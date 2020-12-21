Was I Wrong To Start A GoFundMe Even Though I Have A Seven-Figure Trust Fund, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Start A GoFundMe To Pay For Health Insurance Even Though I Have A Seven-Figure Trust Fund?

I am an artist and performer who lives a very "Bohemian" lifestyle, intentionally. I live in a large old broken-down house with four other artists. We each pay less than half in rent what a usual rent would be for my major US city… I recently aged out of my parents' insurance, and I could not find a single plan that I could afford. I reluctantly started a GoFundMe and raised a couple of thousand dollars from friends, fans, and Instagram followers. I am not confident in my ability to choose the best plan, so I posted to Facebook for suggestions on how to pick a plan. An acquaintance in my city reached out to me and told me that I could probably qualify for Medicaid, or at least for a subsidy through the health insurance marketplace or whatever. I told him several times that I couldn't qualify before he forced me to disclose the reason why: I technically have interest income from a trust fund that I don't touch, but it is enough to disqualify me. He came back at me aggressively, asking if I was saying that I make more than $50,000 US per year in just interest, and I told him technically yes, but that is money that I never asked for and never touch. Somehow that was enough for him to figure out that my trust has over $1 million and he just couldn't believe it. He accused me of scamming people by asking for $ to help with my insurance costs, but I don't think I did. I never asked for that money (the trust money)… To make a long story short, he posted about it on Facebook, telling people that if they gave me $ based on my "sob story" (his words) of not being able to afford insurance, they should ask for their $ back… Now some people are calling me a trust fund baby and saying that my whole persona is fake, but I feel like my previous life was the fake life, and that the life I have built and lived for over seven years is my real life. I'm afraid this is going to snowball and ruin everything I've spent the last seven years building. So, AITA for not using money I never even asked for?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer made a very bad choice in starting the GoFundMe. "People gave you money they earned so you didn't have to spend money you didn't earn," one of them writes. "I'm willing to bet none of the friends & fans that donated had a million dollar trust fund they're 'terrified' to use for their own damn healthcare." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Wife To Stop Using A Plush Toy To Cope With The Deaths Of Two Babies And Then A Miscarriage?

I'm a man in my 30s and have been married to my wife for six years. During that time, we have had a very painful journey in trying to have a child. Our first daughter was stillborn and our second lived for only six hours before also passing away. My wife then had a miscarriage during the third pregnancy. She decided she wanted to stop trying to have a biological child and explore other options someday. This was last year, and since then she's developed a bizarre habit that worries me. We're fans of a sci-fi TV show and my wife's sister gave her a realistic plush toy as a birthday gift. Since then, my wife has slept with it every night. She never slept with a stuffed animal before. She doesn't bring it in public or around anyone else, so it's not embarrassing in that way — but I just think it's childish and weird. I've brought it up a few times and she insists that for some reason she can't even articulate that it brings her comfort and is a "baby that she'll never have to bury." After asking her to put it away yet again, she got mad and slept in our guest room (with the toy). I waited until she left for work the next day and then threw it in the trash. She ended up going through our garbage shed that night to get it back and was furious and crying. How can I get her to see that this is inappropriate for a 29-year-old adult woman and that she needs to find a different and more healthy way to grieve? I know she is in pain — I am too — but this is dumb and unreasonable.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery rules that the wife's attachment to the plush toy is perfectly understandable and that the letter writer's attempt to get rid of it was exceptionally cruel. "Apologize to her as quickly as you can, and don't throw away any more of her things, especially not harmless creature comforts," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Unreasonable For Me To Be Upset That My Boss Gave A Gift Basket To Everyone At Work Except Me, And Invited Me To Watch?

I've been working as a co-op student at a nonprofit full-time for the past four months now. For context, because of COVID, it's been a completely virtual role and the team is quite small with 10 people working at the organization total. I've had a fair amount of issues with this organization throughout the past few months (such as hearing microaggressions from the CEO, nobody learning my name for the first two months and just being called "the student," being told that I shouldn't expect to do the same things that were listed on my job description, and not being given enough to do even after having multiple meetings and check-in's with my supervisor to address this)… What really is my issue is that the CEO sent out a Zoom invitation to everyone (including me) for a virtual holiday party that was taking place during work hours. When I opened the meeting link, the CEO instructed everyone to open the gift baskets that she had dropped off to them prior and they were filled with different fancy foods like cheeses, crackers, and fresh salmon. I was the only one there who didn't receive such a gift basket and just sat there and watched and was too shocked to say anything in the moment. It wasn't that I expected a gift as the temporary student, but I was appalled that the Zoom meeting was taking place during work hours and I was told to attend. It made the situation feel extremely awkward and slightly cruel. Am I blowing this out of proportion because I'm already bitter towards this organization, or is that just an objectively sh*tty thing to do? [Ask A Manager] Alison Green validates the letter writer's impression that this was a terrible thing for the CEO to do. "You don't have a party where everyone gets a treat except one person — especially if that one person is the lowest level person there," she writes. "And really, in a 10-person organization, it is not terribly onerous to buy an extra gift to make sure everyone is included." Read the rest of her answer. How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Throwing All My Belongings Away? My husband of decades has a habit that I don't care for, and I can't seem to make him understand the problem… The issue is this: If he sees anything around and he doesn't recognize it, he throws it away. If you are right there, then you can stop him. Otherwise, you're out of luck. I check the garbage for items regularly. The last things he tossed out that I didn't catch were my two photo albums from my childhood. My mom, dad and great-grandma worked on those two albums. Needless to say, the albums contained pictures of many individuals who are gone. I can't seem to forgive him and get over it. It's mostly grieving for what I can never see ever again. I thought I'd made him understand that these sentimental items are mine and that he has no right to throw something away without checking with me. Please help… I have tried counseling, both me alone and us together. I have left notes on items from matter-of-fact to rather nasty. I have tried explaining, every day, not to throw my things away. Please tell me how to deal with this problem. I am at my wit's end!

[Creators]

Annie Lane surmises that this behavior may be a symptom of obsessive-compulsive disorder. "Though you've tried therapy yourself and attended couples therapy with him, he may benefit from individual therapy on his own, potentially for the treatment of OCD," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Ask My Boss Why She Wears Increasingly Glamorous Clothes And Makeup On Our Video Calls?

Ever since we have been doing video calls for work, my boss has been glamming it up big time on camera. She started small, but now she wears what looks like evening makeup and super glamorous clothes almost every day for our daily meetings. The rest of us are pretty casual — as we were when we were in the office together. Given that she's the boss, I wonder what signal she is trying to send to us. Part of me wants to tell her that she looks kind of silly all dressed up for the ball. I know that wouldn't go over well. What can I say? The optics are getting awkward.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole suggests requesting a one-on-one meeting with the boss to ask about quarantine dress code. "You can compliment her on her new glam look and then seriously ask her if she is expecting the rest of the team to dress up," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Keep Changing The Subject Every Time My Toddler Asks About Death?

My 3-year-old has recently put together that her maternal grandparents are "Mommy's mommy and daddy," and every time we Zoom with my mother-in-law, our 3-year-old says something along the lines of "That's Daddy's mommy. Where's his daddy?" My father-in-law died before she was born, and now that she has the awareness of his absence, we have absolutely no idea how to address it with her. What should we do next time she brings it up? We've been quickly changing the subject, but she's persistent.

[Slate]

Nicole Chung advises the writer to stop changing the subject and to start explaining, as simply as possible, what death means. "You might be sad when you explain this," she writes. "It really is OK for our kids to see us miss those we've lost, see us cry and grieve — it's how they will learn how to grieve." Read the rest of her answer.