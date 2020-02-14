LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK

Digg · Updated:

Koch had spent 328 days in space, and so her dog Sadie Lou had quite a reaction when she finally came home.

[Via Instagram]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

LIFE AFTER THE CIA

dmagazine.com

Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample