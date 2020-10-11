America's $2 Trillion Economic Drop In Each State And Industry, Mapped
Under continued pandemic induced uncertainty, the annualized US GDP contracted by over $2 Trillion in Q2 this year.
Nevada, Tennessee and Vermont had the greatest percentage change in Real GDP between Q1 and Q2 in 2020.
The tourism industry in Hawaii was hit the hardest, while across the country food services, accommodation, and health & social assistance were among the top declining industries.
