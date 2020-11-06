Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.

<h1 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/2020/2020-presidential-electoral-map-trump-biden" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
The 2020 Presidential Election Electoral Map: Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
</a>
</h1>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.</p>
</div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/2020/2020-presidential-electoral-map-trump-biden" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
The 2020 Presidential Election Electoral Map: Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
</a>
</h2> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/2020/memes-ranked-election-politics" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.</p>
</div> From Red To Blue, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 992 / 4 / 0 / 4 --> <span> 19 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-og-content" alt="Digg Content">Digg Content</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-originals" alt="Digg Originals">Digg Originals</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986727" data-url="/2020/memes-ranked-election-politics" data-title="Wisconsin And Michigan Changing From Red To Blue, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/stephen-colbert-trump-election-video" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Response To Trump's Election Claims: 'I Didn't Expect This To Break My Heart'
</a>
</h2> <div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>"We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."</p>
</div> What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987319" data-url="/video/stephen-colbert-trump-election-video" data-title="Stephen Colbert Delivers Emotional Response To Trump's Election Claims: 'I Didn't Expect This To Break My Heart'"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="742304"> <a href="https://digg.com/2019/picks-best-card-games?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/11145607/1897732690-Unstable-Unicorns.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="Quickly Collect Signatures. Anywhere And On Any Device." width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#fd9127"> DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED | SPONSORED </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://digg.com/2019/picks-best-card-games?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Quickly Collect Signatures. Anywhere And On Any Device. </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 14288 / 71 / 56 / 127 --> <span> 341 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/advertising" alt="Promotion">Promotion</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days. </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="742304" data-url="https://digg.com/2019/picks-best-card-games?utm_source=digg" data-title="Quickly Collect Signatures. <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/how-does-mcdonalds-make-most-of-its-money" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Here's The Unexpected Way That McDonald's Makes Most Of Its Money
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.</p>
</div> d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> MCNUGGETS OF WISDOM </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/how-does-mcdonalds-make-most-of-its-money" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Here's The Unexpected Way That McDonald's Makes Most Of Its Money </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 425 / 2 / 0 / 2 --> <span> 8 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/business" alt="Business">Business</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/economics" alt="Economics">Economics</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986855" data-url="/video/how-does-mcdonalds-make-most-of-its-money" data-title="Here's The Unexpected Way <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/2020/2020-election-result-swing-states-pennsylvania-georgia" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Watch The Last Remaining Election Results Come In Batch By Batch In Key Swing States
</a>
</h2> itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/2020-election-result-swing-states-pennsylvania-georgia" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Watch The Last Remaining Election Results Come In Batch By Batch In Key Swing States </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 50 / 0 / 0 / 0 --> <span> 1 digg </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/data-viz" alt="Data Viz">Data Viz</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/election-2020" alt="Election 2020">Election 2020</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987419" data-url="/2020/2020-election-result-swing-states-pennsylvania-georgia" data-title="Watch The Last Remaining Election Results Come In Batch By Batch In Key Swing States"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/nov/01/a-selfie-set-in-stone-hidden-portrait-by-cheeky-mason-found-in-spain-900-years-on?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
A Selfie Set In Stone: Hidden Portrait By Cheeky Mason Found In Spain 900 Years On
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.</p>
</div> class="headline"> <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/nov/01/a-selfie-set-in-stone-hidden-portrait-by-cheeky-mason-found-in-spain-900-years-on?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> A Selfie Set In Stone: Hidden Portrait By Cheeky Mason Found In Spain 900 Years On </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 422 / 2 / 1 / 3 --> <span> 9 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/theguardian.com" alt="theguardian.com">theguardian.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/curious" alt="Curious">Curious</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/histories" alt="Histories">Histories</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986136" data-url="https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/nov/01/a-selfie-set-in-stone-hidden-portrait-by-cheeky-mason-found-in-spain-900-years-on?utm_source=digg" data-title="A Selfie Set In Stone: Hidden Portrait By Cheeky Mason Found In Spain 900 Years On"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987408"> <a href="/video/1980s-abandoned-mansion" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/06135356/73449916-Screen-Shot-2020-11-06-at-8.29.35-AM.png" loading="lazy" alt="Urban Explorers Set Foot In A Creepy Abandoned Mansion That Might <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/1980s-abandoned-mansion" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Urban Explorers Set Foot In A Creepy Abandoned Mansion That Might Not Actually Be Abandoned
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>"This place is super, super sketchy."</p>
</div> super, super sketchy."</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987408" data-url="/video/1980s-abandoned-mansion" data-title="Urban Explorers Set Foot In A Creepy Abandoned Mansion That Might Not Actually Be Abandoned"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986908"> <a href="/2020/southern-blue-swoosh-electoral-map-cretaceous-period" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/06014102/1064489861-ezgif.com-gif-maker-3-1.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="This Twitter Thread Reveals The Prehistoric Origins Of The Southern Blue Swoosh <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/2020/southern-blue-swoosh-electoral-map-cretaceous-period" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
This Twitter Thread Reveals The Prehistoric Origins Of The Southern Blue Swoosh On The Electoral Map
</a>
</h2> Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986908" data-url="/2020/southern-blue-swoosh-electoral-map-cretaceous-period" data-title="This Twitter Thread Reveals The Prehistoric Origins Of The Southern Blue Swoosh On The Electoral Map"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987343"> <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/11/holidate-and-netflix-movies-set-in-chicago-explained.html?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/06124243/1288491015-726cdbb4bd7d1be4914a6119091a8251bb-chicago-netflix.rhorizontal.w700.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Why Does Netflix Hate Chicago?" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> THE COLD SHOULDER </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/11/holidate-and-netflix-movies-set-in-chicago-explained.html?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Why Does Netflix Hate Chicago? <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/11/holidate-and-netflix-movies-set-in-chicago-explained.html?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Why Does Netflix Hate Chicago?
