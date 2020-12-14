How Can I Get Over My Dad's Choice To Date A 19-Year-Old I Went To High School With, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get Over My Dad's Choice To Date A 19-Year-Old I Went To High School With?

I'm really uncomfortable about my father's new relationship. He is 50 and dating a girl who is 19 — only two years older than I am. She went to my high school. I think their age difference is disgusting. He knows how I feel about it, and he doesn't care. We fought, and I told him I wouldn't talk to him anymore. I would rather live with my mom full time than spend half my time at his house. I haven't seen or spoken to him in more than a month, and I am hurt that he would choose his girlfriend over me. My father and I were never super close, but we had a decent relationship. I looked up to him. Without him in my life I feel like something is missing. I have tried to get over how I feel and force myself to accept the situation regardless of how uncomfortable it makes me feel, but I just can't! I have lost respect for him. I feel like he is a pervert. How can I take his parental advice seriously or listen when he tries to discipline me when he is dating someone my age? It makes me wonder if he treats his girlfriend like his daughter and tries to parent her, too — which is just creepy. What can I do to feel better?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren posits that the father's new relationship makes him feel flattered and important. "You'll start feeling better as soon as you accept that you can't control what your father does and realize that his relationship with your contemporary may not last," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Have Kids Just To Prove I Can Be A Better Parent Than My Ex-Wife?

My wife and I were married for a decade and always talked about having kids. I never felt ready, and we were on a tight budget and I figured it would come together eventually. In 2015, when she was 38 and I was 40, we divorced after a kid ultimatum. Fast forward to today, we're both remarried, and she has two kids. I try to stay cordial because we have mutual friends, but I just found out she has a nanny! After all her claims that we could "make child care work" on our small budget, she's using the most expensive option, and all her conversations with our mutual friends about "finding parenting to be incredibly fulfilling most times" are lies — she's not even the one raising these kids if the nanny has them all day when she's at work. I'm so angry at her, and I feel like every time I have to hear about her kids, I get angrier. This is made worse by the fact that I didn't want to have a "kids?" ultimatum again, so I married a woman who doesn't want them, but now I think about having a kid every time I see pictures of my ex's toddlers on social media. I can't tell whether it's real or out of jealousy. What do I do?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung urges the letter writer to address his anger and competitive impulses. "Stop obsessing over your ex and her family, stop discussing her with mutual friends, unfollow her on social media, and deal with your own issues," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make The Twitch Streamer I'm In Love With Love Me Back?

Back in december 2019, I joined a twitch channel to help develop my skill at a certain VR game and ended up sticking around that channel up until now. The person doing the streaming is an absolute sweetheart of a girl and helped me a ton with my life. Her small acts of kindness and genuine acceptance of my person gave me back my self-love, my self-worth and managed to get me out of a very long depression… I'm sure you can see where this is going, I started to have feelings for her… I tried to approach her for a potential long distance relationship but it didn't end very well. She said she wasn't ready and that she's a physical person and a distant relationship was not a possibility for her. I then spoke about it to someone else and it got her really angry about the whole situation but we managed to get over it and move on from it. Now here's the thing, that whole situation just showed me that it was more than just a longing for a relation. I am totally in love with her. True love level of love in fact… I confessed those feelings to her at the end of november, that it's actually love that I feel for her, not just attraction. She repeated that she's not ready for a relationship, that she does not feel that way for me either. Still, I did something really stupid and I pushed it… I asked her to give me a chance, I told her that love can grow between two persons. This caused her to actually burst into tears as she didn't want to hurt me but really don't want a relationship… The whole unrequited love made me have several mental breakdowns in the following day, I went into heavy crying for several hours, several times, silent screaming from heartache… That said, I still want to be with her very badly, I don't know if there's any path for me to take that could result in that situation without her getting wounded in the process… Is there a chance she can eventually love me? How? Is my love situation hopeless?

