200 GB of weather satellite data was processed to yield this unusual view of the Pacific Ocean. According to Reddit user madz33, who made this video using satellite data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "[t]his video shows the Earth as seen through the eyes of the GOES-R geostationary weather satellite at wavelength of 4 microns in the infrared over the past few months… I chose to use this particular wavelength because it nicely balances the thermal emission from the surface of the planet and the illumination from the sun, allowing [sic] to see details in the atmosphere in both night and day."

[OC] The Earth seen from geostationary orbit at 4 um in the IR. I processed over 200 GB of data to make this video. from dataisbeautiful