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."</p>
</div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://apnews.com/article/counties-worst-virus-surges-voted-trump-d671a483534024b5486715da6edb6ebf?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Counties With Worst Virus Surges Overwhelmingly Voted Trump
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.</p>
</div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://digg.com/super-jump/link/the-making-of-a-sleeper-hit-i0JexvxnYa?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
The Making Of A Sleeper Hit
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.</p>
</div> data-id="987093" data-url="https://digg.com/super-jump/link/the-making-of-a-sleeper-hit-i0JexvxnYa?utm_source=digg" data-title="The Making Of A Sleeper Hit"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="827995"> <a href="https://store.digg.com/sales/cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner&utm_term=scsf-426047&utm_content=a0x1P000004Y15ZQAS&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/24205011/74546828-vacuum-1.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="This Alexa-Enabled Robot Vacuum Has Over 200 5-Star Reviews" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#336699"> FROM THE DIGG STORE | SPONSORED </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://store.digg.com/sales/cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner&utm_term=scsf-426047&utm_content=a0x1P000004Y15ZQAS&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> This Alexa-Enabled Robot Vacuum Has Over 200 5-Star Reviews </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 19199 / 95 / 10 / 105 --> <span> 393 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/store.digg.com" alt="store.digg.com">store.digg.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-store" alt="Digg Store">Digg Store</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features. </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="827995" data-url="https://store.digg.com/sales/cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cybovac-e30-robot-vacuum-cleaner&utm_term=scsf-426047&utm_content=a0x1P000004Y15ZQAS&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" data-title="This Alexa-Enabled Robot Vacuum Has Over 200 5-Star Reviews"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987068"> <a <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a34586294/ballot-counter-detroit-michigan-election-2020/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
'Being Accosted Was Really Distracting': What It's Like Counting Ballots Right Now
</a>
</h2> </span> <span> <a href="/source/cosmopolitan.com" alt="cosmopolitan.com">cosmopolitan.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/personal-essay" alt="Personal Essay">Personal Essay</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/politics" alt="Politics">Politics</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://jezebel.com/inventing-the-myth-of-the-white-suburban-woman-voter-1845521630?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Inventing The Myth Of The White Suburban Woman Voter
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>The ambiance seemed cozy. Huddled around a fire pit in a presumably ample backyard—draped in blankets, sipping on red wine—the women told a story that might seem familiar.</p>
</div> Huddled around a fire pit in a presumably ample backyard—draped in blankets, sipping on red wine—the women told a story that might seem familiar.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="985364" data-url="https://jezebel.com/inventing-the-myth-of-the-white-suburban-woman-voter-1845521630?utm_source=digg" data-title="Inventing The Myth Of The White Suburban Woman Voter"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987015"> <a href="/2020/14-year-old-boy-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05202649/417966116-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-3.18.42-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="This Is How A 14-Year-Old Boy Interacts With His Mom In A Nutshell" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> HERE COMES THE SON </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/14-year-old-boy-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> This Is How A 14-Year-Old Boy Interacts With His Mom In A Nutshell </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 6585 / 32 / 1 / 33 --> <span> 132 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/funny" alt="Funny">Funny</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/video" alt="Video">Video</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987015" data-url="/2020/14-year-old-boy-parody" data-title="This Is How A 14-Year-Old Boy Interacts With His Mom In A Nutshell"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987039"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Light-Therapy-Miroco-Bright-White/dp/B07PJWVC9S/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=c8e97d0dec6c037dd03e4c036a814c9f&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05213609/36920197-light-therapy.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="Having A Hard Time With Winter Blues? A Light Therapy Lamp Might Help" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#336699"> DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Light-Therapy-Miroco-Bright-White/dp/B07PJWVC9S/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=c8e97d0dec6c037dd03e4c036a814c9f&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Having A Hard Time With Winter Blues? A Light Therapy Lamp Might Help </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 25 / 0 / 0 / 0 --> <span> <a href="/source/amazon.com" alt="amazon.com">amazon.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-pick" alt="Digg Picks">Digg Picks</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The sheer amount of darkness in the winter months can really get to some of us. Adding in a little light therapy might help put some spring into your step. However, it's always best to speak to a medical professional if you're feeling depressed.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987039" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/Light-Therapy-Miroco-Bright-White/dp/B07PJWVC9S/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=c8e97d0dec6c037dd03e4c036a814c9f&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" data-title="Having A Hard Time With Winter Blues? <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/self-taught-claymation-music-video" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Someone Shut Themselves Inside Their Parents' Garage For Six Months Learning How To Do A Claymation Music Video For Their Band
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.</p>
