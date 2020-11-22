Do I Have To Apologize For Laughing When My Coworker Assumed My Biracial Son Is Adopted, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Do I Have To Apologize For Laughing Uncomfortably When My Coworker Wrongly Assumed My Biracial Son Is Adopted?

I am a remote worker who recently started at a new company. Less than two weeks after I started, my team did a "bring your family to work" event where we all had a chance to introduce our various children, pets, spouses, whatever you wanted over a video call. This will be important to the story: I am a white woman married to a black man and our son has brown skin. After we did the event, we were turning back to work when one of my coworkers, "Sue," said she was happy to have another adoptive parent on the team. I was confused for a moment, then realized she was talking about me. I laughed awkwardly and said that he was my own son, he wasn't adopted. There was a bit more awkward silence, then we all moved on, or so I thought. A few days later, another coworker, "Monica," messaged me privately to say that Sue was saying I had laughed at her and insulted adoptive parents. Monica said Sue takes things too personally and I should apologize and smooth things over. I called Sue and explained that I was just surprised at her comment and laughed to cover my awkwardness. I told her I have the utmost respect for adoptive parents, I'm just not one myself. Yesterday, my manager (who had not been on the original call) told me Sue had made an official complaint against me and Manager wanted to do a three-way call with Sue and I to talk this through. Was I in the wrong? I think Sue's comment was presumptuous and more than a little rude. I think it was also racist, since I'm sure the only reason she said what she did is because my son appeared to be a different race than I am. And how do I get out of talking about this anymore? I feel like this whole incident has tinged my start at the company. I'd rather put it behind me and move forward, so if you tell me the best way to do that is apologize to Sue again, I'll do that.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green reassures the letter writer she has no reason to apologize. "Sue made an assumption based on your race and your son's race, you explained she was mistaken, and that should have been the end of it," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Accusing My Sister-In-Law, A Nurse, Of Lying When She Said She Has To Work On Thanksgiving?

I don't think I'm the asshole here, but my brother firmly disagrees. I (20M) have a tendency to not believe people when they tell me something. I'm not sure why, but my first instinct is always no, that's wrong, and I'll do it my way. Even if they're some kind of expert in their field my first instinct is to doubt what they say. My brother (29M) says it's because I labor under the delusion that I am smarter than I actually am, and that I was an asshole for thinking I [k]new better and never apologizing when I'm wrong. My sister in law, R, is a nurse, and yesterday in a family zoom she said unfortunately she wouldn't be able to join everyone for Thanksgiving. She was supposed to have this year off, but her hospital is all hands on deck right now because of several nurses being quarantined. Without thinking about it I said the first thing that came to mind "that's not true, you just don't want to make the trip." My parents and brother jumped all over me and R sarcastically said "yeah, I'd much rather spend twelve or more hours on my feet dealing with sick people than enjoying a good home cooked meal." I got irritated because I felt attacked so I signed off. I got a message from my mom saying I owe R an apology. I said I wasn't going to apologize for that. My brother is saying I need to grow up and stop being an asshole and the sooner I realize I'm not the smartest person in the room, the better my life will be. I think everyone is really overreacting and that's just how I am, but I figured I'd put it out here, AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit are more or less unanimous in the judgment that the letter writer is the asshole in this situation, and also an asshole in general. "There's being a skeptic, and then there's being an uninformed contrarian," one of them writes. "One's wise, the other is insufferable. Guess which you are." Read the rest of their answers.

Am I Wrong To Be Upset That My Fiancé Took Me Ring Shopping And Then Bought Me The Ring His Mom Liked, Not The Ring I Wanted?

When my then-boyfriend asked me to marry him, he didn't have a ring ready, but I happily accepted his proposal. We were in our late 20s and had been dating for almost 10 years. He then took me to the jewelry store so I could select one to my taste and liking (within budget). We took a picture of the ring, and he told me he would bring his mother back to the jewelry shop with him so she could help with the price haggling. A week later, he told me he had made the purchase and we both couldn't wait for our engagement ceremony as we took the next step in our relationship. On that day, to my surprise, the ring he put on my finger wasn't the one I had selected. However, in front of his family, my family and probably 40 guests, I pretended nothing happened. I wasn't happy at all and told him later, in private, that it wasn't the ring I chose. His answer was, his mother thought this one would look better (in my opinion, cheaper and tackier) than the one I liked and that I was overreacting. I told him that had he not taken me shopping, I would have appreciated any ring he bought. He brushes me off when I try to discuss it. Why did he take me and then disregard my opinion? Am I overreacting, Abby?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren rules that the letter writer is not overreacting and that the boyfriend should apologize. "If this happened recently and you are not yet married to this prize, the two of you should consider making a return trip to that jeweler," she writes. "Hopefully, this scenario won't be repeated with the selection of the wedding rings." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Relax The Stringent Anti-Screen Rules He Imposes On Me And Our Kids?

For years, my husband has had an issue with cellphones and computers, and makes life very difficult for our family. For example, he will not let me or our college-age kids use our phones in the dining room; he refuses to look at anything we want to show him on a phone; he immediately responds with, "How did you hear that?" when I tell him something like an old friend passed away (instead of "oh my, that is sad"); he makes me turn my alert volume down so he doesn't "have to listen to your phone beeping all the time"; he avoids our bedroom when I am in there on the computer; and so on. When we are out with others, he has no problem looking at something on their phones. When we call him out on his hypocrisy, he says he doesn't live with these people. None of us are "addicted" to our phones, and clearly I feel the problem lies within him. He feels his issues are understandable and that society has the problem, not him. I am so tired of living this way.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax, who admits to sharing the husband's attitude toward screens, urges the letter writer to compromise. "While your husband has apparently escalated from objections to campaign to unhinge-y crusade, and his doing so is anathema to home as refuge for all, your most effective first move is to grant him fair points where he's made them," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Kid's Kindergarten Teacher I Object To The Weird, Sexist Mock Election She Held In Class?

My kid's virtual kindergarten class had a pretend election on Election Day. When the teacher described what a president does, she used only male pronouns, and then she presented the class with candidates for "president of the forest." Those candidates were a bear wearing a suit, a fox wearing overalls, and a naked beaver wearing a bow, presenting her rump, and making bedroom eyes. See the photo below. This is nuts, right? Do I have to say something about this, or should I just keep teaching my kid that sexism is everywhere, including kindergarten slideshows?

[Slate]

Katie Holbrook, a high school teacher, agrees that the teacher should have put more thought into the lesson. "I would send an email telling her that you are glad she included a female candidate and excited that the students elected her," she writes. "Then I would suggest a good children's book that has a more empowering portrayal than that weird beaver." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Parents To Update Their 1983 Trivial Pursuit Set?

My parents have the original Trivial Pursuit game, circa 1983. At various get-togethers, my mom will drag out this relic, and enthusiastically try to rally us around a good old game of "General Knowledge." I feel like she should upgrade her game, at least to a game from this century. We go round and round, arguing about the obviously outdated questions, which the parents insist be answered in the vernacular of what the correct answer was, back in 1983. Any suggestions to update, or at least omit the blatantly wrong answers, fall upon deaf ears. I've become so exasperated by their childish behavior, and refusal to update, that I simply refuse to participate. We used to enjoy the familial camaraderie, but it now seems ludicrous to me, when most of these questions are no longer relevant. Any suggestions?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to let it go. "I suggest that you work harder to laugh about it, in a good-natured way, putting this into the category of bad 'Dad jokes,' your Aunt Marjory's molded Jell-O salad, and other groaning reminders of family traditions that seem absurd, silly, or pointless," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.