GET OUT OF MY DREAMS, GET INTO MY CAR

Car manufacturers are making bank.

Automakers produced 92 million cars in 2019 and earned more than a trillion dollars in combined revenue. Their earnings were massive, yes, but their revenue calculated down to the second is absolutely eye-popping.

Data visualization Parts Geek crunched the numbers using data from Forbes and the annual reports of the various car manufacturers, and plotted this pinwheel chart of how much the top-earning automakers earn every second.

Here are the five top-earning car companies:

Automaker2019 Gross Revenue2019 Gross Revenue Per Second
Volkswagen$290.2B$9,202.88
Toyota$272.3B$8,634.58
Ford$156.0B$4,946.73
Honda$143.1B$4,537.67
General Motors$137.2B$4,351.76
(Courtesy of Parts Geek)

Some key takeaways from Parts Geek's data viz graphic is that Volkswagen Group is the world's top selling automaker, selling 3,296,440 cars, netting $290.2 billion in gross revenue, or approximately $9,202.88 per second; Toyota was a close second, with $272.3 billion in revenue or $8,634.58 per second.

