How Should I Respond To My Boss's Weird, Recurrent Lies About Me And My Colleagues, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Should I Respond To My Boss's Weird, Recurrent Lies About Me And My Colleagues?

My boss, Valerie, makes up little lies about people who report to her. She never lies about anything work-related and while those of us who report to her all know she is a fibber about things, our clients and other people have no idea… For example, Valerie says my colleague Casey is lying about having heterochromia (she has different colored eyes). Casey really does have it, but because of Valerie everyone else thinks she wears a different colored contact lens every day… Valerie told everyone my colleague Martin has PTSD from his time in the army and in the war zone. Martin was in the army but he never saw combat and was only ever stationed here or in allied countries with no combat. He doesn't have PTSD, but Valerie has told everyone otherwise so clients and our colleagues think he does. Valerie told everyone I went through an explosive, nasty divorce with a years-long court battle. I had a boyfriend in high school and one in college, but neither relationship was serious and both ended when we graduated on good terms… I'm new here. Valerie is high up and she has pull and is friends with those in authority here... Casey said something to Valerie's boss once and she said the response was that even if Valerie is making up lies, she isn't telling serious ones or defaming anyone or accusing them of anything criminal. It is frustrating and I could give many more examples of the lies she tells. Do you have any suggestions?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer and their colleagues to correct the boss every time she lies. "I suspect Valerie has other problems as a manager as well, since chronic lying isn't the action of someone who's otherwise well-adjusted and stable," she writes. "All of which means that this likely isn't a safe place to build your career, and it's worth moving on as quickly as you realistically can." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Not Wanting My Husband's New Boyfriend To Live In Our House As We Figure Out Our Divorce?

Earlier this summer, my husband and I entered into a polyamorous relationship with our friend. He moved in with us — against my instincts — when his housing situation deteriorated during the summer, and a few weeks ago, the boyfriend informed me that he was not interested in pursuing a relationship with me, only my husband. I said that in that case, he needed to find a place of his own and move there. Because my husband saw it as me kicking his boyfriend out onto the streets to live in his car, he informed me that he was leaving me for our boyfriend. I didn't mandate that he had to move out immediately, so we are still living in our house in the meantime. I have spent quite a few nights recently at friends' houses to stay out of their way and give them space. I've asked them to do the same, but my husband is of the opinion that his new boyfriend is his invited guest, and that if I have a problem with them being around, I can leave. I do not want them living out of a car, so I have suggested they go in together on a new space or sublet for his boyfriend (my husband can be here when he wants, but I'd rather not have his boyfriend/my other ex here as I try to grieve the end of my relationship). My husband wants me to allow his boyfriend to continue living in the house rent-free, and every time I bring up why that makes me uncomfortable, he throws out the fact that I'm kicking someone out on the street, and suggests that if I think that's an option, I should be the one to be sleeping in my car. Am I wrong for not being willing to allow my husband's new boyfriend — and my ex-boyfriend — to stay at our home while we work through our divorce?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery urges the letter writer to talk to a lawyer. "You're not 'wrong' for being unhappy with this situation, but you should consider your soon-to-be-ex-husband a dead end when it comes to reasonable discussion or compromise," he writes. "Assume that he is going to behave unreasonably and selfishly, that he will not do anything to make things easier for you, and that his new priority is his boyfriend." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Roommate To Prioritize Her Career Over Her Boyfriend?

I am reaching out to you about my roommate/co-worker. We moved to a place near her ex-boyfriend (who she has had an obsessive past with). They recently rekindled their connection. She is now neglecting her job to do midday outings with him. She has also taken a couple of side projects and is more invested in those than in her current rent-paying employment. I have tried to talk to her about how she needs to evaluate her priorities, making sure she is not neglecting a promising career that she claimed to be passionate about before this man came back into her life. She has ignored my advice and is becoming extremely irritable not only to me, but also to other co-workers, often snapping at them in online meetings. We have different managers, but we work on the same team, and I have a good relationship with her boss. What do I do?

[The Washington Post]

Karla L. Miller advises the letter writer to take a step back and set some boundaries. "Each of you is responsible for your own career, personal relationships and well-being, and yours alone," she writes. "When the results of her choices spill over into your career, relationships and well-being, you are entitled to say something to reinforce your boundaries." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Whistling At My Girlfriend To Get Her Attention And Shushing Her When I Don't Want To Talk?