</div> fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> BABY I LOVE YOUR CLAY </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/self-taught-claymation-music-video" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Someone Shut Themselves Inside Their Parents' Garage For Six Months Learning How To Do A Claymation Music Video For Their Band </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 337 / 1 / 1 / 2 --> <span> 7 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/animation" alt="Animation">Animation</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/video" alt="Video">Video</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="985609" data-url="/video/self-taught-claymation-music-video" data-title="Someone Shut Themselves Inside Their Parents' Garage For Six Months Learning How To Do A Claymation Music Video For Their Band"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987209"> <a href="/video/please-enjoy-this-video-of-the-national-zoos-11-week-old-baby-panda-getting-weighed" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05230432/2096389958-20201104-fp9a3404-006rp-web.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Please Enjoy This Video Of The National Zoo's 11-Week-Old Baby Panda <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/please-enjoy-this-video-of-the-national-zoos-11-week-old-baby-panda-getting-weighed" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Please Enjoy This Video Of The National Zoo's 11-Week-Old Baby Panda Getting Weighed
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.</p>
</div> itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987209" data-url="/video/please-enjoy-this-video-of-the-national-zoos-11-week-old-baby-panda-getting-weighed" data-title="Please Enjoy This Video Of The National Zoo's 11-Week-Old Baby Panda Getting Weighed"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="985164"> <a href="https://digg.com/vice-news/link/amazon-s-surveillance-drones-violate-fcc-rules-it-s-time-to-enforce-them-giNwWzr19n?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03173403/Screen-Shot-2020-11-03-at-12.33.58-PM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Amazon's Surveillance Drones Violate FCC Rules. <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://digg.com/vice-news/link/amazon-s-surveillance-drones-violate-fcc-rules-it-s-time-to-enforce-them-giNwWzr19n?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Amazon's Surveillance Drones Violate FCC Rules. It's Time To Enforce Them
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.</p>
</div> It's Time To Enforce Them </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 1113 / 5 / 2 / 7 --> <span> 24 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/vice.com" alt="vice.com">vice.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/law" alt="Law">Law</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="985164" data-url="https://digg.com/vice-news/link/amazon-s-surveillance-drones-violate-fcc-rules-it-s-time-to-enforce-them-giNwWzr19n?utm_source=digg" data-title="Amazon's Surveillance Drones Violate FCC Rules. It's Time To Enforce Them"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986696"> <a href="http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20201104-europes-city-of-dawdlers-and-loafers?ocid=global_travel_rss&referer=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedly.com%2F?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05143915/test-39.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Europe's City Of Dawdlers And Loafers" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> 'NOT TO BE TRANSLATED, BUT TO BE LIVED' </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20201104-europes-city-of-dawdlers-and-loafers?ocid=global_travel_rss&referer=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedly.com%2F?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Europe's City Of Dawdlers And Loafers </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 818 / 4 / 1 / 5 --> <span> 17 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/bbc.com" alt="bbc.com">bbc.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/europe" alt="Europe">Europe</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/travel" alt="Travel">Travel</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork. </p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986696" data-url="http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20201104-europes-city-of-dawdlers-and-loafers?ocid=global_travel_rss&referer=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedly.com%2F?utm_source=digg" data-title="Europe's City Of Dawdlers And Loafers"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="742403"> <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=264355&a=2947467&g=24578838&epi=digghp?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/18162214/505201460-AdobeSign-1.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Quickly Collect Signatures. Anywhere And On Any Device." width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#fd9127"> | SPONSORED </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=264355&a=2947467&g=24578838&epi=digghp?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Quickly Collect Signatures. Anywhere And On Any Device. </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 6724 / 33 / 4 / 37 --> <span> 138 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/advertising" alt="Promotion">Promotion</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days. </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="742403" data-url="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=264355&a=2947467&g=24578838&epi=digghp?utm_source=digg" data-title="Quickly Collect Signatures. Anywhere And On Any Device."> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987155"> <a href="/video/iceland-naked-people-ad-nova" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05223213/375729432-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-5.31.44-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="People Go About Their Daily Lives Nude In This NSFW TV Ad From Iceland" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/iceland-naked-people-ad-nova" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
People Go About Their Daily Lives Nude In This NSFW TV Ad From Iceland
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>The ad from telecommunications company Nova intends to draw attention to the importance of mental health, according to the company.</p>
</div> data-title="People Go About Their Daily Lives Nude In This NSFW TV Ad From Iceland"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987029"> <a href="https://www.insidehook.com/article/sports/flying-wingsuit-the-crack-switzerland-jeb-corliss?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05203854/1181072420-wingsuit.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Flying A Wingsuit Through The Crack In Switzerland" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://www.insidehook.com/article/sports/flying-wingsuit-the-crack-switzerland-jeb-corliss?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Flying A Wingsuit Through The Crack In Switzerland
