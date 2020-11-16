How Can I Deter My Husband From His Plan To Eat 10,000 Calories A Day For A Year, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Deter My Husband From His Plan Of Eating 10,000 Calories A Day For A Year Because He Lost A Bet?

Husband is a stipend PhD candidate in statistics (means he makes a small salary in addition to paid tuition). He was so confident in his alternate analysis of the polling data he bet a friend that the current president would win the election. I had no idea this bet was happening but we went out to dinner on Saturday to celebrate the election and my husband ate so much that he actually made himself sick. That night he just said he was super happy. But then on Sunday he got door dash 3 times and I forced him to tell me what was going on. He tried to play it off like "oh babe you'll get such a kick out of this, ha ha, lost a bet because of the election. Ha ha, and I have to eat 10000 calories a day! Guy code…love ya!" I was shocked and stunned to say the least. My initial reaction was that since I'm the main "breadwinner" and we're still saving for a house, we can't spend $80 a day on door dash for one person… Nov 10th is the anniversary of the first time we ever had sex so i usually get new lingerie and we have a fun night in celebration. He was so bloated and tired he could barely move and the sexy outfit I had bought from yandy just stayed in the bag. It made me very sad. I approached him this morning (and I admit I was very angry) and told him how stupid I thought this was. He said he agreed it was very stupid but it's the guy code thing, he has to do it… I'm so disgusted with him acting like a child. Four days in and this stupid bet has affected our sex life, his health and my respect for him. What can I do about this?

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit generally agree that the husband's plan is idiotic and selfish. "I'm not usually one to give ultimatums but here I would," one of them writes. "He can pick you or the dumb guy code." Read the rest of their answers.

How Should I Address The Homophobic Comments My Tween Son Has Been Making Since Saw His Dad Having Sex With A Male Friend?

A few weeks ago, I was supposed to take my sons to an outdoor activity that ended up getting canceled due to weather. We found out about the cancellation when we were halfway there. Before I turned around, I texted my husband that we would be heading home and never got a text back. This wasn't unusual, as he usually puts his phone on "do not disturb" while he's working. When we got home, I opened the door to find my husband and his best friend, "Ryan," completely naked, and having fairly rough sex on our dining room table. They had music blaring, so they didn't hear us come in, and my sons and I were all in shock and just stood there for a good 30 to 60 seconds before I was able to shut the music off, and they realized what was going on and could cover up. Obviously, this is a bit of a chaotic situation. Ryan is like an uncle to my kids, has dinner at our house several times a week, has occasionally lived with us, and he and my husband actually work together. My husband and I are planning on staying together and are still trying to figure a lot of things out. Here's the problem: My younger son (6) is pretty oblivious and thought Uncle Ryan was wrestling with his dad. My middle son (9) is very confused about the mechanics of what we saw (we've had the sex talk with him, but in hindsight, we made the mistake of only talking about heterosexual sex). My older son (12) is having a very difficult time. My middle son has a lot of questions that I'm not really sure how to answer, and I'm not sure how much detail I should be going into, and who should be leading this conversation (me? my husband? a doctor?). I've been getting phone calls home from my older son's school. Ever since the incident, he has apparently been making derogatory remarks about gay people, using slurs, and is also refusing to speak to his father (they were previously pretty close). The school is threatening to expel him. We're on the waitlist for individual and family therapy, but I was wondering if you guys had any advice about what to do with my two older sons?

Jamilah Lemieux offers the letter writer sympathy and recommends having a nuanced discussion with the 12-year-old son about sexuality. "Make it clear that you understand that all of this may be confusing and painful, but that there is no excuse for being hateful toward gay people as a whole," she writes. "Homosexuality didn't cause this problem." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Son To Kick His Father, My Ex, Out Of The House We Share?

I am a 58-year-old woman who shares a split-level house with my adult son, "Brad." Brad lives downstairs in what is essentially a separate two-bedroom apartment with his 10-year-old daughter, although it's technically one unit. Brad and I split the rent evenly. Last year, my mother was dying, and I went to stay with her for some time to say goodbye. When I returned home, I found that my ex-husband, "Lester," was living in the downstairs apartment with our son and granddaughter. Apparently, Brad and his daughter invited Lester to visit while I was away. Well, six months later, Lester is still living there with them. Lester is not a very nice person. We were married for 16 years. I asked Brad to ask Lester to leave. He refuses, saying that he feels bad telling him to go. I have asked Lester to leave, and he laughs at me. He says, "This is my son's house." What should I do?

