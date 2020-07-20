How Can I Convince My Coworker It's Actually Totally Fine For Me To Flirt With Our 18-Year-Old Intern, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Coworker It's Actually Totally Fine For Me To Flirt With Our 18-Year-Old Intern?

I am part of the HR department at my workplace, and we hired "Andre" a few months ago as a part of our student group. He's only 18, but he's been a hard worker and always takes initiative around the office. I was part of Andre's interview panel, so I've always been in contact with him and friendly with him since we brought him on board… A week ago, a cafe near our office opened back up (take-out only), and when I told Andre about it, he suggested we go there for break. I've had coffee with my other coworkers before. He offered to pay, and after we chatted at a park bench by the cafe, he offered a hand to help me up from the bench and held my upper arm until we'd left the park. Since then, we've felt more comfortable making physical contact, but it's been nothing inappropriate. It's usually just a poke or bump on the shoulder or brushing up against each other in the hall. I bring this up because one of my coworkers, "Jane," confided in me that she's concerned about how Andre and I interact. She said that she saw us on that outing, and she confessed that she overheard a short conversation we had while Andre was replacing toner. Andre was jamming the cartridge in aggressively, so I said, "Damn, I hope you don't treat your dates like that." He had replied, "Only if they ask for it." She has also heard Andre tell me on a separate occasion, "If only I could get a girl with legs like yours, I'd be in business." Jane thinks this could result in sexual harassment complaints, but that wouldn't make any sense. We thought we were alone, and since we've been getting more connected at work, we've been talking in friendly innuendo like that… I admit that interacting with Andre makes me feel more attractive than I have in years, but it's not relevant. Jane also asked if my husband knows about Andre, but my husband doesn't need to know about Andre since I've never cheated on him and never would. Jane doesn't seem to understand more nuanced social interactions like flirting can be harmless and common in office settings, and based on the questions above, she seems to believe it's okay to ask about my private life because of this. Is there a tactful way I can explain to her that she shouldn't try to police her coworkers' social interactions, especially if they're not meant to be public?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green orders the letter writer to stop flirting with Andre, which she notes could definitely be considered sexual harassment. "You are in HR. He is an 18-year-old student employee," she writes. "You cannot flirt with or trade sexual innuendo with a student employee." Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Wrong To Tell My Daughter The 'Other Woman' She Saw Me Having Sex With At The Office Was Actually Her Mom In A Wig?

It has been difficult finding alone time with my wife since our kids never seem to leave the house these days, so we have been using my office as a place to meet for sex. It's convenient since my employees have all been working from home and my office is private (floor below me is unoccupied). One of my daughters had been looking for a way to earn some extra money, so a few weeks ago I told her I would pay her if she helped me organize some of my paperwork and files at my office… I thought she would tell me when she planned to stop by, but she didn't. She showed up one day when my wife was there and we were in a weird position. My wife sometimes like[s] to role play that she is another woman, and that day she happened to be wearing a wig. She was also position[ed] so that my daughter couldn't see her face. My daughter didn't recognize it was her mother and yelled at me for being a cheater and then left. I wanted to immediately give her a call and for us to tell her that the other woman was her mother, but my wife wanted to keep her identity a secret because she was embarrassed about what she was wearing and being caught giving me oral. She said that she would never be able to look at our daughter again if she knew it was her and wanted to instead tell our daughter that we have an open marriage. I told her I would not let our daughter think I was having sex with other women, so I called her up and told her that it was her mother and if she didn't believe me I would show her the wig and she'd find her mom's car parked in the alley behind my building. My wife was not happy with this. She says that I've destroyed her image in the eyes of our daughter and she will now think of her differently, which I don't believe. AITA for telling our daughter the truth instead of lying to protect my wife's "image"?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on Reddit's r/AmItheAsshole subreddit side with the letter writer. "Your wife would rather your daughter think you are sneaking around instead of your daughter thinking her parents have an active sex life with some kinks?!?" one of them writes. "Oh hell no. That's messed up." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Go Behind My Estranged Son's Back And Try To Convince His Wife She Should Let Me See My Grandchild?

I have been estranged from my son for about 12 years; he refuses to have any contact with me. This was his decision soon after I divorced his mother. Ironically, a few years after that event, my son was divorced from his first wife. He is now re-married. I learned recently that he and his second wife just had a baby girl, my granddaughter. I am thinking of corresponding with his wife — my daughter-in-law — in order to convince her that I should be able to see my granddaughter. Such attempts could create friction in my son's marriage. Should I try to convince my daughter-in-law that I should be able to see my granddaughter or just drop all attempts and wait for a time that my son might seek reconciliation?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson urges the letter writer to stop framing the issue in terms of trying to "convince" the daughter-in-law. "You should reach out to your son and his wife in a neutral and positive way to congratulate them on the birth of their child," she writes. "Express a sincere desire to reconcile without pushing too hard." Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Really Have To Help My Wife Around The House Now That I'm Retired?

I am recently retired. I had a demanding but very lucrative job. My wife did not work outside the home. We prospered largely because while I made the money, she did everything else. Kids, home, finances, you name it. She is wonderful and we have a great family. Recently, she has been complaining that now that I am not working, it's time to do more chores at home. I know she is right but don't want to go from big job to domestic help. Am I being a jerk?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax rules that the letter writer is indeed being a jerk. "Your wife had a demanding job, got no money for it and never gets to retire," she points out. "Carry your entire share of the domestic weight, because anything less says you care more about your ego than you do about her." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Prevent My Daughter-In-Law, Who Didn't Go To College, From Teaching My Grandchild Improper Grammar?

Our family and extended family are all highly educated individuals with advanced degrees. My son's wife didn't go to college, and while she is genuinely nice, she butchers the English language. My granddaughter will be learning to talk soon, and I wonder what's the best way to approach the situation. I don't want to offend my daughter-in-law, but I also don't want my granddaughter learning improper grammar. What are your suggestions on how to handle this problem?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren urges the letter writer to spend lots of time talking and reading to their grandchild. "The only thing you should not do is say anything that will make your son's wife self-conscious about her upbringing because if you do, you may be seeing a lot less of that little family," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Take Away The Book Of Beatles Photographs That My Baby Loves Because I'm Worried It Means He's Racist?

My 13-month-old loves books more for the pictures and page turning than any of the words, and he prefers books with photographs of people and animals. He pulled a book of photographs about the Beatles out of the grown-up library and is obsessed with it. We have a range of books for babies that have been intentionally chosen to present a variety of races, orientations, and gender expressions, but what makes him happiest these days is to page through a big book of white male faces. This worries me! Do I hide it? Am I a jerk for taking away something that makes him happy? I hope that everything else in his life helps balance it out, but I can't help but worry that he's so attached to it. On top of that, I can't help but worry that he isn't interested in the words of any of his books at this age. This book is a microcosm of many fears I have for my white son, and I'm tempted to "lose" it next trash day.

[Slate]

Rumaan Alam advises the letter writer to continue to let their son look at the Beatles book. "Raising him to be someone who understands and values all ways of being is a worthy task, and letting him look at the Beatles in no way sets him off course," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.