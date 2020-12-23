This Woman Painted A Portrait Of 'Bad Luck Brian' And Then The Real Life 'Bad Luck Brian' Bought It

Artist Naomi Haverland won the internet on Tuesday when she revealed that her painting of Bad Luck Brian, a ubiquitous meme of a seventh grade yearbook photograph of Kyle Craven, was purchased by Craven himself. Her post rocketed to the top of Reddit with over 192,000 karma.

"It's crazy!" Haverland said of the painting's enthusiastic response in an email to Digg.

Haverland explained that she had found an ornamental antique frame and had a eureka moment.

"My aunt was cleaning out her garage one day and was getting rid of that antique frame, and I knew immediately what I wanted to paint in it," she said. "I thought it would be awesome to paint him in a saint-like style. I also took some spare wood from her garage and borrowed her jigsaw to cut the wood to fit the frame."

She later posted the painting to Instagram, where Craven came across it.

"When he 'liked' the image I was so excited," Haverland said. "Then he messaged me asking how much I was charging for it. I told him $300 and that I'd ship it for free as long as he sent me a photo of himself with it once he received it."

Haverland said she hasn't let success go to her head.

"I think it's because they love Brian — not because of me. But, hey, I'll accept the karma," she said.

