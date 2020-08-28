Every modern president's approval rating has been shaped by the significant historical events that have happened during their time in office — from the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic — but how exactly have such events affected those ratings?

To answer this question, Reddit user twitchy-y used data from UC Santa Barbara and highlighted the job approval ratings of presidents during key events in their presidency. You can see a full-size image of the graphic here.

From the graphs you can see that Richard Nixon's approval rating dropped 40 percentage points over the course of the 265 days following the Watergate scandal. Other presidents who have seen their rating similarly dip include Bill Clinton, whose approval rating slipped 20 percentage points during the House of Representatives' impeachment trial against him, and Donald Trump, who has seen his rating drop 11 points during the pandemic. However, as research from the Pew Research Center shows, Trump's ratings have generally held steady throughout his term.



[Via Reddit]