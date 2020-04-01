Woman Completely Nails Impersonation Of That Annoying Coworker Who's Way Too Pleased About Their April Fool's Day 'Prank'
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
[Via Twitter]
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
As the coronavirus outbreak rolls across the country, residents are asking: Who will be hit next? And how fast and how hard?
Far from the ivory towers of music academia, Bob Padgett has emerged as perhaps the most prolific and dogged of all Enigma seekers.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Trenton Thurber says he feels like "there's no way to get out" of an airport in Moscow as the coronavirus crisis deepens.
In these dark times, we need to find small wins where we can.
The NEXT-C thruster doesn't use volatile fuel, looks like Iron Man's repulsors and is being tested to one day save humanity from an incoming asteroid.
It's not just faster drive times. In some cities, commuters have drastically changed their driving patterns.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
Easter is nearly here, so it's the perfect time to stock up on candy. Even if the egg hunt is canceled, your basket will still be filled with sweets.
Everybody knows Microsoft Excel, but few people really know Excel. In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn advanced functions and formulas, automation, and more. Get it for $49.99 today.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
During these trying times, this comic from xkcd creator Randall Munroe might give you a good chuckle.
Poor, tired Gerard Butler — can't he just be in a movie where there isn't a world-ending event or terrorist attack on the president?
"We were busy dealing with a life-altering pandemic, and this couple just strolls off the plane like cartoon characters," said First Nations chief Dana Tizya-Tramm.
Many of the remaining students are under public health monitoring, according to officials.
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
In the face of an invisible enemy, our best weapon to ward off anxiety might just be the alchemy of flour, water and yeast — however poorly constructed.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Now we're going to do another lap around the driveway just because he has nothing better to do, although I'm pretty sure I can find something for him to do."
Hidden costs for ER visits and other fees could cost people thousands of dollars.
One hundred years ago, the Bolsheviks captured the entirety of Tsar Nicholas II's family gold reserve — or so they thought.
What if "The Rise of Skywalker" never got made and they went with Colin Trevorrow's much better "Duel of the Fates" script? The YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies brought this unrealized dream to life themselves.
Meanwhile, ship crews face a menace that has ravaged navies for centuries.
Sex, showering, breaking up: Tanya Corrin and her boyfriend Josh Harris set up cameras all over their apartment for an internet project that pre-empted everything from influencer culture to digital sex work and reality TV.
Well, there certainly is no room left for ambiguity in this interview.
The DreamWorks animated movie "The Road to El Dorado," now streaming on Hulu, bombed in 2000, but found a strong internet fandom. Characters like Tulio and Miguel popped up in memes, GIFs, and headcanons across Tumblr and beyond. There's a reason why.
It's one of the strangest mysteries of the 20th century.
The "Star Wars" actor describes the arduous process of being suited up for his iconic gold metal costume.
Teepublic has a curated selection of the very best Star Trek gear in the world. Not only are you getting a pillow, mug or tee that shows off your fandom, but you're supporting the independent designers who actually made them.
President Trump on Tuesday did something that's been a rarity during his administration: He deferred to the data.
"What a ridiculous question."
Patrick Schnell is a photographer — and a pediatrician who worked in hospitals for 14 years. He has photographed inside Mt. Sinai Brooklyn on numerous occasions before, but says he has never seen anything like this.
In an inordinately stressful moment, the Barefoot Contessa's Instagram page has become one of the most soothing and wholesome places on the internet.
Is… is this real dialogue from the movie?
Looking for a guide to when you can rent "Little Women," "Rise of Skywalker," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and other new releases? We've got a full 2020 VOD rental calendar for you to mark up.
As many as 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may not show symptoms — a startlingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the pandemic's course and strategies to mitigate its spread.
With help from a grappling hook gun glove, James Hobson attempts to web sling in real life.
The internet wants you to believe you aren't doing enough with all that "extra time" you have now. But staying inside and attending to basic needs is plenty.
We love this beautiful man.
It's taken me 24 years to realize that my life is not predetermined, that when I lose my debit card it's because I was tired and not because of transgression.
Don Schaffner wants you to understand that your hands are never going to be clean.
A father attempts to clue his daughter in on repairing this fallen closet rail.
If the coronavirus pandemic had swept across the world in 2011, everyone would have been using Skype to connect over video and voice calls. Instead, rivals like Zoom and Houseparty are having a moment of huge growth in 2020 thanks to consumers looking for Skype alternatives.
Some people just hang up on these scammers. While some, like this woman, opt for a more colorful way of rejection.
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.