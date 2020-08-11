Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.

The conservative pundit was aghast at their raunchy track "WAP," which he characterized as "really really really vulgar" — so naturally he proceeded to recite the song line-by-line.

Shapiro read the lyrics on his radio show Monday, quipping, "This is what feminists fought for."

Ben Shapiro reads "WAP" lyrics pic.twitter.com/bIVH1Pnwvx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 10, 2020

The reaction on the internet to Shapiro's outrage was swift, and someone even edited Shapiro's voice into the song, which Cardi B gleefully retweeted.

[Via Mediaite]