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O'Malley explains that this was a one-sided, parasocial relationship and that there is no hope of reciprocation from the Twitch streamer. "This was never going to happen, there was no path forward and you're lucky that she's still willing to be friendly with you," he writes. "Your only path forward, such as it is, is to let this go." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Forgive Myself For Pushing My Girlfriend Away Because My Parents Called Her Trashy And Overweight?

My girlfriend and I broke up six months ago. My parents were always nice to her face, but behind her back they'd constantly tell me she was trashy, overweight, I could do so much better. That got in my head because I love and respect them a lot. They've always done so much for me. I started picking at my girlfriend over little things my parents had pointed out about her. We had a lot of fights and she finally moved out. My parents were really happy and fixed me up with a friend's daughter right away. Every few weeks I'd text my ex just to chat, testing the waters about getting back together. She never seemed interested but didn't shut the door, either. She's with another guy now and in love with him. I blew it. I really loved her and I'll never get her back. I want to accept that I screwed up and move on, but I can't forgive myself for being so weak and stupid. I've lost interest in socializing. Other women seem dull and lifeless compared with my ex. I'm also angry at my parents, but mainly at myself. How do you forgive yourself for being a major idiot?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to do some work on his character. "Please take a hard look at your parents," she writes. "Bad values can coexist with doting on one's child." Read the rest of her answer.

What Is The Best Way To Shame My Neighbors For Objecting To My Habit Of Parking In Front Of Their House?

I want to write the perfect letter letting my neighbors know how stupid and petty they are. This time of year I have a large Christmas light display that has lights, and the lights dance to the music. For the past six years, I have parked my car in front of the next door neighbor's house during this light show. I am not blocking any driveways and I am not in anyone's way. I do this so my light show can be seen. The two new neighbors (two different households) have said they don't want me to park there. I recently learned that the HOA laws say that when residents can park in their own garage/driveway, they are required to do so… The first time I was alerted there was a problem was when the neighbor left a rude note on my car window "PARK IN FRONT OF YOUR OWN HOUSE!". I responded by leaving a note on my car window saying, "MERRY CHRISTMAS, I HAVE BEEN PARKING HERE FOR THE PAST 6 YEARS, AND NO ONE EVER SAID ANYTHING ABOUT IT. I AM NOT IN YOUR WAY AND I AM NOT BLOCKING ANY DRIVEWAY. I AM ONLY PARKED HERE DUE TO THE CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW IN MY YARD. WE ONLY PARK HERE A FEW HOURS A DAY. MY PARKING HERE DOES NOT CAUSE YOU ANY HARM. HAPPY HOLIDAYS." … While I was at work, the neighbor moved her car and parked on the street where I was parking. There is no reason for her to park here — she has a garage and open driveway where she can park… I want to write a letter to both of the neighbors asking them why it's OK for one neighbor to park in front of their house for the sole purpose of keeping me from parking there and why it's OK for them to break the HOA rules. I want them to know how petty and how selfish they are being and how they are acting like 6-year-olds… Can someone give me some help with writing the letter? I want it to be written in such a way that it makes them feel about 2″ tall.

[Dear Wendy]

Wendy Atterberry encourages the letter writer to apologize to their neighbors for overreacting and to try to find a compromise. "YOU are the one who sounds petty and hypocritical," she writes. "This has been a shit-year and you want to write a nasty note to your new neighbors that is guaranteed to shame them and make them feel 2″ tall?" Read the rest of her answer.

May I Give My Employees Bibles For Christmas?

I have a question about Christmas gifts from the boss to employees. It is inappropriate to gift a Bible to each person in my office? I also wanted to engrave their names on it.

[Inc.]

Alison Green emphatically rules that giving Bibles to one's employees would be inappropriate and an abuse of the letter writer's power. "You likely have people of different faiths and of no faith on your team — but even if you didn't, religion is deeply personal, and it doesn't belong at work," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.