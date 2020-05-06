This Video Of A Bear Playing In A 300-Gallon Tub Is Insanely Therapeutic
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found.
American mercenaries employed by Silvercorp — founded by ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau — tweeted about an alleged coup, and may have brought Airsoft guns in an apparent effort to topple Nicolás Maduro.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
North America's largest single coronavirus outbreak started at Cargill's Alberta meat-packing plant. Take a look within.
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
Some businesses, like some people, are "super-spreaders."
Nature PBS filmed this enchanting footage of baby hares in the wilderness. A soothing experience to watch.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
Two ways of approximating the ultra-complicated math that governs quark particles have recently come into conflict, leaving physicists unsure what their decades-old theory predicts.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
"Get the corona!" is starting to make an appearance.
The past year should have been a victory lap for Mikaela Shiffrin. Instead, it left her on empty after she lost first her Nana, then her dad, then her skiing. But she refused to let it break her.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
"Damn, those eight years weren't for nothing," the elder Obama daughter says in the Netflix documentary.
From making their own toothpaste to foraging locally for edible plants, more and more people are learning to cut the amount of rubbish they throw out. Here's how they do it.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
We live in an age of information overload. So what happens when you unplug your life?
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
Why our minds are not designed to process threats like the coronavirus pandemic
For "Blood Quantum" director Jeff Barnaby, record unemployment and rampant disease are nothing new: "It's the way Native people have always lived."
Just because there's a bottleneck in traffic doesn't mean you have license to do this.
Gelatin powder can turn frozen beef into gourmet burgers — or give pan sauces, soups, stews and braises a lip-smacking finish.
Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
The grocery delivery startup added 300,000 workers in eight weeks, but COVID-19 is still overtaking it in more ways than one.
We investigated how impossible this was.
This is actually really impressive.
How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium?
The stock market plunged when the coronavirus crisis set in. But now it's on the rise, even as the pandemic continues, unemployment skyrockets, and GDP falls. What gives?
Beachgoers seem pretty lax about social distancing despite the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Colbert's writing staff reimagines if they were as relaxed about sharks.
From Pistol Pete to T-Mac, there's a wide range of off-guards who would have carved up the pace-and-space era if given the chance. Here are the five players we can't help but wonder about.
The therapist, author and podcast host offers wisdom on navigating romantic relationships under quarantine.
April 2020 matched the warmest April on record, continuing the year's robust global warming trend. But much of North America was cooler than usual.
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
Cancer has taken his voice, but the unlikeliest movie star in Hollywood history still has a lot he wants to say.
A portrait of a modern family undone by the political zeitgeist.
The human mind has long grappled with the elusive nature of time: what it is, how to record it, how it regulates life, and whether it exists as a fundamental building block of the universe. This timeline traces our evolving understanding of time through a history of observations in culture, physics, timekeeping and biology.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
In the early 21st century, the rising young British actor was on an incredible run. But one mean joke on the entertainment world's biggest stage permanently changed how we felt about the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star.
The case for an actual coronavirus suppression strategy.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Elon Musk and Grimes announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online.