👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore
GAFFE-TER IS THE BEST MEDICINE

It's finally election night, which means a lot of us will be up late glued to our computers or TVs. But it'll be a while before any really meaningful data comes in. We're following along with all that, too, and have some sources to keep you updated — but what we also want to offer is a little bit of a distraction while we wait to learn more.

To that end, over on Twitter, UPROXX editor Bill DiFilippo has a question:

And, folks, the replies are an impressive combination of extremely funny, completely absurd, and also maybe a little bit re-traumatizing — but in, like, a fun way.

We've collected some of the best answers here so you can take a wild trip down memory lane.

  1. John Delaney having a normal one at the Iowa State Fair in 2018:

2. Bernie Sanders dismissing a bumbling Tom Steyer with a gentle thwack of his mittened hand:

3. Herman Cain dying of COVID wasn't funny, but his account being ghost-run to promote Trump and deny COVID is the definition of irony:

4. Sorry in advance for getting this cursed song stuck in your head again, but we must bring up the Pete Buttigieg campaign's alarmingly chipper dance that we saw way, way too much of for way, way too long:

There was also the comedian who pretended to be a Bloomberg intern who staged a (fake) dance for Bloomberg's campaign. That was a nice moment.

5. And then, of course, various other Pete hijinks:

6. I personally had not heard of this one, but I'm very glad I have now:

7. Two words: Corn Pop.

8. How could we forget Jonathan Swan's extremely convoluted interview with President Trump?

9. And so, so, so, SO many Bill DeBlasio gaffes:

10. Maybe a little too soon for this one, but:

Whatever comes next, we'll always have Pete's "High Hopes" dance and the memory of Bill DeBlasio struggling to consume a corndog.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TREAT YOURSELF

1 digg skillet.lifehacker.com

If you live in the United States of America (or pay attention to and/or care about the people who do), you probably don't feel that great right now. Even if you aren't someone who gets really into electoral politics once every four years, you are probably feeling at least some anxiety around the election (or the possibility of election-related violence, or the ongoing pandemic, or the white supremacy that is imbued into the very fabric of the state).

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample