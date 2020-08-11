Anti-Masker Goes On A Rant Inside Store, Ends Up Being Carried Out By His Large Adult Son
Well, that was quite an exit.
[Via Twitter]
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
"Turns out, pretty much everything we know in optics is out of the window."
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
When a fine dining restaurant erected domes for outdoor dining, reaction was swift: The striking structures exemplify everything that's inequitable about San Francisco, many people said.
Many COVID-19 patients may be dying from their immune response to the virus, not from the virus itself. Can science figure out how to save them?
We only have one question: WHY?
Scientists have developed a new prediction of the shape of the bubble surrounding our solar system using a model developed with data from NASA missions.
Your patriarchy is showing, sir.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
Harris is the first Asian American and the first Black woman in American history to be a general election candidate for president or vice president for either of the two major political parties.
When you're alone in Tokyo and you need someone to talk to, do as the locals do: Rent a friend.
It's a showdown you'll probably only see in Florida.
The average show now lasts between three and four seasons, a development that's changing television as a whole.
It's unusual for sports teams in countries outside of the United States to play their national anthems before games. How did it become a staple in the United States?
One of the many fascinating discoveries uncovered by independent researchers in the nearly 60 years of investigation into the murder of President John F. Kennedy, is the revelation that numerous people had foreknowledge of the assassination.
A new book explores the ugly underside of the Italian Renaissance.
Most "as seen on TV" products are pretty unnecessary inventions, but the Trumpy Bear might take the cake for being both completely unnecessary and deeply strange.
A new book explores the meaning the animal holds for people — from cowboys to elite show jumpers — in this country.
So much about testing for COVID-19 is confusing, from the types and number of tests available to incomplete information and changing options.
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
The world's last remaining Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon, is hosting an end-of-the-summer sleepover via Airbnb, as "an appreciation for all that the local community has done to support the last-of-its-kind store during these difficult times."
Here's a fun way of doing multiplication that we never knew existed before.
Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the incident between former Jets players Geno Smith and IK Enemkpali; some of those who were there reveal more details.
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
In the murky story of how a cache of highly explosive ammonium nitrate ended up on the Beirut waterfront, one thing is clear — no one has ever publicly come forward to claim it.
From tainted arcade high scores to a suspected case of stolen identity, here are five of our favorite Guinness World Record controversies.
The Modern Rogue explains how to escape a straitjacket if you ever happen to get stuck in one.
Different schools of thought have emerged.
One sh*tpost meme says everything you need to know about humanity's love affair with a uniquely devastating little plant.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
Something has gone badly wrong with the way we keep pets. Our casual cruelties are a symptom of our unhealthy relationship with other species.
I didn't know that my next project will turn into a nudity platform and a home for spammers. But it did happen while I wasn't paying attention. And here are the details.
The King of Random conducted a science experiment on the effectiveness of nonstick pans for every type of glue. The results might surprise you.
What Evelyn uncovered can only be described as a speakeasy gym. You know, illegal, hush hush, like the underground bars during the Prohibition era. These underground gyms appear to be popping up everywhere, from LA to New Jersey.
Bold colors and designs set kek lapis Sarawak apart.
"Curbside Larry" is the ultimate hype man for the Harris County Barbara Bush Branch Library in Spring, Texas.
Of the 14 masks and other coverings tested, the Duke University study found that some cotton cloth masks are about as effective as standard surgical masks, while neck gaiters may be worse than not wearing a mask at all.
It can be difficult to find a partner when you belong to a tiny minority. Flat Earthers are turning to the internet — where, as one dating site proved, you never know who to trust.
With under 5 seconds on the clock and with the scores tied, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to get a bucket. Forward Kyle Kuzma got the ball on the perimeter and drilled home a game winning three, right before time ran out.
The Fortune 500 companies of 2020 all raked in billions in profits last year, but just how profitable are these companies if we look at their profits per employee?
The end of Paramount Consent Decrees could eventually make your local theater a Disneyplex.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
Tomboys took on some stereotypes affixed by whites to people of color, including African-Americans and Native Americans; its portrayal was a kind of cultural appropriation.
Lexipol says its policies keep police departments out of trouble. Critics say they let violent cops off the hook.
Most countries are off-limits to Americans, so Steve Price decided to take matters into his own hands and build his own vacation simulating machine, complete with a pink flamingo and a fern fan.
