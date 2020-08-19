How Much Money Car Companies Generate Per Second, Visualized
Car manufacturers are making bank.
Automakers produced 92 million cars in 2019 and earned more than a trillion dollars in combined revenue. Their earnings were massive, yes, but their revenue calculated down to the second is absolutely eye-popping.
Data visualization Parts Geek crunched the numbers using data from Forbes and the annual reports of the various car manufacturers, and plotted this pinwheel chart of how much the top-earning automakers earn every second.
Here are the five top-earning car companies:
|Automaker
|2019 Gross Revenue
|2019 Gross Revenue Per Second
|Volkswagen
|$290.2B
|$9,202.88
|Toyota
|$272.3B
|$8,634.58
|Ford
|$156.0B
|$4,946.73
|Honda
|$143.1B
|$4,537.67
|General Motors
|$137.2B
|$4,351.76
Some key takeaways from Parts Geek's data viz graphic is that Volkswagen Group is the world's top selling automaker, selling 3,296,440 cars, netting $290.2 billion in gross revenue, or approximately $9,202.88 per second; Toyota was a close second, with $272.3 billion in revenue or $8,634.58 per second.
[Read more at Visual Capitalist]