest for attention, I just want to say that it happens all the time, in public, at home, when nobody is around and when everybody is around… Aside from social awkwardness, this issue could also be dangerous. I can just see someone getting provoked by it one day… How does one address a situation like this? Seriously, how?

[Captain Awkward]

Jennifer Peepas encourages the letter writer to ask their roommate to pull up her pants when it bothers them personally instead of speculating about how other people might feel about it. "When you do speak up, in general, try to be blunt, brief, and boring," she writes. "This isn't a new, surprising, out-of-left-field problem, so do not explain, sugar-coat, or justify." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Sister To Rename The 5-Year-Old Girl She's Planning To Adopt Since She Has The Name I Picked For My Unborn Child?

My sister S and I are identical twins. I've always felt like I've never been allowed to have my own things. We have rhyming names, my mom always tried to get us matching clothes, and we shared a bedroom… S has been married for four years. Unfortunately, her husband SH is unable to have kids. They decided to adopt, which I think is fantastic. I'm currently pregnant and having a girl. My husband and I spent a lot of time picking out the perfect name for our future child. I feel SO good about this name. Yesterday, S and SH announced to the family (remotely) that they are officially about to adopt a little girl. They wanted a baby but ended up having to go with a slightly older kid, 5. She looks absolutely precious and I was so happy for a few seconds before they announced her name is B, the name that S KNOWS is my daughter's. I thought that was a joke so I kind of laughed. Then I realized they were serious. Obviously the girls can't have the same name. Twins with daughters with the same name??? Everyone would laugh at us… I am planning to talk to S about the situation. One of us needs to change our kid's name and I'm hoping she'll be reasonable. My kid will get here first (I'm almost at my due date) and I picked out the name first. A lot of parents change their adopted kids' names. They could do that. If the kid won't change her name, S and SH could go with a different kid. There are thousands upon thousands of orphans who need loving homes and 99.9999% of them don't have this one particular name. They haven't bonded with this one yet. I already have bonded with my baby and I can't imagine her with another name.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer's expectations are completely unreasonable. "I totally get being disappointed that you need to choose another name for your daughter," one of them writes. "But please don't tell me you are seriously contemplating asking your sister to a) force a 5 year old to change her name or b) go back and choose a DIFFERENT CHILD like she's returning a coat to the store." Read the rest of their answers.

Was It A Mistake To Tell HR That I'm Pregnant And My Boss Is The Father?

I'm still fairly early in a pregnancy that is with a fellow coworker who became my boss right at the point I found out I was pregnant. We have a perfectly normal working relationship; nobody would ever even know based on how we act. There are no anti-fraternization rules, but I went to HR to discuss it because I was worried about both our jobs. I told her I was four months pregnant and that the father was a coworker. I told her I'm afraid to share it due to higher-ups knowing and getting involved. She said she needed to talk to him but needed to think about it before she did and would tell me that she was going to speak with him before she did. I am currently working mostly from home, but some people are still working from the office. I went in to discuss some items and walked right in on her having a conversation with him. She told him they will have to move my position and she will have to tell the higher-ups sooner rather than later, which was the opposite of what she and I discussed. And now he's bothered I said something, since his biggest issue was he didn't want the office to know. So does she have to do this if there is no conflict? Can't, she wait till the baby is born? Telling the higher-ups will affect my chances of a promotion because my promotion would put me over him. Should I never have opened my mouth?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green says that HR is obligated to tell the company higher-ups about this because the company can't allow anyone to manage someone they're romantically involved with. "It doesn't matter if you're perfectly professional with each other at work; he cannot manage you, period," she writes. "There's too much potential for conflict of interest, and people will assume there is conflict of interest whether or not there really is." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Force My 10-Year-Old Son To Talk About Sex With Me?

