Can I Buy My In-Laws A Recycling Bin For Christmas, And Other Advice Column Questions

Can I Buy My In-Laws A Recycling Bin For Christmas To Try To Get Them To Start Recycling?

My husband and I live in the same suburb as his parents, which provides weekly curbside recycling pickup. But my in-laws — 70, in decent health — do not recycle. I cringe watching them throw away bottles and cans whenever we visit. I had the idea to give them, for this coming Christmas, a nice trash can with separate compartments for trash and recycling, along with a supply of the required clear bags, so all they have to do is set the bag out on the curb. But could this be perceived as imposing my hippie-dippy ideals on them, or trying to guilt them into recycling?

Carolyn Hax observes that the letter writer would absolutely be imposing their ideals onto their in-laws by giving them a recycling bin. "[T]rying to social-engineer people through housewares you want them to have is not! a! Christmas! gift!" she writes. "It's like buying your spouse a new vacuum cleaner to make them better at doing chores for you." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Let My Roommate Move Into My Bedroom After A Nasty Breakup With Our Other Roommate?

I share a house with three roommates: "Andy," "Kia," and "Lynn." Kia and Lynn are lesbians, while I am a straight girl and Andy is a straight guy. Andy and I have the two upstairs bedrooms and share a bathroom. Lynn and Kia shared the master bedroom and there's a half-bath downstairs. Kia and Lynn have broken up and basically can't be around each other without breaking out into an argument. Lynn is on the lease, so Kia is the one who got kicked out of the bedroom. Kia is camped out in the living room, and we all hate it because her stuff is everywhere and we cannot use the space. She is also using our bathroom to shower in. Kia has nowhere else to go and got laid off because of the pandemic. She has a few side hustles but can't afford to move out. None of us, even Lynn, want to kick her out, but the tension in the house is high. Kia thinks the solution is to move into my bedroom with me, since I only have a twin bed and another one can fit in easily. I don't want that—I had to share a room growing up and it was hell. I want my privacy. I think Kia can move into the dining room we rarely use and put up curtains to make it private and use the half-bath. She and Lynn can grow up and arrange a shower schedule. Kia doesn't want that because the noise from the stairs and kitchen will keep her up (Andy and I work nights and cook when we get home). Lynn told me to be more accommodating, and I told her she doesn't get to drag me into her drama. She broke up with Kia, not me. This is her fault and her responsibility. Kia and Lynn are now fighting with me. Andy has declared himself Switzerland, and I can't afford to break the lease. I can get out in February. How do I handle this until then?

Danny M. Lavery advises the letter writer to let Kia move into her bedroom. "I can understand why you're frustrated — it's a very frustrating situation — but surely you don't think putting up curtains in the dining room is enough privacy for Kia, when you insist having a roommate would be insufficiently private for you," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Am I A Jerk For Taking My Teenage Daughter's Side When Her Aunt Tore Down All Of The Posters In Her Bedroom?

My SIL (28) is visiting for Christmas and was sleeping in my daughters (16) bedroom. From the first day she's been here all she's done is complain about how my daughters bedroom is decorated. Her walls are black and she has a bunch of rock posters on her walls. My SIL is very Christian and she says that it's evil and that she can have no part in it. She kept asking me to make my daughter change it/take the posters down. I spoke to my daughter about it and she said that if her aunt doesn't like it then she doesn't have to sleep in there. I honestly agreed and didn't feel like fighting with an teenage girl over a poster. Anyways, right before bed last night I could hear my daughter kind of yelling and crying. When I went to see what had happened I saw that her aunt had taken all her stuff off of the walls and had "accidentally" ripped one of them which was signed by the artist. My daughter was freaking out and my SIL explained that the "evil" posters gave her anxiety and that when she got anxious the baby wouldn't stop kicking and she couldn't sleep. I told my daughter to tape the ripped poster back together and that she could put all of it back up in the morning. I told my SIL that if she didn't like it she could sleep on the couch or find a hotel. My wife doesn't like the way my daughters room is decorated either and of course she sided with her sister. She told my daughter that if she put them back up then she would rip them all up. She told me that she "couldn't believe that I would suggest that her sister should leave". AITA?

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the aunt was the jerk, not the letter writer. "How dare she infringe on your hospitality by telling your daughter how to decorate her bedroom," one of them writes. "If she doesn't like it then she can book a hotel room or AirBnB." Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Normal That My Boss Lied To Me About Who She Was The First Time I Met Her?

I work in the healthcare field. After a period where our clinic was without a permanent supervisor, we were notified that a new supervisor had been hired and would be starting in the next month or so but not given much other information. One day, two coworkers and I were working in a common area and were approached by a woman who struck up a conversation with us. Our clinic has employees who work in and out of the office, and there are always new faces and staff members I don't always know. My coworkers and I asked this woman if she was new, some general questions about what position she had been hired for, and if she had started seeing clients. She gave vague answers but insinuated that she was working in the same program as us. The conversation was sort of strange since she was asking us a lot of questions about ourselves and our experiences working with the company, but I didn't think too much of it. After about 10 or 15 minutes of talking, she introduced herself as our new supervisor and launched into an explanation of how not revealing who she is when she first meets someone is a tool she likes to use to see if people will tell her things or be more open and honest with her if they don't know her role when they first meet. My coworkers and I were astounded that she was using a strategy that we felt was deceitful and dishonest. Since this first impression, I have had a hard time trusting this person's intentions or feeling comfortable with her in her supervisory role. I keep thinking, "Is this a normal or acceptable way to start a professional relationship with employees?" Am I wrong for now having my guard up in my interactions with her?

Alison Green rules that the letter writer's wariness is understandable. "It's possible that this isn't representative of your new boss's approach to the people she manages, but she's going to have a harder time building trust with y'all than she would have had otherwise," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make The Most Of A Golf Trip With One Of My Less Likeable Bosses That I Accidentally Won In A Charity Auction?

Our company does an auction every year to raise funds for a local charity. I happened to bid $17 on a $360-golf trip with one of the vice presidents of the company. And I'm assuming because of COVID no one outbid me and now I'm stuck playing golf with this guy. The thing is he is one of the less likable VPs. There were two other golf trips that auction for $150 or more, which goes to show how people feel about this guy. I've never played golf before. And I also wouldn't really know how to find common ground with a 50-year-old conservative white man. So here's my question. How can I find some common ground to not make this round of golf a bad experience and get on this guy's radar? This company is all about who you know if you want to move up and I would love to have this guy at my side.

Jordan Harbinger and Gabriel Mizrahi offer the letter writer a few ideas for getting out of the golf trip, or making it tolerable. "You're thinking of it as a horrible obligation, which I can understand, but you could also think of it as an opportunity to learn how to connect with someone who's different from you," Mizrahi says. Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Tell My Wife How Hurt I Was When She Sold A Rare Coin Without Telling Me?

My wife recently came back from a gold/silver/coin merchandiser event and told me she had sold an old U.S. $5 gold piece (for probably less than it was worth). I was hurt, not only because I have a coin collection and would have been interested in knowing about and seeing the coin, but also because she didn't seem to understand how disappointed and hurt I was. She gleefully announced she was going to use the proceeds to purchase an exercise bike. I took a two-hour walk to work off my feelings and then skipped dinner because I had lost my appetite. Sometimes I feel that my feelings don't matter to her — that it's "her way or the highway." Should I let this incident go and move on, or is a long "crucial conversation" called for?

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to talk about their feelings with their wife. "The fact that the coin was sold without first consulting you is less important than your statement that sometimes you think your feelings don't matter to her," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.