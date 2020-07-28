Bella Thorne, of Disney Channel fame and TV shows including "Big Love" and "My Own Worst Enemy," is selling her house. And folks, we hate it.

Realtor.com

Look, if it makes Thorne happy, that's great. And there's nothing wrong with livening up your taste with a little whimsy or childhood fantasy. But this house makes us feel like we have been shrunken down and trapped inside an eternal tea party with other very large inanimate guests — there's a T-rex, several unicorns, and God knows what else that wasn't able to be captured on film.

And that's just one room. There's also what appears to be a kitchen with finger-painted cabinets of all colors, a living room that would make Monet's water lilies shrivel up and die, and walls completely covered in (real??) roses. There are several crude murals that evoke a very bad acid trip. And there's a backyard with a pool that looks like an abandoned skate park (with a pool).

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

Thorne's house follows in the tradition of many celebrities' inexplicably ugly homes: Gigi Hadid's apartment, for example, and Dr. Phil McGraw's son Jordan's house.

Money can't buy you love or happiness, but it can buy you nice things, and even if it can't buy you taste, it can certainly buy you someone with taste to decorate your home for you. We're begging you, rich and famous people: stop hurting us.



[Via LA Times]