It's finally election night, which means a lot of us will be up late glued to our computers or TVs. But it'll be a while before any really meaningful data comes in. We're following along with all that, too, and have some sources to keep you updated — but what we also want to offer is a little bit of a distraction while we wait to learn more.

To that end, over on Twitter, UPROXX editor Bill DiFilippo has a question:

now that election day is here after 49,827 months: what was the funniest moment of the election cycle? — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) November 3, 2020

And, folks, the replies are an impressive combination of extremely funny, completely absurd, and also maybe a little bit re-traumatizing — but in, like, a fun way.

We've collected some of the best answers here so you can take a wild trip down memory lane.

John Delaney having a normal one at the Iowa State Fair in 2018:

2. Bernie Sanders dismissing a bumbling Tom Steyer with a gentle thwack of his mittened hand:

3. Herman Cain dying of COVID wasn't funny, but his account being ghost-run to promote Trump and deny COVID is the definition of irony:

when herman cain started posting from the grave — the muppet movie must win the bracket (voted) (@skimblebanks) November 3, 2020

4. Sorry in advance for getting this cursed song stuck in your head again, but we must bring up the Pete Buttigieg campaign's alarmingly chipper dance that we saw way, way too much of for way, way too long:

There was also the comedian who pretended to be a Bloomberg intern who staged a (fake) dance for Bloomberg's campaign. That was a nice moment.

A close competitor https://t.co/L87B6LfWFB — Flavortown UBI (@NottaLootah) November 3, 2020

5. And then, of course, various other Pete hijinks:

6. I personally had not heard of this one, but I'm very glad I have now:

I'm going to go for the story that got lost in the maelstrom of election news: Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen having to get rabies shots after being bitten by a bat.https://t.co/fGmJvvtxFQ — Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) November 3, 2020

7. Two words: Corn Pop.

8. How could we forget Jonathan Swan's extremely convoluted interview with President Trump?

9. And so, so, so, SO many Bill DeBlasio gaffes:

10. Maybe a little too soon for this one, but:

Pence Head Fly pic.twitter.com/W67bARFGP2 — Sara Gottlieb follows politics here (@SaraGottlieb1) November 3, 2020

Whatever comes next, we'll always have Pete's "High Hopes" dance and the memory of Bill DeBlasio struggling to consume a corndog.