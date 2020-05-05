A Painfully Accurate Parody Of What It's Like To Answer Your Parents' Tech Questions Over The Phone
"Nope, there's no start button."
Previously from Alexis Gay: a savage parody of "every party in San Francisco."
[Via Twitter]
"Nope, there's no start button."
Previously from Alexis Gay: a savage parody of "every party in San Francisco."
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Jargon such as pain points and pushback can be a much-derided feature of many workplaces. Even when so much of the country is working from home, this corporate lingo still grates. But what's the worst offender?
A preliminary scientific paper on COVID-19 — detailed by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday — is sure to unnerve people. But scientists we spoke with are skeptical of the paper's conclusions.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
Who is Jordan Goudreau — the man behind Silvercorp USA, a security firm that's guarded President Trump — and why did he launch would-be mercenary attack on Venezuela over the weekend?
A Florida team working with the US Air Force claims that it's built and tested an experimental model of a rotating detonation rocket engine, which uses spinning explosions inside a ring channel to create super-efficient thrust.
"Nope, there's no start button."
The data is pretty clear here: follow the examples of New Zealand and South Korea. Don't follow in the footsteps of the US and Sweden.
Whatever I am about to say about Jerry Seinfeld's new special, Seinfeld has already preempted.
A YouTuber plugged the 1980s pop song into Jukebox, by OpenAI, which basically generates music that doesn't exist and the end result is like what songs sound in our dreams.
Rendered on vintage ledgers and graph paper, each geometric shape relies on the density of the artist's pen markings to create works that appear to stand straight up off the page.
Luckin Coffee was supposed to be China's answer to Starbucks. Then an army of investigators and short-sellers got the world to wake up and smell the fraud.
Working with other countries and languages? LingvaNex Translator makes translation easy. From text, voice, images, websites, and more, LingvaNex can translate more than 112 languages fast. It's $79.99 now.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
Take it from someone who just watched every single Disney Channel Original Movie on Disney+: You think you want to revisit a Disney Channel Original Movie from your youth. You don't.
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
The experience was far more vivid, more surreal, and more puzzling than I could have ever imagined, and the process of trying to figure it out took me deep into science, myth, and meaning.
Teach a man to scratch, and you'll get your belly scratched for a lifetime.
As one YouTube commenter puts it, "He sounds like a moose falling down a cliff at increasing speed."
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
There are yet other reported symptoms of the disease— like "covid toes" or an increased risk of stroke—and we are still learning about how rare or common they are.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How good is a power drill, a three-piece suit and a 99 million lumen flashlight from Wish?
As the epic turns 20, Ridley Scott remembers how "Gladiator" was almost as dangerous as the actual arena.
You think only dogs can play this trick? Think again.
The New York City Health Department issued an alert about a "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome" that has also been reported in the UK.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.
Yes, that Anthony Fauci. In the novel, the character romances the first lady.
The man reportedly said "Here, I will use this as a mask" and wiped his nose on a store clerk's shirt after she informed him that all customers must don masks.
Americans for Progressive Action USA filed elaborate campaign finance reports, listing vendors that were never paid and ads that never ran.
Meet Bryan Salesky and the team of resourceful engineers at Argo, the little company trying to crack a big problem: safe autonomous driving.
Images of people in New York crowding a park and not wearing masks went viral this weekend. Here's what coronavirus experts say about parks and beach trips.
Having the awareness and reaction to a car hurtling at you is definitely life saving.
Rapid kits produce contradictory results and little peace of mind when it comes to immunity from the virus.
There's no lockdown in Sweden - I can go to bars, restaurants and even my office. But that doesn't mean I'm not worried.
We're glad that cutting a hole in the mask helps her breathe. Unfortunately, it completely defeats the purpose of the mask.
Dee Bradley Baker, voice of the giant talking rock-god Olmec from "Legends of the Hidden Temple," Daffy Duck in "Space Jam" and hundreds of other TV and movies, can mimic any animal with his phenomenal voice.
Over the weekend, I was very nearly in a head-on collision with a huge SUV in my Nissan Pao, a situation that could have ended very, very badly for me. The incident has made me think about how we talk about car safety.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
Ranking frozen pizzas by how long they last, in case a possible frozen pizza shortage threatens our very existence.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
Google's data editor Simon Rogers discusses what's been trending during the coronavirus pandemic.
Philip Walker hilariously matched up this French bulldog's whines with extremely dramatic orchestral music.
Are a generation of reckless unicorn startups dying — or just going into hibernation?
Blue states are imposing new COVID-19 restrictions even as red states lift lockdowns.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
Being an offensive lineman doesn't just require athletes to be muscular; it mandates that they are bigger than their bodies want to be.
When art literally copies and pastes real life.
The country is witnessing the steady, uninterrupted intellectual and psychological decomposition of Donald Trump.