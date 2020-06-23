This 1927 Movie Has One Of The Most Technically Impressive Shots We've Ever Seen For Its Time
This tracking shot from the 1927 movie "Wings" is a masterclass in cinematography.
The breakout song from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park" movie took center stage at the 2000 Academy Awards. Twenty years later, it remains a declaration of the duo's ethos — and a prism into their complicated legacy.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday to promote "The Room Where It Happened," his insider account of working in the Trump Administration and Stephen Colbert took him to the woodshed for his blind faith in the president.
The boycott targeted over 20 local businesses which organizers deemed overtly supportive of moving a Confederate monument away from the center of our downtown.
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
Angus MacKenzie dishes on the cars and SUVs that really let him down.
Dion Beary found a way to hilariously channel Bon Iver performing Old Town Road.
The comedy god has had a string of duds, from the gay panic-y "Get Hard" to "Daddy's Home 2" with Mel Gibson. His latest Netflix film, "Eurovision Song Contest," isn't any better.
The world is used to loathing America, admiring America, and fearing America (sometimes all at once). But pitying America? That one is new.
In what may be the first known case of its kind, a faulty facial recognition match led to a Michigan man's arrest for a crime he did not commit.
We all scream for ice cream, even bears.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
Data rules everything in business, which is why Data Analysts are always in high demand. Learn the skills you need to get ahead in The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle, now on sale for $24.99.
The left is on the rise in New York City, and a Donald Trump-endorsed House candidate suffered a rare primary loss.
Aaron Zelinsky, a former member of Robert Mueller's team, will testify that DOJ prosecutors in the Roger Stone case were "afraid" of President Trump.
This long-lasting Bose Bluetooth speaker will keep the jams pumping up to 16 hours, weighs only two pounds and is built to withstand a little drizzle.
The King of Random team experiments with lighting their hands on fire while covered in intumescent material called starlite. Don't try this at home!
Without the drama and gossip of our normal social lives, I begin deep-reading every two-sentence exchange, every object moved, and every hair I eye suspiciously in the bathroom drain. Everything seems like a personal affront.
Despite a little frontal damage, and Burberry fragrance residue, this Lamborghini is in shockingly good condition at this salvage yard.
As long as rich people are scared of the virus, they won't go out and spend money, and workers in the service sector will continue to suffer.
Some US authorities have moved with unusual speed to fire, suspend or charge police officers caught on video hitting and pushing peaceful protesters and targeting them with pepper spray during nationwide protests in recent weeks, a Reuters review of 44 videos recorded during the demonstrations found.
As the coronavirus cases in the US exceed 2 million, with over 120,000 lives lost, here's a visual representation of how cases increased daily across the four geographical regions in the county.
Even a niche subculture built around magical cartoon horses is reckoning with racism.
The words aren't arbitrary, so why do pilots and sailors call out "Mayday" rather than something else?
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Blacks filmakers and workers in Hollywood weigh in on how to fix entertainment's systemic racism. It should start well before someone sets foot in Los Angeles looking for a big break.
We may not understand this, but we sure aren't forgetting this anytime soon.
This week on Eater's Digest, Lakshmi discusses her new Hulu show "Taste the Nation."
If you've ever aspired to be a real-life Mark Watney — collecting samples of rocks and dirt on Mars—now is your chance.
Sarah Bäckman is a former World Arm Wrestling Champion, and it's quite something, watching all these people challenge her in an arm wrestling match.
Speaking with stylists, epidemiologists and more about whether it's safe to go back to the hair salon in New York City.
Kalani Lattanzi is your favorite surfer's favorite surfer.
Many theories have been offered for why the official COVID-19 toll on the Indian subcontinent has been surprisingly low. The best explanation may be the shortage of good, timely data.
They might be safety glasses, but that doesn't mean that they're bullet-proof.
"Maybe if I walked slowly enough, the telling-off will never happen."
The Boogaloo Bois have been showing up online and IRL since the start of 2020. Now they're materializing at George Floyd protests.
A group of Great White sharks off the coast of California were caught by a drone scarfing down on a dead dolphin. Not for the squeamish.
One of the world's best players taught me his unique psychological style of play — and it worked.
Sixty years ago, on a chilly West Virginia morning, Frank Drake began to scan the stars for signals from faraway civilizations.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
On Saturday, following a string of calls to boycott Erin Condren Designs, among the most popular purveyors of inspirational planners marketed to educators and working moms, the company's eponymous founder and creative director announced a "leave of absence," handing off control of the company to its new CEO.
Every so often a photo shoot comes along that both excites you and terrifies you at the same time. Today's article is about one such experience.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the charges Tuesday.
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
Everything Mary Savage did in the hours after the attack was dissected on the witness stand, an experience so upsetting she vomited. But years later, she finds comfort knowing her testimony led to his conviction.
Even for a teacher, there is such as thing as over-enthusiasm.
The record-setting high is much more than a quick spike for the Russian Arctic, where months of extreme heat may have dangerous consequences.