Memes. They're all around us. Image macros took off in the early 2000s and have remained a constant part of the evolving meme landscape since then — chances are, if you saw a popular meme format without any text, you'd have a pretty good idea of how to write a caption for it.

Imgflip's "This Meme Does Not Exist" does the work for you. The AI-powered tool takes 48 classic meme formats, from Distracted Boyfriend to Surprised Pikachu, and supplies endless captions that fit the meme's syntax. It is ridiculously entertaining.

Sometimes, the AI-generated meme text works… weirdly well:





But mostly, the generated memes are off-the-wall in hilarious new ways:



What does come through as you peruse the generator is the universal human experiences that underpin a lot of memes — themes like "going out vs. staying in," the oddities of friendship, and inner turmoil are ever-present, even if they often end up as gibberish:



In any case, "This Meme Does Not Exist" will provide you with a never-ending supply of distractions from work, so go make some memes.



[imgflip]