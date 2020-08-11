'WET ASS P-WORD'

· Updated:

Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.

The conservative pundit was aghast at their raunchy track "WAP," which he characterized as "really really really vulgar" — so naturally he proceeded to recite the song line-by-line.

Shapiro read the lyrics on his radio show Monday, quipping, "This is what feminists fought for."

The reaction on the internet to Shapiro's outrage was swift, and someone even edited Shapiro's voice into the song, which Cardi B gleefully retweeted.

[Via Mediaite]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account