Sometimes when I ask my gf a question and she doesn't respond after a few seconds, I'll give a quick whistle to get her attention. They're not mean blowhorn whistles, but similar to the quick light whistle notification you'd get from a phone. Usually this happens when she's looking down at her phone (presumably reading Reddit or texting). Usually she looks up after my whistle and answers my question without me needing to repeat it. And Occasionally when my gf asks a question, I'll give her a quick "shhh." (Only if I'm already listening to something and don't want to miss what's being said). E.g. I was watching the Lakers game and the broadcaster began telling a story I was interested in. From a different room, My gf asked something about the story as soon as it was beginning to be told. So I gave her a quick "shh" so that I could hear the story without missing any more of it. This led to her complaining about the shooshes and whistles and led us into a heated argument… She says the shooshes and whistles are rude and I have to stop. I say not only are they polite and succinct, but it's rude of her to ignore my questions (leading me to whistle) and rude of her to interrupt my already-occupied earholes (leading me to "shh" her). She's says I need to respect her requests because it's her emotions. I say she's searching for reasons to be upset, and we need to be able to have conversations about this kinda shit before I give up whistles and shooshes for the rest of my life. She says I'm gas-lighting her. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole generally take the girlfriend's side. "First of all, she has asked you to stop and you're appealing to the internet for an excuse to continue behavior that she feels is rude," one of them writes. "Second of all, why is it ok for you to interrupt her but when she does the same to you, she gets shushed?" Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Be Nervous That My Boyfriend, Who Is Also My Boss, Will Go Back To His Wife If He Has Dinner With Her And Their Kids?

I started working in healthcare about three to four years ago and was hired by "Chris." Chris is 18 years older than I am, but I was instantly attracted to him. I wanted to keep our working relationship professional, but after a year, one drunken night, I sent him a text saying, "I think you're attractive." We had texted before but only friendly and work-type conversations, so I guess at that point I was comfortable texting him. Moving forward to a year and a half later, Chris has been legally separated from his wife of 25 years for five months (and separated for nine months, total). His wife started dating a few months after they broke up. The issue I'm having at the moment is: His daughter does not like me for "breaking up the family." She has asked to have a family dinner this Sunday, and I'm nervous that sparks will happen between Chris and his wife and that he will go back to her and live happily ever after. I have made my expectations clear that I do not feel comfortable about this dinner, but he throws at me that "I'm stressing him out" and "stop please." Should I be worried?

[Dear Wendy]

Wendy Atterberry observes that Chris's daughter seems justified in believing that the letter writer broke up the family. "My advice would be to start looking for a new job, end your doomed relationship now before even more damage is done, and get yourself into therapy to begin addressing why you sabotaged your career and pursued an unavailable man so that you don't repeat this big mistake again," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Side With My Wife If She Criticizes My 12-Year-Old Godson For Selling A Gift I Gave Him When He Was 4?

About eight years ago, I gave my 4-year-old godson a train set for Christmas. He enjoyed it and we played with it together for several years. He eventually outgrew it. Now, he is 12. He recently discovered the train set in the closet. He wanted to sell it to get money to buy some AirPods, which cost about what he could get for the train set. So, with his parents' help, he put it online, sold it, and got the AirPods. I think this is great! I believe that once you give a gift, it is theirs to do with as they please, and it does not bother me. The problem is, my wife of four years does not agree. She thinks it was extremely rude of my godson and his parents to sell a personal gift that I got him for Christmas without at least consulting me about it… I am worried that my wife is going to say something about this to my godson's parents (she has indicated that she will). We socialize with them often (they are one of very few in our pandemic circle). I don't want her to create hard feelings. Not only that, if it does come to that, should I side with my friends because I agree with them, causing my wife to be mad at me, or side with my wife, even though I disagree, just to make a more harmonious home?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to politely disagree with their wife if she brings this up with the godson's parents. "Your relationship with your godson predates your relationship with your wife," she writes. "You have every right to conduct your relationship with the boy the way you choose to." Read the rest of her answer.

Should We Tell Our Homeowners Association That Our Neighbor Keeps Trucks And Landscaping Materials In His Driveway?

We live in a subdivision of 29 homes, most with attractive grounds. Our homeowners' association agreement forbids any active businesses. But our neighbor has an active landscaping business. He parks two large pickup trucks in his driveway containing ladders and riding mowers; they're often stuffed with brush. When the trucks aren't there, his driveway is lined with unsightly black bags of landscaping materials. The problem: The board of our association consists of a single member, a realtor who was an early resident. She's undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we hate to trouble her. We don't have a relationship with our neighbor. Any suggestions?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes points out that trucks and bags of landscaping materials don't really seem like violations of the rule against active businesses, but he gives the letter writer advice on how to speak up anyway. "Call the realtor who runs the board and ask if she can field a question about the homeowners' agreement," he writes. "If she is too ill to help, ask who can." Read the rest of his answer.

And if you're looking for more advice column questions, here's last week's best advice column question roundup: How Should I Handle A Coworker Who Falsely Told All Our Colleagues I'm His Wife?