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Jeb Corliss explains how he got into wingsuiting, his technique and what flying through The Crack in Switzerland is like.</p>
</div> data-url="https://www.insidehook.com/article/sports/flying-wingsuit-the-crack-switzerland-jeb-corliss?utm_source=digg" data-title="Flying A Wingsuit Through The Crack In Switzerland"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987138"> <a href="/video/steve-kornacki-shorts-out-live-on-the-air-trying-not-to-say-a-big-dump-of-votes" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05215758/Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-4.57.36-PM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Steve Kornacki Shorts Out Live On The Air Trying Not To Say A 'Big Dump' Of Votes" <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/steve-kornacki-shorts-out-live-on-the-air-trying-not-to-say-a-big-dump-of-votes" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Steve Kornacki Shorts Out Live On The Air Trying Not To Say A 'Big Dump' Of Votes
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.</p>
</div> class="description"> <p>The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987138" data-url="/video/steve-kornacki-shorts-out-live-on-the-air-trying-not-to-say-a-big-dump-of-votes" data-title="Steve Kornacki Shorts Out Live On The Air Trying Not To Say A 'Big Dump' Of Votes"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986824"> <a href="/video/politicians-read-mean-tweets-about-themselves" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="/video/politicians-read-mean-tweets-about-themselves" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Politicians Read Mean Tweets About Themselves
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.</p>
</div> href="/channel/late-night" alt="Late Night">Late Night</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986824" data-url="/video/politicians-read-mean-tweets-about-themselves" data-title="Politicians Read Mean Tweets About Themselves"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986548"> <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/04/americas/worlds-biggest-iceberg-a68a-intl/index.html?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/04/americas/worlds-biggest-iceberg-a68a-intl/index.html?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
An Iceberg 80 Times The Size Of Manhattan Could Destroy A Fragile South Atlantic Ecosystem
</a>
</h2>
<div itemprop="description" class="description">
<p>One of the world's largest icebergs is on a collision course with a South Atlantic island oasis, potentially threatening a rich ecosystem of wildlife including penguins, seals and krill.</p>
</div> alt="Animals">Animals</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/nature" alt="Nature">Nature</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>One of the world's largest icebergs is on a collision course with a South Atlantic island oasis, potentially threatening a rich ecosystem of wildlife including penguins, seals and krill.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986548" data-url="https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/04/americas/worlds-biggest-iceberg-a68a-intl/index.html?utm_source=digg" data-title="An Iceberg 80 Times The Size Of Manhattan Could Destroy A Fragile South Atlantic Ecosystem"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986793"> <a href="https://store.digg.com/sales/ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9&utm_term=scsf-446571&utm_content=a0x1P000004YdEpQAK&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05155903/2035429869-webcam.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="Save Over 30% On This HD Webcam That's Just $33" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#336699"> FROM THE DIGG STORE </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://store.digg.com/sales/ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9&utm_term=scsf-446571&utm_content=a0x1P000004YdEpQAK&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline">
<a href="https://store.digg.com/sales/ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9&utm_term=scsf-446571&utm_content=a0x1P000004YdEpQAK&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window">
Save Over 30% On This HD Webcam That's Just $33
</a>
</h2> The iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam W9 offers 1080p resolution and a built-in stereo microphone. Get it for just $32.95.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986793" data-url="https://store.digg.com/sales/ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9?utm_source=digg.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ipm-1080p-full-hd-webcam-w9&utm_term=scsf-446571&utm_content=a0x1P000004YdEpQAK&scsonar=1?utm_source=digg" data-title="Save Over 30% On This HD Webcam That's Just $33"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987078"> <a href="/video/things-get-spicy-on-the-nyc-subway-when-commuters-ask-passenger-to-mask-up" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05213613/501774310-Untitled-design-5.png" loading="lazy" alt="Things Get Spicy On The NYC Subway When Commuters Ask Passenger To Mask Up" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> NEVER A DULL MOMENT ON THE J TRAIN </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/things-get-spicy-on-the-nyc-subway-when-commuters-ask-passenger-to-mask-up" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Things Get Spicy On The NYC Subway When Commuters Ask Passenger To Mask Up </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 3077 / 15 / 1 / 16 --> <span> 62 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/coronavirus" alt="Coronavirus">Coronavirus</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/health" alt="Health">Health</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987078" data-url="/video/things-get-spicy-on-the-nyc-subway-when-commuters-ask-passenger-to-mask-up" data-title="Things Get Spicy On The NYC Subway When Commuters Ask Passenger To Mask Up"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986860"> <a href="/2020/best-tweets-of-the-week-kanye-west-new-jersey-weed-election" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05195256/835628032-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-2.51.56-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="Kanye's Conceited, New Jersey Has Weed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> YES, I'M A DOCTOR... OF ELECTION MATH </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/best-tweets-of-the-week-kanye-west-new-jersey-weed-election" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Kanye's Conceited, New