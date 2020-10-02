This Military Music Video From Azerbaijan Which Has Soldiers Playing Music Is, Uh, Unsettlingly Odd
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Obsessively renting out my home was the only way I could make it in the gig economy. When I found myself sleeping on the subway, I realized I'd gone too far.
The US government knows how to handle an incapacitated commander in chief, but has no idea how to deal with a very sick vice president.
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
How would the parties — and the public — respond to such a tragic event?
Meet the pandemic's digital nomads who are ditching permanent residences in favor of hitting the road.
Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Cat.
President Trump on Friday made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Something is showering gold across the universe. But no one knows what it is, and key theoretical explanations are falling apart.
The swimming times have decreased significantly since 1932.
Someone posed a question to r/AskReddit about times people "massively f*cked up" at their job and what happened. Dozens of Redditors obliged.
QAnon followers believe the virus is fake, but also that Trump has it. And they're "dangerously hype" about it.
1. Don't jaywalk. 2. Keep your eyes on the road after you flip people off.
What better time than a pandemic to reappraise a 2000s micro-genre marked by tank tops, inexplicably attractive casts and copious amounts of gore.
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
Crunch — the expectation that employees must work many additional, unsustainable hours — isn't going to stop unless we all speak up.
"It's complete bullsh*t. He has no idea what he's talking about." "Totally Under Control," the new documentary from director Alex Gibney was filmed in secret for five months earlier this year and reveals the many failings and coverups of Trump administration in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sped-up workout videos are everywhere now, from the feeds of Lizzo to Britney Spears, and we have TikTok to thank.
A historian argues that it's time to look at the consequences of locking up millions of people over several decades.
When your deliberation over dinner choices resembles a news broadcast.
The first sequel is in the can and the second is almost complete but the universe has changed in the 11 years since cinema's biggest sci-fi blockbuster.
These Samsung's SMART Signage LED signage panels produce eye-poppingly realistic visual effects.
Places that were less popular before the pandemic are suddenly in high demand.
A biologist working off the Ross Sea in Antarctica has stumbled upon an assortment of Adélie penguin remains, some of which appeared to have died only recently. Turns out these dead penguins are actually quite ancient, having been newly exposed by the effects of global warming.
In the new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Anne Hathaway plays a witch that hates children, coming to HBO Max on October 22.
"The Secret Life of Groceries" exposes the dark secrets of America's food supply.
The updates don't come every spring and fall, but space operating systems keep evolving.
Rocksy the raccoon is not shy about stealing food from the cat food bowl or knocking on a glass door to get people's attention.
YouTubers are using AI to bring history to life. But historians argue the process is nonsense.
A massive dam project has inundated the ancient Turkish town of Hasankeyf.
When Hugh Jackman commits to a bit, he goes all out, as he did here in this R.M. Williams commercial.
This week was… a lot! Please come with us on a retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
At last night's presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden refused to endorse the Green New Deal but reaffirmed some of his campaign's climate promises.
Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis broke as much of America was asleep. Here's how international news stations reported the story as it happened.
A new survey revives a decades-long debate over how to measure public attitudes about Jews and genocide.
The evidence that the coronavirus spreads through the air has been mounting for months — but official guidance has barely shifted. Jose-Luis Jimenez has had enough.
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The winter months are coming, and that means bad things for car batteries. Stay prepared with this car jumper and emergency battery pack.
As I'm slogging through a run, I never tell myself I'm halfway. Everything I just did, I have to do it all again? Not a helpful thought. Instead, I use some more creative math.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
Oh, well imagine: Panic! at the Disco's debut album is 15 years old, and young listeners still love it.
William Osman goes through extreme lengths to show what would happen if a human hand came in contact with a garbage disposal.
Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus sent shockwaves around the world, and newspaper editors scrambled to keep up.
Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.
Well, this nu-metal remake of "Ice Ice Baby" is quite something, we'll tell you that.