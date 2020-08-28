UPS AND DOWNS

Digg · Updated:

Every modern president's approval rating has been shaped by the significant historical events that have happened during their time in office — from the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic — but how exactly have such events affected those ratings?

To answer this question, Reddit user twitchy-y used data from UC Santa Barbara and highlighted the job approval ratings of presidents during key events in their presidency. You can see a full-size image of the graphic here.

[OC][Updated] U.S. Presidents & how key events influenced their approval rating from dataisbeautiful

From the graphs you can see that Richard Nixon's approval rating dropped 40 percentage points over the course of the 265 days following the Watergate scandal. Other presidents who have seen their rating similarly dip include Bill Clinton, whose approval rating slipped 20 percentage points during the House of Representatives' impeachment trial against him, and Donald Trump, who has seen his rating drop 11 points during the pandemic. However, as research from the Pew Research Center shows, Trump's ratings have generally held steady throughout his term.


[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MENTALLY I AM HERE

2 diggs

This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account