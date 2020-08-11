Ben Shapiro Clinically Reciting The Lyrics To Cardi B's 'WAP' Is Unintentionally Hilarious
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
The conservative pundit was aghast at their raunchy track "WAP," which he characterized as "really really really vulgar" — so naturally he proceeded to recite the song line-by-line.
Shapiro read the lyrics on his radio show Monday, quipping, "This is what feminists fought for."
The reaction on the internet to Shapiro's outrage was swift, and someone even edited Shapiro's voice into the song, which Cardi B gleefully retweeted.
