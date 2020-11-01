This Reddit Thread Of 'Never Again' Customer Experiences Is A Solid Cheat Sheet On Cat Food, Phone Connections And More
Sometimes it's not worth going back.
In a thread sharing "never again" moments with brands, items and stores, Reddit users unloaded their collective disappointment on things like gym memberships, cat food, phone connections, restaurants and big chain brands that they have given up on after a horrible experience.
Planet Fitness, An Old Foe
AT&T Really Sticking To The Fine Print
"Temptations," A Weirdly Apt Name For Cat Food
Sprint With Absolutely No Customer Verification
That Escalated Quickly For Home Advisor
Spirit Airlines, No ❤️
When Two Worlds Collide
The Day Burger King Failed Us
A Multi-Layered Home Depot Failure
[Read more at Reddit.com]