Should I Tell My Teen Daughter Her New Boyfriend Is Her Half-Brother, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Tell My Teen Daughter Her New Boyfriend Is Her Half-Brother?

Our daughter (17F) sat us down last night and explained that she was in love with the (16M) neighbor next door. Instead of being delighted, as we've known the boy since birth and they've been friends almost as long, my husband threw a fit and forbade her from seeing him ever again… When he shared his reasons for reacting the way he did, my world changed forever… Right after our daughter was born, my husband and I almost split up; I went through a really hard time between the hormones and the lack of sleep, and when I kicked him out of the house temporarily, he took refuge in other women. I knew this already, but I had no idea he'd slept with the young single mom next door and fathered the boy who would become our daughter's best friend and, eventually, boyfriend. Our daughter's new boyfriend is her half-brother. I'm furious, not because of the cheating, but because neither of them told me (I'm friends with the woman and think she's a fantastic mother, for the record), although they both knew he was the father, and because my husband has a child that he has never supported, financially or emotionally… Any advice for navigating this? We should reach out to the boy and try to make up for years of negligence and secrecy, right? My husband thinks that we should never tell the kids and that I'm making problems where there doesn't need to be any, but I'm sick thinking about him having a child and ignoring him because he isn't as "legitimate" as ours, as well as his mother struggling to be a single mom when the father lives right next door… What is the best way to get our kids through this with the least amount of trauma, and how can my family do right by this innocent boy we've been neglecting for 16 years?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux emphatically encourages the letter writer to seek professional counseling, with and without her husband. "Regardless of the logic behind their respective decisions to keep the paternity of this young man a secret, what these two people have done to you, and to their own children, is incredibly cruel, selfish, and short-sighted," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Fix Things With My Roommates After They Found Out I Put Oysters In My Smoothies?

I have been making breakfast smoothies for months. What do I put in the smoothie? I'll tell you. First, a non-dairy milk like almond, soy, or my favorite, oat. Then, I put two greens, usually kale and spinach. Then, a nice berry fruit, like blueberries or rasberries or a mix. Then, either chia seeds or flax seeds. (Good fiber!) Then, my "secret" ingredient, a can of canned oysters. Usually I use Crown Prince canned oysters, but I'll use Bumble Bee if that's all they have. Now, to me, this is very delicious. First of all, an oyster is very healthy to eat. Protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, healthy fats, all kinds of other stuff. It's very very healthy to eat. Combined with the nice fruits and veggies and my non-dairy milk? Hello, it is a cup of nutrition! Well, my roommates seen me having smoothies, and asked to try it. So I said, yes. They said it was very good. Out of good manners, I began making 3 cups worth of smoothies in our blender each morning, and my 2 roommates will have a smoothie each. Now, they never really paid attention when I make the smoothies, and assumed only fruits/veggies were in the ingredients. Until this morning, my one roommate saw me pour a can of oysters into the blender. "What the fuck", she said. It turned out my two roommates had no idea that oysters were in the smoothies and were very upset at me, causing an interpersonal conflict. My one roommate said it was "revolting", and my other roommate also thought it was gross... I told them they were being stupid because they both loved my smoothies for months, so obviously they do like the taste of oysters being blended up. They said they should not have kept it secret and claim I have betrayed them. They want me to stop making the oyster smoothies. I told them never, they can make their own smoothies and for that matter buy their own blender. They are very mad at me and insist I apologize for "deceiving" them. How can I repair my relations with my roommates, and am I truly in the wrong for making oyster smoothies?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit generally agree that it was the roommates' responsibility to ask for the smoothie ingredients if it was important to them. "If they'd asked you what was in the smoothies, you'd have told them, right?" one of them writes. "If so, this is their issue." Read the rest of their answers.

Is It OK To Change A Baby's Diaper Without Asking When You Don't Know The Parents Or The Baby?

My sister-in-law "Brenda" often takes it upon herself to change a baby's diaper during social gatherings with family. She never bothers to ask the baby's parents if it's OK to do this, and they never solicit her help. For years, I found it a bit strange, but never said anything to Brenda or another family member. Some time ago, my in-laws and immediate family were at my son's baptismal party. Several babies from my wife's side as well as my own were there. My wife's relatives aren't well-acquainted with mine. Before our wedding, neither of our families had ever met the other. During the festivities, my wife's niece — who was still in diapers — appeared to have a full load in her back side. Her parents were in another room. Without informing them of the issue or asking permission, Brenda took it upon herself to change the diaper. The child's mother walked into the room and began to loudly scold Brenda for doing it without her consent. You could see the mother was upset and scared, since she did not know Brenda at all. After the party ended, my family couldn't understand why the child's mother became so upset. They thought she was some kind of nut for reacting the way she did. I fully understand why the mother became upset. Given the fact that she doesn't know Brenda, and that one must clean the baby's private parts when changing a diaper, I don't understand why Brenda would take this upon herself. What's your opinion, Abby?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren agrees with the letter writer. "What your sister-in-law did may have been fine with her own family, but for her to have changed the diaper of a child whose parents she didn't know well (and from whom she didn't have permission!) was inappropriate," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Turn Down Jobs I'm Not Qualified For That I'm Offered Only Due To My Charisma?

I've been told repeatedly throughout my life that I am a very charismatic person. People are drawn to me at an almost inexplicable level (like, get stopped on the street for conversations with strangers level) and due to this (I assume) I feel very comfortable with strangers and in front of crowds… As you can imagine, I am great at interviewing, in large part because I am not a nervous interviewer and my interviews go very smoothly. Since graduating college in 2014, I have interviewed probably 15-20 places and have been offered jobs at approximately 90-95% of those places… However, this does pose a problem for me. I "sell" myself into jobs that I have no business being in, and I have been in the awkward position of being in over my head before. This is not to say that I apply for jobs I'm not qualified for just for the rush of getting an offer I don't deserve, but sometimes the outcome is the same. In March, I was laid off from my job due to COVID. Once unemployment ran out, I started applying for jobs — roughly eight to 10 places — and interviewed at seven of those places. Five of them turned into job offers. Three of them are at a higher level than I was before, with one of those three being at a management level and pay grade that I do not think is warranted for my experience. Please note, I did not apply for this higher level job but was offered it anyway… I'm offered a job that I know is beyond my scope, how do I decline that job and ask to be hired in the job I originally applied for? I don't want to look like I'm denying the job because I'm lazy or lack confidence in my skills, or worse that I was lying about my skills, but I also don't want to take the job and make the interviewer doubt themselves if the job is beyond my skill level as I guessed it to be and I fail.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green gives the letter writer a script for politely turning down the higher-level job. "Is there a risk that they'll think you lack confidence? Sure," she writes. "But that's so much better than taking a job that you don't think you'd succeed in." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Prevent My Genius Dog From Making The Owners Of Other Dogs Feel Bad?

I have had my unusually intelligent dog, "Regina," enrolled in a class to learn advanced tricks. Each dog learned one major trick to demonstrate in a showcase at the end. A different owner taught her dog to close a cupboard upon command, bringing in a detached cupboard and happily demonstrating that her dog would now nose the cupboard closed upon hearing, "Close it." After the showcase, the cupboard was open as the students chatted with the instructor. I mentioned that I should teach Regina the cupboard trick. Without really thinking, just mentally practicing, I looked at Regina and said, "Close it." Regina promptly did so, since she knew what I meant after watching the other dog do it once. The other owner's face fell. I could see she was a little dismayed. I could see how it was thunder-stealing for Regina to easily learn something that had taken the other dog several weeks. I didn't know what to do, though, so I just stood there awkwardly until the conversation moved on. The real solution here is probably not to utter commands absentmindedly, but since that already happened, is there anything I could have done to defuse the situation after? I can't very well tell someone that I'm sorry my dog is so smart, but perhaps I could have made a joke along the lines of, "Oh, your dog must have explained it to her," or simply said I was sorry without specifying why. This situation probably arises for parents of highly gifted children, too. What, if anything, should I have done?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the trio behind the Miss Manners column, offer a variation on the letter writer's joke. "The other dog learned both to close the cabinet and to teach it to his fellow canines," they write. "At least that is what Miss Manners would approve your graciously asserting to ease embarrassment all around." Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Smooth Things Over After My Husband Complained About The Number Of COVID-19 Signs In Our Apartment Building?

My husband and I own a condo in a 22-unit building. A homeowners association board member posted signs about the building rules during the pandemic. The rules were typical for these trying times, but the number of signs was obsessive. Many building residents did not like the signs, but my husband was the one who wrote a nasty letter to the association about the number posted. The board member responsible is a friend of mine. Her feelings are hurt, and she has said some snide remarks about the letter. She and I were both part of a group of women who meet weekly for happy hour. I feel caught in the middle. My husband has had a hard time getting over being mad about the signs, and I know the board member is angry at him. I just want to go to happy hour and drink and gossip. Why can't we all just get along?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax rules that the letter writer's husband owes the board member an apology for making his point so rudely. "If your husband hasn't figured out yet that going 'nasty' was infantile, impulsive and needlessly hostile, then you need to point it out for him in a gentle, loving, don't-even-bother-yelling-because-I'm-not-budging kind of way," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.