This App Lets You Copy And Paste Items From Different Screens And Mediums Using Augmented Reality
An AR app called ClipDrop lets you copy images or items with a single click and lets you drop them on a canvas of your choice.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
An AR app called ClipDrop lets you copy images or items with a single click and lets you drop them on a canvas of your choice.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
In the early 1970s, eight science-fiction writers tried to imagine what the far-flung year of 2020 would look like. They ended up being both wrong and right.
Here's the now legendary Rudy Giuliani appearance from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime.
An AR app called ClipDrop lets you copy images or items with a single click and lets you drop them on a canvas of your choice.
At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.
Thanksgiving's most unexpected legacy is heating up again.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met Thursday night for their second and final debate heading into the final sprint to Election Day.
An AI tool that "removes" items of clothing from photos has targeted more than 100,000 women, some of whom appear to be under the age of 18.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
This video is cursed. We love it.
The restaurant's chefs preached kindness. Behind the scenes, it was a different story.
The art world rebels have spent 35 years fighting against sexism and inequality in the art world and they have only just begun.
Comedian Trey Kennedy points out the eerie similarities between a job search and going on dates.
The streaming service offered nuggets of TV fit for the commute — and then we stopped going to the office. Now it's folding, but were any of its shows worth watching?
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
"Our boyfriends, our significant others and our husbands are supposed to be No. 1. Our worlds are backward."
While it doesn't have the same cultural cachet as tricking out your car, it's well worth tricking out your toilet.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
A feature on the lasting power of Charles Laughton's "Night of the Hunter" and what it says about dangerous reflections of faith, then and now.
Can a single place — one that's failed us in the past — squeeze in everything it takes to live a life?
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
Here are the winners of the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, a "platform for the world's very best weather photography, depicting weather in its widest sense."
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
Never walk into a McDonald's disappointed again.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
Many voters list climate change as their top issue in this presidential election. Grist compiled a supercut of what Donald Trump has done about the planet's rising temperatures.
How heart doctor Eric Tool used his social media account to kill off Trump's October surprise.
The dessert kingdom, television's delectable oasis, must be saved.
9-year-old soccer player Aleks did not give up on getting the ball through this tire.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
We've tried and tried to make washing our clothes less painful, but it never seems to get better.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
"It is chilling to consider what the defendant could have accomplished," prosecutors wrote of Garrison Courtney.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
The joint political ad featuring Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson has a strikingly different tone than other ads we've seen so far this year.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
Daveed Diggs on why the Frederick Douglass we meet in Ethan Hawke's Showtime miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," adapted from James McBride's novel, made him change his mind about playing a role he turned down several times before.
How a secret deal may have sealed the fate of the extinction of major Canadian car brands.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
Bethesda's "wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle" experiences are exactly what I need right now.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."