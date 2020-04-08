According to Reddit user u/Procupine, here's how this mind-trip-of-a-table was built:

The LEDs are 2x 5m 60led/m WS2812B led strips running on a knockoff Arduino mega. They're arranged such that there are three rows of LEDs all individually programmable, the rest is all mirrors. I powered all 6 ends that came into one of the corners to decrease the voltage drop/flickering. I also 3d printed some parts to hold the Arduino and power supply to the bottom.

I bought some oak locally and gave it a polyurethane clear coat. The glass and mirror were also purchased locally and I used a mirror tint to make the top glass somewhat mirrored to get the effect (linked below). I also painted the inside black though that's not super visible since it's covered up by the LEDs and mirror for the most part.