Jersey Has Weed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 4019 / 20 / 2 / 22 --> <span> 82 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-og-content" alt="Digg Content">Digg Content</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-originals" alt="Digg Originals">Digg Originals</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986860" data-url="/2020/best-tweets-of-the-week-kanye-west-new-jersey-weed-election" data-title="Kanye's Conceited, New Jersey Has Weed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987047"> <a href="/2020/not-checking-the-news-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05205853/601507657-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-3.58.19-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="When We Say We're Not Checking The News, This Is What We're Really Doing" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> BRAVE NEWS WORLD </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/not-checking-the-news-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> When We Say We're Not Checking The News, This Is What We're Really Doing </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 514 / 2 / 1 / 3 --> <span> 11 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/funny" alt="Funny">Funny</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/media" alt="Media">Media</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987047" data-url="/2020/not-checking-the-news-parody" data-title="When We Say We're Not Checking The News, This Is What We're Really Doing"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987040"> <a href="https://digg.com/@chrisbrandrick/switch-beats-nes-nintendo-sales-figures-wzw5Ljc8?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05204823/1784298071-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-3.48.05-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold More Than The NES" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> BIG SWITCH </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://digg.com/@chrisbrandrick/switch-beats-nes-nintendo-sales-figures-wzw5Ljc8?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold More Than The NES </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 253 / 1 / 0 / 1 --> <span> 5 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/gaming" alt="Gaming">Gaming</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/nintendo" alt="Nintendo">Nintendo</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Latest sales figures reveal that Nintendo's hybrid machine has now sold more than the NES.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987040" data-url="https://digg.com/@chrisbrandrick/switch-beats-nes-nintendo-sales-figures-wzw5Ljc8?utm_source=digg" data-title="The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold More Than The NES"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986315"> <a href="https://www.bicycling.com/rides/a34508121/riding-swiss-alps-to-honor-my-late-father/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/04181637/1266495701-switzerland-tourism-grimselpass-1603905700.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Chasing My Father's Ghost Through The Swiss Alps" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> THE ROAD TAKEN </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.bicycling.com/rides/a34508121/riding-swiss-alps-to-honor-my-late-father/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Chasing My Father's Ghost Through The Swiss Alps </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 262 / 1 / 1 / 2 --> <span> 6 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/bicycling.com" alt="bicycling.com">bicycling.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/longreads" alt="Long Reads">Long Reads</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/personal-essay" alt="Personal Essay">Personal Essay</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>I thought I was doing these hard rides to memorialize my dad. I was wrong.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986315" data-url="https://www.bicycling.com/rides/a34508121/riding-swiss-alps-to-honor-my-late-father/?utm_source=digg" data-title="Chasing My Father's Ghost Through The Swiss Alps"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986205"> <a href="/video/heres-the-difference-between-a-100-camera-and-a-1-million-camera" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/04165222/269421191-Screen-Shot-2020-11-04-at-11.51.45-AM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Here's The Difference Between A $100 Camera And A $1 Million Camera" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> PROBABLY NOT TOO DIFFERENT, RIGHT? </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/heres-the-difference-between-a-100-camera-and-a-1-million-camera" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Here's The Difference Between A $100 Camera And A $1 Million Camera </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 2787 / 13 / 2 / 15 --> <span> 57 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/explainer" alt="Explainer">Explainer</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/technology" alt="Technology">Technology</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff. </p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986205" data-url="/video/heres-the-difference-between-a-100-camera-and-a-1-million-camera" data-title="Here's The Difference Between A $100 Camera And A $1 Million Camera"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987079"> <a href="/video/when-its-winter-you-have-to-get-creative-about-having-fun" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05212049/2109696101-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-4.20.03-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="Wildly Creative Family Finds A Way To Have Fun In The Snow Without A Sled" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> SNOW FUN </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/when-its-winter-you-have-to-get-creative-about-having-fun" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Wildly Creative Family Finds A Way To Have Fun In The Snow Without A Sled </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 516 / 2 / 0 / 2 --> <span> 10 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/funny" alt="Funny">Funny</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/video" alt="Video">Video</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>There's so much that can be accomplished with a car and an old boat.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987079" data-url="/video/when-its-winter-you-have-to-get-creative-about-having-fun" data-title="Wildly Creative Family Finds A Way To Have Fun In The Snow Without A Sled"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="984693"> <a href="https://gen.medium.com/pink-shoes-white-house-my-style-evolution-as-an-obama-stenographer-eae443b10a98?