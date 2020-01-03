After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see host Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

Kloss and the other contestants were visibly shocked by the remark, which alluded to Kloss's marriage to Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump.

Neasloney was later sent home, ostensibly because of his bad outfit but fans think Kloss punished him for the shade. "Tyler was already on thin ice, but dude doomed himself with the wildly unprofessional mention of the Kushners. #ProjectRunway," one viewer tweeted.



[Via Twitter]