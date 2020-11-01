👋 Welcome to Digg

NO LOOKING BACK

Digg

Sometimes it's not worth going back.

In a thread sharing "never again" moments with brands, items and stores, Reddit users unloaded their collective disappointment on things like gym memberships, cat food, phone connections, restaurants and big chain brands that they have given up on after a horrible experience.

Planet Fitness, An Old Foe

Comment from discussion Domo-omori's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

AT&T Really Sticking To The Fine Print

Comment from discussion forgetfuljones79's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

"Temptations," A Weirdly Apt Name For Cat Food

Comment from discussion New_Game_P1us's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

Sprint With Absolutely No Customer Verification

Comment from discussion Avatar_014's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

That Escalated Quickly For Home Advisor

Comment from discussion johnnyr24's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

Spirit Airlines, No ❤️

Comment from discussion theworsthades's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

When Two Worlds Collide

Comment from discussion IGHOTI907's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

The Day Burger King Failed Us

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-'s comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

A Multi-Layered Home Depot Failure

Comment from discussion azemilyann26's comment from discussion "What is your "never again" brand, item, store, or restaurant ?".

[Read more at Reddit.com]

HOW I TRANSITIONED AND FACED INHERENT BIAS

Eventually, when the costume no longer fit and the nights became far too long and scary and I felt as though I might have reached a binary decision between accepting myself and embracing oblivion, I came out of the closet.