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/02210328/1746307879-obama-steno.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="Pink Shoes, White House: My Style Evolution As An Obama Stenographer" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> DRESS FOR THE JOB YOU WANT </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://gen.medium.com/pink-shoes-white-house-my-style-evolution-as-an-obama-stenographer-eae443b10a98?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Pink Shoes, White House: My Style Evolution As An Obama Stenographer </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 400 / 2 / 2 / 4 --> <span> 10 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/gen.medium.com" alt="gen.medium.com">gen.medium.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/style" alt="Style">Style</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/personal-essay" alt="Personal Essay">Personal Essay</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>I struggled to make my colorful style fit the job's low profile.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="984693" data-url="https://gen.medium.com/pink-shoes-white-house-my-style-evolution-as-an-obama-stenographer-eae443b10a98?utm_source=digg" data-title="Pink Shoes, White House: My Style Evolution As An Obama Stenographer"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986635"> <a href="/video/man-demonstrates-how-to-boil-water-by-heating-it-with-his-bare-hands" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05134737/1722663059-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-8.46.31-AM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Man Demonstrates How To Boil Water By Heating It With His Bare Hands" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> THE HEAT IS ON </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/man-demonstrates-how-to-boil-water-by-heating-it-with-his-bare-hands" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Man Demonstrates How To Boil Water By Heating It With His Bare Hands </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 2469 / 12 / 2 / 14 --> <span> 51 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/explainer" alt="Explainer">Explainer</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/science" alt="Science">Science</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986635" data-url="/video/man-demonstrates-how-to-boil-water-by-heating-it-with-his-bare-hands" data-title="Man Demonstrates How To Boil Water By Heating It With His Bare Hands"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="987031"> <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/craigsilverman/eric-trump-election-disinformation?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05203846/test-45.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Eric Trump Is An Election Disinformation Superspreader" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> ERIC ROLLED </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/craigsilverman/eric-trump-election-disinformation?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Eric Trump Is An Election Disinformation Superspreader </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 1002 / 5 / 1 / 6 --> <span> 21 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/buzzfeednews.com" alt="buzzfeednews.com">buzzfeednews.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/election-2020" alt="Election 2020">Election 2020</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/media" alt="Media">Media</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>The president's son has prematurely claimed victory in Pennsylvania, spread rumors and lies, and, so far, gotten away with it.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="987031" data-url="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/craigsilverman/eric-trump-election-disinformation?utm_source=digg" data-title="Eric Trump Is An Election Disinformation Superspreader"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986883"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AeroGarden-Black-Bounty-Indoor-Hydroponic/dp/B08LP2TBY3/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_116fc735_61&smid=A1KWJVS57NX03I&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=d6b3cdb4aca5cb2942573ae3b87720f0&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05180743/1679408617-aerogarden.jpeg" loading="lazy" alt="Want To Grow Veggies Inside? Save 50% On The AeroGarden At Amazon" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:#336699"> DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AeroGarden-Black-Bounty-Indoor-Hydroponic/dp/B08LP2TBY3/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_116fc735_61&smid=A1KWJVS57NX03I&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=d6b3cdb4aca5cb2942573ae3b87720f0&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Want To Grow Veggies Inside? Save 50% On The AeroGarden At Amazon </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 183 / 0 / 0 / 0 --> <span> 3 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/amazon.com" alt="amazon.com">amazon.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/digg-pick" alt="Digg Picks">Digg Picks</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>We don't want to sacrifice fresh vegetables and herbs during the colder months, so the AeroGarden Black Bounty indoor garden is an easy purchase at a price this low.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986883" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/AeroGarden-Black-Bounty-Indoor-Hydroponic/dp/B08LP2TBY3/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_116fc735_61&smid=A1KWJVS57NX03I&linkCode=ll1&tag=diggnovember2020-20&linkId=d6b3cdb4aca5cb2942573ae3b87720f0&language=en_US?utm_source=digg" data-title="Want To Grow Veggies Inside? Save 50% On The AeroGarden At Amazon"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986651"> <a href="/video/voice-actor-vs-sound-department" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05141048/620720680-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-9.09.55-AM.png" loading="lazy" alt="This Is A Voice Actor's Worst Nightmare" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> MARK MY WORDS </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/voice-actor-vs-sound-department" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> This Is A Voice Actor's Worst Nightmare </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 1413 / 7 / 0 / 7 --> <span> 28 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/funny" alt="Funny">Funny</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/video" alt="Video">Video</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>When you're stuck in the booth, a lot of bizarre requests begin to come in.