Annie Lane rules that there's no need for Brad and Lester to spend time together in the home Brad and the letter writer share. "Implore your son to try seeing your side of things," she writes. "Ask him to imagine how he'd feel if you invited his ex to live with you." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Liking Everything Our Friends' 19-Year-Old Daughter Posts On Instagram?

We have close family friends with a beautiful and charming 19-year-old daughter. She is like a niece to us. My husband has made her uncomfortable twice by remarking, "Mmm! Look at Kelly!" when she's entered a room dressed up for an outing or work. (The "Mmm!" being the sort of sound one makes in appreciation of a delicious-looking food, for example.) Her discomfort was clear — she turned red and exited the room both times. He now is following her on Instagram and "likes" EVERY single post she puts up. (And she posts frequently!) I've spoken to him about not commenting on her appearance, especially with the loud, "Mmm!" noise. He seemed slightly mortified. Do I need to suggest he stop with all the Instagram attention? It seems kinda creepy to me, but perhaps I am seeing something that isn't even an issue. I remember receiving unwanted attention from middle-aged men in my teen years, so I could be projecting here.

Danny M. Lavery advises directly telling the husband that he needs to back off. "Please don't start to doubt your own response here; you know what your husband is doing, it's incredibly obvious, and you're not inventing what you've seen with your own eyes," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Partner To Be More Outdoorsy?

My significant other and I move at different speeds. I'm constantly seeking outdoor adventures — hiking, camping, multiday backpacking trips, golfing and skiing — and staying as active as I can; my SO is perfectly content staying in to watch movies and play video games. Part of it is our jobs. SO is still going to work (health care), is on their feet all day and wants to crash during time off; I work from home and can't stand the sight of our walls when I finish the workday… I want to share my thirst for adventure and outdoors activities with my SO, and encourage them to pursue a more active and outdoorsy lifestyle. To their credit, my SO has been trying to push themselves out of their comfort zone. But on our latest day hike, my SO completely broke down, both physically and mentally, as the hike was too long, too steep and too rocky (their words). While I admit it was a challenging hike, we saw plenty of less physically capable hikers out on the trail. We had a bad argument, and I'm fearful of planning our next adventure. When we were younger and dating, I compromised a lot and prioritized activities we both could enjoy at the expense of my desire for more adventurous excursions. Now that we're getting older, I find I'm less willing to compromise with what little free time and vacation we get. I'm stuck between feeling resentment toward them for not wanting more adventures and feeling selfish/guilty for just doing these trips on my own. We currently don't have kids but are looking to start in a few years. My fear is once we do, that will be the end of any adventures. If I can't persuade my SO to join me now, I don't see how a toddler or two will help!

Carolyn Hax rejects the premise that the significant other needs to change to satisfy the letter writer. "You have your hobbies and interests, which are right for you. Your SO has their hobbies and interests, which are right for your SO," she writes. "To insist otherwise is patronizing, superior, smug." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Trying To Get Me To Postpone My Vacations At The Last Minute?

At my job, we pretty much always schedule vacations way ahead of time, so as not to conflict with other people's vacations and so that the department always has coverage. Yet lately, the week before I am scheduled to be off, my manager asks, makes jokes about, and sometimes even pressures me to reschedule or not take the time. When I say no, she keeps pushing. Once she asked every day for a week and got visibly angry at my refusals. There was also a lot of "why not? I know you're not going anywhere anyways!" (I usually travel during my vacations, but COVID....) Today, she even tried to guilt trip me to reschedule as a favor to her, after all the time she spends trying to make sure the company recognizes my efforts.

Frankly, I am furious. This is time that I have earned; I am not asking her for a favor here! Am I overreacting? Has this become some kind of new normal? I have once postponed a vacation due to a company-wide emergency, but I refuse to do so just because we are busy and she has not ensured adequate staffing ahead of time.

Alison Green validates the letter writer's feelings of frustration. "Time off is part of your compensation package, just like salary, and you're entitled to use it," she writes. "Asking someone to reschedule their vacation should be a very rare thing; I can't imagine asking for it on multiple occasions." Read the rest of her answer.