LIVE
Watch The Last Remaining Election Results Come In Batch By Batch In Key Swing States
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.