Should I Pursue A Relationship With The Man Who's Been Stalking Me For Three Years, And Other Advice Column Questions

Should I Pursue A Relationship With The Man Who's Been Stalking Me For Three Years?

A man has been reaching out to me on social media for three years. He claims to be in love with me (after having met me once, briefly), and I think I believe him. It's hard to explain, but I think I may feel the same way toward him. The problem is, I have ignored him for the last three years. I blocked him on all social media, but he keeps finding ways to contact me. He even had flowers delivered to my house. To tell the truth, I ghosted him because I'm terrified of what our "love at first sight" connection could mean. I have been hurt in the past, and I know a relationship of this magnitude could destroy me emotionally. I feel terrible for ignoring him, but my friends and family insist that he is a stalker, and they would never understand if I decided to pursue a relationship with him. I feel paralyzed. What should I do?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren discourages the letter writer from pursuing this relationship. "Sane individuals who have been ignored for three years usually take the hint and walk away," she writes. "Listen to your family." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Daughter-In-Law To Apologize For Her Bad Attitude After My Son Cheated And Had A Kid With The Other Woman?

My son has been married for more than 10 years. We've never seen eye to eye, but I never disliked his wife, "Sally," until his son came along. A lovely young woman, "Allison," gave my son the gift of a son, and of course she and the boy are the light of our lives now, and part of our family. Sally has never been polite/accepting of Allison, and though she's never been rude to the boy (of course, my son would never allow it!), she's never shown any motherly instincts or tried to bond with him. My son sees his boy two to three times a week at Allison's home and is an excellent, involved father. My grandson had his fourth birthday during quarantine, so we made the family gathering a bit of a party for him. We haven't had a picture together for more than a year, so we decided to take one to commemorate the family being together again. As the focus was my grandson, I obviously asked Sally to kindly step out of the picture so that his family would be pictured for his fourth birthday. She unkindly refused and even tried to drag my son into it, who obviously didn't support her and pointed out she was being disrespectful. She got very quiet and said she wanted to leave, and when my son said he wouldn't, she called a cab and went home alone. Since then, Sally hasn't reached out or made any attempts at reconciliation at all. I would like an apology, but I would settle for her to publicly acknowledge that she ruined my grandson's party and acted like the child herself… She has not even tried to talk to me since the party, and I fear my son is too easy on her as he lives with her most of the time despite the child, so I think she needs a reality check, but I don't want to make things more difficult for my son unless it needs to be. What is the best way to get through to her that she needs an attitude check and should improve her behavior? She couldn't have children, so my grandson being in her life should have been a cause for celebration and gratefulness, so I have no idea what she's thinking and have nowhere to start!

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux reads between the lines and notes that the letter writer's son cheated on his wife and has not put in the work to fully repair his marriage. "Regardless of how Sally and your son may have dropped the ball, I'm curious as to why on earth you would ask your daughter-in-law to step out of a family picture when she is, in fact, family," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Stay With My Much Older, Married Boyfriend, Whom I Live With But Am Not Physically Intimate With?

I am 24 years old, and my boyfriend is 64. We have been in a relationship for five years. He's everything I've ever wanted in a person: He's smart, funny, intelligent, caring and handsome. When we first started dating, I assumed that he was divorced, and I never bothered to ask otherwise. But after we'd been dating for some time, he took me to a lake house one weekend and said that we were there so that he could finalize his divorce. Well, for one reason or another the divorce never actually happened. He and his wife have two grown children. I'm really not sure how to go forward with our relationship. I confronted him about not being divorced, and his excuse was he didn't have enough time to go through all the steps of the divorce proceedings. I feel so hurt. It's so painful to be in love with someone whom I may or may not have to myself. When we first started dating, he would talk about how he wanted to marry me. But now things have changed. It's been a shock to me. I didn't even want marriage at first, because I was unsure if that's what I wanted with him. But now to know that it's probably never going to happen for us — I just can't shake my feelings at all for him. We live together but sleep in separate rooms to avoid engaging in physical intimacy before marriage, yet I'm starting to think that day might never come. It breaks my heart deeply. I'm still happy with him at times, but there are other times where I'm just heartbroken.

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to break up with her boyfriend. "If he hasn't left her after five years, he's probably never going to leave her — and that's just as well, for your sake," she writes. "Why would you want to marry a man who clearly has such little respect for marriage?" Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Eating A Sandwich From The Work Fridge That Belonged To Someone Else?

I work at a warehouse that isn't huge but not small enough where we all know each other by name. I forgot lunch one day and there is no vending or restaurants near by. I saw a subway sandwich in the fridge and assumed it was left by someone so I ate it as it was a black forest ham which is my favourite. the next day there was a note on the fridge saying whoever ate my sub please think before doing it again and he signed his name. I found him and apologized and I said i thought it was left over and no one was going to eat it. He said that was a really stupid assumption and he got angry and said i was a dickwad. I told him no need for the language but he should really put his name on his food so this doesn't happen. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit unanimously agree that stealing someone's lunch makes the letter writer the asshole. "In offices people usually don't just leave food in fridges that they don't want anymore," one of them writes. "Not everyone puts names on stuff but it still belongs to them." Read the rest of their answers.

Has My Coworker Been Replaced By An Impersonator On Our Team Chat?

I am working from home (like so many of us) and relatively new in my position (less than two months). The past couple of days, a coworker who has been doing this same job since May starts asking questions in our team chat that make me suspicious that it isn't actually my coworker behind the keyboard. Questions that we were trained on day one. Questions about basic things we do every single day. Yesterday, after a slew of questions through the day and my coworkers and I answering them, another comes in about a process we deal with daily and my boss chimes in, "You would do this, just like normal." "Coworker" replies, "Oh okay, thanks" and then a few minutes later replies again, "Yes, just following procedure like normal, thanks." Today this person asked in the team chat again what to name a file (that we deal with daily) and our boss replies with what to name it. I am wondering if I'm the only one who has noticed this, if my boss has noticed this, or if I should say something.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green points out that there are plenty of non-nefarious explanations for the coworkers' questions, such as that she's simply forgetting things. "If your boss thinks it's odd, she can address it," she writes. "You've been there less than two months and you don't manage this person; this is 100% not your job to care about or figure out." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Neighbor I Won't Put Bell Collars On My Cats, One Of Whom Has Befriended A Chipmunk In My Neighbor's Yard?

My next door neighbor asked me to consider putting collars with bells on my two cats. One of them had been playing with a chipmunk he befriended in her yard. I told her the cats were being cats, but I'd think about it. The next day, two collars with bells on them were on my doorstep when I got home from work. I've decided not to put them on my cats. Am I obligated to return the collars to her, or may I sell them on eBay?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes encourages the letter writer to reconsider his decision not to use the collars. "House cats have caused the extinction of dozens of species of birds, small mammals and reptiles," he writes. "So, what might look like friendship between your cats and a chipmunk is more likely a killing ritual that can upset local ecosystems." Read the rest of his answer.