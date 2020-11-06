What Every Annoying American Tourist Is Like In Scotland
It's like people are speaking two entirely different languages.
[Via TikTok]
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
The most viral election map of 2020 was actually made by a Belgian man in 2019.
Steve Kornacki's quick math leads to this extraordinary live TV moment.
"Drake's name rings a bell, I'm trying to think now... What was he famous for? Did he do 'Thriller'?"
Radish is technically a chihuahua (but I'm not convinced). And after a year of misery, she was everything I needed.
Sleep doesn't come as easy as it did before.
This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
Looking to stock up on games for the long winter? Must-have board games like "Catan," "Pandemic" and "Ticket To Ride" are on sale at Amazon.
Enthusiasm doesn't always equal accuracy.
These nine news organizations weigh a range of data before declaring or projecting winners, and some may be more cautious than others.
Every on-screen actor has brought their own unique qualities to the role (but, short answer: Roger Delgado. Obviously.)
Ben Burville had a close encounter with a very inquisitive aquatic mammal.
"Mommy! Why is this happening?"
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
From the North Fork of Long Island to the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Architectural Digest brings you the best — and most beautiful — of the region right now.
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.
The cryptocurrency is linked to sales of illicit drugs and goods on Silk Road, a dark web marketplace that shut down in 2013.
"It was a foreseeable trainwreck for Democrats when you saw Cuban Americans."
To this day, he's still starting over and recounting.
Monday marks the International Space Station's 20th anniversary, and its next decade will bring major changes that will alter the course of human activities in space.
Cleaning solutions smell like lemon for a reason.
"We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."
Okay, I didn't actually make the "Brewsy" home booze kit wine in the toilet. But with the whole country still in the sh*tter, it technically counts.
The story of how Jim Carrey wowed the comedy circuit with his otherworldly knack for imitations.
"This place is super, super sketchy."
If you look at maps of US presidential election results by county over the past 40 years, you'll notice a consistent pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
Would you like to see a new musical from the people who brought you "West Side Story"? For better or worse, you probably never will.
Climate change activists are pushing for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty, using strategies taken from global efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.
In 1954, Hungary met West Germany in the World Cup final. What happened next would change both nations, and the sport itself, forever.
Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.
An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.
Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.
The ad from telecommunications company Nova intends to draw attention to the importance of mental health, according to the company.
US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.
"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
The sheer amount of darkness in the winter months can really get to some of us. Adding in a little light therapy might help put some spring into your step. However, it's always best to speak to a medical professional if you're feeling depressed.
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.
Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.
The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.