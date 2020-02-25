America, famously known as the land of opportunity, has the largest gross domestic product in the world.

In fact, American biggest cities have such booming economies that their metro area's GDPs are commensurate to some major countries.

The data visualization wizards at personal finance site HowMuch.net took a look at the largest metro areas in the United States using data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and compared them with the GDP figures of every country in the world, courtesy of the World Bank. See the full-sized image here.

The New York metro area has the largest metro economy in the United States — so large that it's commensurate to Canada's economy all by itself.

Here are the top five metro areas in the United States:

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City: $1.8T

2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim: $1T

3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: $689B

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley: $549B

5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: $541B



[Read more at HowMuch.net]