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986651" data-url="/video/voice-actor-vs-sound-department" data-title="This Is A Voice Actor's Worst Nightmare"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986720"> <a href="https://www.theringer.com/tv/2020/11/5/21547848/moonbase-8-john-c-reilly-tim-heidecker-fred-armisen-interview?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05150850/test-41.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Stooges In Space (Almost)" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> TRAPPED IN ISOLATION </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.theringer.com/tv/2020/11/5/21547848/moonbase-8-john-c-reilly-tim-heidecker-fred-armisen-interview?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Stooges In Space (Almost) </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 587 / 2 / 0 / 2 --> <span> 11 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/theringer.com" alt="theringer.com">theringer.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/space" alt="Space">Space</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/culture" alt="Culture">Culture</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Three icons from this current generation of comedy have teamed up for "Moonbase 8," about a group of wannabe astronauts trying to get NASA's attention. </p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986720" data-url="https://www.theringer.com/tv/2020/11/5/21547848/moonbase-8-john-c-reilly-tim-heidecker-fred-armisen-interview?utm_source=digg" data-title="Stooges In Space (Almost)"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986805"> <a href="https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2020/11/5/21550431/election-night-dinner-delivery-food-alcohol-booze-doordash-drizly?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05161548/Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-11.15.37-AM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Alcohol And Carbs Got America Through Election Night" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> I'M A MEMBER OF THE PIZZA PARTY </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2020/11/5/21550431/election-night-dinner-delivery-food-alcohol-booze-doordash-drizly?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Alcohol And Carbs Got America Through Election Night </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 224 / 1 / 0 / 1 --> <span> 4 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/vox.com" alt="vox.com">vox.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/food" alt="Food">Food</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/politics" alt="Politics">Politics</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Americans ordered comfort foods — fries, cheese, and tons of alcohol — to self-soothe during 2020 election night.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986805" data-url="https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2020/11/5/21550431/election-night-dinner-delivery-food-alcohol-booze-doordash-drizly?utm_source=digg" data-title="Alcohol And Carbs Got America Through Election Night"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986958"> <a href="/2020/difference-between-how-mcdonalds-and-chick-fil-a-delivers-food-is-too-accurate" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05192314/1891146054-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-2.22.02-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="The Difference Between How McDonald's And Chick-fil-A Delivers Food Is Almost Too Accurate" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> MIND YOUR BUSINESS </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/difference-between-how-mcdonalds-and-chick-fil-a-delivers-food-is-too-accurate" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> The Difference Between How McDonald's And Chick-fil-A Delivers Food Is Almost Too Accurate </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 2673 / 13 / 0 / 13 --> <span> 53 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/business" alt="Business">Business</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/funny" alt="Funny">Funny</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Different fast food chains have strikingly different attitudes when it comes to serving customers in this TikTok parody video.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986958" data-url="/2020/difference-between-how-mcdonalds-and-chick-fil-a-delivers-food-is-too-accurate" data-title="The Difference Between How McDonald's And Chick-fil-A Delivers Food Is Almost Too Accurate"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986934"> <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/nov/05/under-pressure-why-athletes-choke?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05190438/759619544-2373.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="Why Athletes Choke Under Pressure" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> BALL'S NOT IN THEIR COURT </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/nov/05/under-pressure-why-athletes-choke?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Why Athletes Choke Under Pressure </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 424 / 2 / 1 / 3 --> <span> 9 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/theguardian.com" alt="theguardian.com">theguardian.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/longreads" alt="Long Reads">Long Reads</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/sports" alt="Sports">Sports</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>What makes an elite sports star suddenly unable to do the very thing they have been practicing for years? And is there anything they can do about it?</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986934" data-url="https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/nov/05/under-pressure-why-athletes-choke?utm_source=digg" data-title="Why Athletes Choke Under Pressure"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986823"> <a href="http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2020/10/if-children-grew-up-isolated-from-adults-would-they-create-their-own-language/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05162645/Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-11.26.35-AM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="If Children Grew Up Isolated From Adults, Would They Create Their Own Language?" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> THEY DON'T NEED US </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2020/10/if-children-grew-up-isolated-from-adults-would-they-create-their-own-language/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> If Children Grew Up Isolated From Adults, Would They Create Their Own Language? </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 293 / 1 / 0 / 1 --> <span> 5 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/todayifoundout.com" alt="todayifoundout.com">todayifoundout.