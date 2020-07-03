While the coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Amazon sales have soared, and Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, with an estimated net worth of $172 billion. But how big is the company now compared with the rest of its retail competition?

Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld looked at data from Deloitte and YCharts and put together an infographic comparing Amazon's market value with its retail competition. She found that the e-commerce juggernaut is larger than the nine biggest American retailers combined.

Bezo's behemoth boasts $1.4 trillion in market value, which is $1 trillion more than its closest competitor, Walmart.



