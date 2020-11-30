Here Are All The Voices Voice Actress Nancy Cartwright Does On 'The Simpsons' In 40 Seconds
It takes an incredible amount of talent to voice characters ranging from Bart Simpson to Ralph Wiggum.
[Via Twitter]
You're asking $160 or more for the Millennium Falcon? You're braver than I thought.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
At 6 billion views and just as many controversies, the YouTube superstar says he's a "realistic role model."
The mysteries of an ancient civilization that survived for more than a millennium on the island of Malta — and then collapsed within two generations — have been unravelled by archaeologists who analyzed pollen buried deep within the earth and ancient DNA from skulls and bones
Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump after he said the 2020 presidential election was "the country's most secure ever," gives his first interview after his dismissal.
Jake Haendel spent months trapped in his body, silent and unmoving but fully conscious. Most people never emerge from 'locked-in syndrome', but as a doctor told him, everything about his case is bizarre.
Happy Cyber Monday! The deals have not stopped since Black Friday, and we're collecting all of our favorite bargains right here.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
How can a fly see you coming a mile away?
Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill flipped into the end zone after catching a hollywood pass from Patrick Mahomes against Tampa Bay.
What can we learn from Anne McCloy, the local news anchor who has helped thousands of Americans get unemployment benefits?
In Kenya's biggest cities, untold numbers of Uber drivers are drowning in debt.
Through movie magic, these films made the food featured on screen absolutely scrumptious.
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
Vera Rubin didn't discover dark matter. She did something more important: She told science what it doesn't know.
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. It happened in the first lap.
Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy made a fortune in doughnuts then lost it all to gambling.
The rapper's refusal to say more about her shooting and her very difficult year might be her way of modeling what she's asked the country to do this summer: "Protect Black women."
Women in the 18th century had to wear a shift, a petticoat, hoops, a second petticoat, ruffles and many more garments. How were they supposed to go to the bathroom?
How well has business and society weathered the coronavirus outbreak? Bloomberg measured 53 economies to see which places are most resilient to the pandemic. We ranked death rates, vaccine availability and lockdowns.
Mason, the Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, also discussed the future of his position
Sarah Fuller made college sports history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
Last summer, Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on your iPhone's contact list and messages — and even record your calls.
Before organized sports, long-distance competitive walking captured the imagination of England.
"I found your baby," Michelle Durden recalls the police officer saying after her son went missing. "He's alive. And he's in jail."
A modern spin on the romantic tragedy defined by Luhrmann's affective style, Jill Bilcock's frenetic editing, and that banger of a contemporary soundtrack, "Romeo + Juliet" was a runaway success that made the romantic tragedy an obsession for a new generation of viewers.
Comic book superheroes aren't just kid stuff. Many of the stories told have significant value to older readers.
Leaked documents reveal Amazon's reliance on Pinkerton operatives to spy on workers and its extensive monitoring of labor unions and social movements.
Cosmic statisticians say the likelihood of life evolving on Earth is even less than we thought. That means the odds aren't great for it happening anywhere else.
In this excerpt from Apple TV+'s "Tiny World," a pygmy marmoset has his mind blown by this insect.
With his denial of the outcome, Trump endangered America's democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.
Despite the promising news from Pfizer and Moderna, other efforts — which may be even more effective — continue around the world
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
Up to 40% of Britons in dual-national relationships likely to want to return fear they do not fulfil the income requirement.
A new wave of startups is trying to optimize meetings, from automated scheduling tools to facial recognition that measures who's paying attention.
The first cut of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" came in at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Joe Ramoni attempts to piece together the missing footage in hopes that John Hughes' original vision will be fully restored someday.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
Wealthy people hiring gig workers so they can flout pandemic guidelines isn't a solution, it's an example of how things got so bad to begin with.
Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise give masterful performances, but Aaron Sorkin's screenplay elevates it to legend status.
"Xanadu" and "Apple" have both gained a cult following for their woeful depictions of a movement past its prime.
Ivy League credentials and long Washington experience set the tone for his administration.
A lot of scams target older people who are less familiar with technology. YouTuber Scammer Payback decided to turn the tables on a scammer and deleted the scammer's files while posing as an old lady.
Small Market Energy (SME) is a force that knows no history, no economics, that has not read psychology; it is rather, to Freud's delight, a primordial urge to feel slighted that bucks all categories of human knowledge and progress.
The metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
There's something magic that happens when you play classic video game songs on a vintage synth.