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/curious" alt="Curious">Curious</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/language" alt="Language">Language</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p> Several accounts (of varying credibility) describe attempts to isolate children from linguistic input and observe what language they would eventually speak.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986823" data-url="http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2020/10/if-children-grew-up-isolated-from-adults-would-they-create-their-own-language/?utm_source=digg" data-title="If Children Grew Up Isolated From Adults, Would They Create Their Own Language?"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986680"> <a href="/2020/cnn-election-news-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05142912/1331714658-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-9.22.03-AM.png" loading="lazy" alt="Comedian Does A Spot-On Parody Of How Annoying CNN's Election Reporting Has Been For The Last 24 Hours" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> WHEY THEY GO HIGH, WE GO OHIO </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/2020/cnn-election-news-parody" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> Comedian Does A Spot-On Parody Of How Annoying CNN's Election Reporting Has Been For The Last 24 Hours </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 5454 / 27 / 0 / 27 --> <span> 109 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/media" alt="Media">Media</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/politics" alt="Politics">Politics</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986680" data-url="/2020/cnn-election-news-parody" data-title="Comedian Does A Spot-On Parody Of How Annoying CNN's Election Reporting Has Been For The Last 24 Hours"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986784"> <a href="/video/corgi-taught-how-to-ask-for-treats" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05154749/406841730-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-10.47.33-AM.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="This Corgi Was Taught How To Use This Voice-Activated Button To Ask For Treats And Now He Won't Shut Up" width="350" height="190"> <svg viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="25" height="25" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="play-icon" aria-label="Video"> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <path fill="#fff" d="M8 2v44l37-22z"></path> </g> </svg> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> TREAT YO' SELF </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="/video/corgi-taught-how-to-ask-for-treats" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> This Corgi Was Taught How To Use This Voice-Activated Button To Ask For Treats And Now He Won't Shut Up </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 3642 / 18 / 0 / 18 --> <span> 72 diggs </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/cute" alt="Cute">Cute</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/dogs-2" alt="Dogs">Dogs</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>This corgi won't stop asking for treats before dinner.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986784" data-url="/video/corgi-taught-how-to-ask-for-treats" data-title="This Corgi Was Taught How To Use This Voice-Activated Button To Ask For Treats And Now He Won't Shut Up"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986940"> <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/a35zxj/flat-earth-photographs-philippe-braquenier?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05191105/599680717-Screen-Shot-2020-11-05-at-2.09.56-PM.png" loading="lazy" alt="A Deep Dive Into The Flat Earther Community, In Photos" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> COME BACK TO EARTH </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/a35zxj/flat-earth-photographs-philippe-braquenier?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> A Deep Dive Into The Flat Earther Community, In Photos </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 857 / 4 / 0 / 4 --> <span> 17 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/vice.com" alt="vice.com">vice.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/beliefs" alt="Beliefs">Beliefs</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/photos" alt="Photos">Photos</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>"Most of the time, they rely on what they believe they see and feel firsthand."</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986940" data-url="https://www.vice.com/en/article/a35zxj/flat-earth-photographs-philippe-braquenier?utm_source=digg" data-title="A Deep Dive Into The Flat Earther Community, In Photos"> <span data-controller="digg" data-type="story" class="digg "></span> <span data-controller="save" data-type="story" class="save "></span> <span data-controller="facebook" class="facebook"></span> <span data-controller="twitter" class="twitter"></span> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col col--1-of-3 col--m-1-of-2"> <article class="fp-vertical-story " itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="986772"> <a href="https://narratively.com/and-the-cure-for-millennial-burnout-is-this-giant-penguin/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> <picture> <img src="https://cdn.digg.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05153856/516722904-pengsoo_HEADER_2580-1600x646-1.jpg" loading="lazy" alt="And The Cure For Millennial Burnout Is... This Giant Penguin" width="350" height="190"> </picture> </a> <header> <div itemprop="alternativeHeadline" class="alternativeHeadline" style="color:"> CURIOUS CURE </div> <h2 itemprop="headline" class="headline"> <a href="https://narratively.com/and-the-cure-for-millennial-burnout-is-this-giant-penguin/?utm_source=digg" itemprop="url" rel="bookmark noopener" target="_blank" aria-label="Opens a new window"> And The Cure For Millennial Burnout Is... This Giant Penguin </a> </h2> <div class="metadata"> <!-- 262 / 1 / 0 / 1 --> <span> 5 diggs </span> <span> <a href="/source/narratively.com" alt="narratively.com">narratively.com</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/animals" alt="Animals">Animals</a> </span> <span> <a itemprop="keywords" rel="tag" href="/channel/culture" alt="Culture">Culture</a> </span> </div> </header> <div itemprop="description" class="description"> <p>Pengsoo was created for children's television, yet it became such a surprise sensation with adults that it was named South Korea's person of the year. Now it's ready to take over the globe.</p> </div> <div class="share-story" data-id="986772" data-url="https://narratively.com/and-the-cure-for-millennial-burnout-is-this-giant-penguin/?utm_source=digg" data-title="And The Cure For Millennial Burnout Is... 