I have a 10-year-old son who is in fourth grade. I feel as though he is at an age where it's appropriate to start introducing more mature topics, or at least signaling our openness as parents to his questions about those topics. I'm thinking about anything from puberty, sex, and substances to peer pressure, race, and violence. The trouble is that while we have a great relationship otherwise, my son completely closes up when either my husband or I try to initiate conversations about these topics. For example, he told us recently that the gym teachers at school gave kids the "puberty talk." When I gently ask follow-up questions ("how do you feel about that?" or "are the kids on the bus talking about sex?"), he gets uncomfortable, clams up, and changes the subject… I have started resorting to saying, "anytime you have a question or want to talk about something, please come talk to dad or me." I've gotten to the point that I've even "bribed" him by withholding something he wants (like a dessert or screen time) until he tells me, say, one thing his friends are saying about sex or one question he has about it! This topic in particular is an important one to me, as I want him to grow up in a sex-positive household and to understand the meaning of consent (which is not the way I was raised)… I don't want to alienate him by being too pushy, but I'm concerned that if he doesn't open up, we won't have the opportunity to correct misinformation or educate him… Do you have any suggestions on how to get him to open up?

[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe urges the letter writer to back off. "I think you're trying to aggressively push the envelope on a lot of these issues," she writes. "I felt overwhelmed just reading your email, and a 10-year-old boy shouldn't feel like his parents are emotionally dependent on him to have the conversations you wish you'd had when you were growing up." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Sister To Go Vegan During The COVID-19 Epidemic?

My sister and I have disagreed about diet for years; I am vegan, and she and her spouse eat meat (only about twice a week, I believe). We love one another, our relations are cordial, and we never argue about her diet. When my spouse and I visit, she cheerfully accommodates us. Although my central reason for not eating animals is that "they don't like it," health is also a major concern, and occasionally I send my sister a link with a scientific study pointing out the health-protective benefits of plant-based diets. I try to be sparing with the links, because I know people who are always dispensing health advice can be annoying. With the COVID-19 epidemic, my concern for my dear sister's health is mounting. We are both well past 65, she has had major health crises in the past, and I want her to be alive and well for many more years. I would like to send her some links showing that adopting a plant-based diet quickly fosters a healthy microbiome (gut flora) that boosts one's immunity — without putting her off. Amy, I know dispensing physical health recommendations isn't your job. But if you would consult some nutritionists and check this out for yourself, and — if you find it convincing — mention it in your column, it might help my sister decide to stop eating animals, at least for the duration of the epidemic. In fact, knowing there is something we can do to strengthen our immune systems now might help many, especially the elderly, to be less fearful. Fear can do a lot of damage to society.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson does not give the letter writer the answer they're looking for. "I agree that fear can do a lot of damage," she writes. "And so maybe you should stop trying to scare your sister." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Coworker To Start Observing Our Complicated Office Trivia System Correctly?

I supervise a team of three. A former co-worker, when he departed the office, left his "365 Days of Amazing Trivia" calendar behind. We have developed the tradition of keeping score of our correct trivia answers for no reason. Our system is to forget about the calendar for several days. Then, whoever remembers that we have forgotten about the calendar tears off all of the forgotten days at once, reads through them alone, and writes their initial on the page if they knew the answer. This person deposits the stack of sheets on someone else's desk, who repeats the process until all of us have had a chance to peruse the questions. Whoever gets around to it (probably me) tallies it all up and adds points to our ongoing scoreboard. One of my team members is significantly older than the rest of us. We love her, but also she is out of her mind and has never grasped the system. We have to give her the pile of cards last, because she will verbally (to herself) speculate about what the answer might be and then announce (to herself) what the right answer was. Listening to her machinations, it is clear that she often does not guess the answer correctly. However, when the pile comes back to be tallied, she has written her initials on all of the cards, indicating a 100 percent success rate. We have asked her a few times not to announce the answers out loud, but no one has had the "your success rate is suspicious" conversation. She is absolutely kicking our butts on this scoreboard. What to do?

[The New York Times]

Caity Weaver deduces that the team member in question thinks she is being asked to initial each card after she reads it. "Stop asking her to not announce the answers out loud," she writes. "Never trifle this woman again with more made-up rules for the fake game she doesn't realize she is playing." Read the rest of her answer.