Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

BAKED SIBERIA

cbsnews.com

Alarming heat scorched Siberia on Saturday as the small town of Verkhoyansk (67.5°N latitude) reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 32 degrees above the normal high temperature. If verified, this is likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in Siberia and also the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle, which begins at 66.5°N.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample