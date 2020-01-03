OH NO HE DIDN'T

After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see host Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

Kloss and the other contestants were visibly shocked by the remark, which alluded to Kloss's marriage to Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump.

Neasloney was later sent home, ostensibly because of his bad outfit but fans think Kloss punished him for the shade. "Tyler was already on thin ice, but dude doomed himself with the wildly unprofessional mention of the Kushners. #ProjectRunway," one viewer tweeted.


In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.

There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.

As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.