A lot of bald actors in Hollywood, including Samuel L. Jackson and the Rock, also happen to be the stars of some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. But among these bald actors, who has made the most money at the box office?

Using data from box office data site The Numbers, Instagram account @statspanda has put together a graph ranking bald actors by how much money their movies have made. It should be noted that the graph seems to include movies from the actor's entire oeuvre and is not limited to movies made after an actor has gone bald.

As you can see from the graph, Samuel L. Jackson's movies have grossed the most money, with his roles in popular franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing his box office total to a staggering $27.5 billion. In second place is Dwayne Johnson, whose box office gross amounts to $12.2 billion, thanks to his roles in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the "Jumanji" movies and "Moana."



[Via Reddit]