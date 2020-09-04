This Baby's Reaction To Seeing A Waterfall For The First Time Is The Most Pure Thing You'll See Today
There's nothing as magical as watching a baby see a waterfall for the first time in their life.
People say that choosing your favorite of a beloved director's films is like choosing a favorite child. I say that's true, and also that deep down every parent has a favorite child.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
This genius tinkerer used the Playtron, a gadget that lets you play music on any object, to jerry-rig a watermelon synth.
Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, warned that if Americans are "careless" there could be another jump in cases this fall.
Lockdown means songwriting sessions on Zoom, live shows on YouTube, jam sessions uploaded to SoundCloud — and some odd jobs.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
The US President and the bureaucracy reacted slowly to the arrest of Paul Whelan, who was declared a spy and sentenced to sixteen years in a Russian prison colony.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
Unfettered media consumption skews our perception of the present. Here's how to break the cycle.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
On Syd Barrett's time with Pink Floyd, his mental deterioration and making an album with household objects and found sounds.
The desert at NASA's testing facility in Promontory, Utah got toasted during a full-scale booster test.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
Between handshake deals falling through, publishing deals exploding, and game code proving unusable, a lot happened to "Gunsport" on its journey to your screen.
Two new podcasts aim to upend listeners' understanding of school reform and desegregation.
Mickael Fremeaux demonstrates his extraordinary knack for transforming rock songs into angelic symphonies.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
A camera phone captured the moment a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening. The group was chanting messages calling for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who was killed by police in Rochester. No injuries were reported.
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
Some 91% of Icelanders who recovered from Covid produced detectable antibodies. That should dispel some of the gloom around reinfections.
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
Researchers are figuring out how plants respond to the presence of human cadavers. The findings could prove important for discovering the locations of murder victims or mass graves.
"We're just rife with cash and it has led to a decent amount of guilt."
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
Rick Charls made the world's highest dive on ABC's Wide World of Sports, and seemed totally fine afterwards.
Lots of Mario-themed announcements here, including a re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch.
A report from the 5th-annual David Foster Wallace Conference, where the author's most devoted readers are wondering how to approach him in 2018.
Gilbert Gottfried takes on the notoriously vulgar song with his trademark gusto.
