GET OUT OF MY DREAMS, GET INTO MY CAR

Car manufacturers are making bank.

Automakers produced 92 million cars in 2019 and earned more than a trillion dollars in combined revenue. Their earnings were massive, yes, but their revenue calculated down to the second is absolutely eye-popping.

Data visualization Parts Geek crunched the numbers using data from Forbes and the annual reports of the various car manufacturers, and plotted this pinwheel chart of how much the top-earning automakers earn every second.

Here are the five top-earning car companies:

Automaker 2019 Gross Revenue 2019 Gross Revenue Per Second Volkswagen $290.2B $9,202.88 Toyota $272.3B $8,634.58 Ford $156.0B $4,946.73 Honda $143.1B $4,537.67 General Motors $137.2B $4,351.76 (Courtesy of Parts Geek)

Some key takeaways from Parts Geek's data viz graphic is that Volkswagen Group is the world's top selling automaker, selling 3,296,440 cars, netting $290.2 billion in gross revenue, or approximately $9,202.88 per second; Toyota was a close second, with $272.3 billion in revenue or $8,634.58 per second.

